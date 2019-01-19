Portfolio Strategy | Editors' Picks

Volatility Has Returned! Wait, What Is Volatility Again?

by: SA Editor Mike Taylor, CFA
Summary

Volatility may not be much more than a cool sounding word, but it's on investors' minds. SA authors are focused on strategies that plan for and manage volatile conditions.

PG&E looks like it's circling the drain after an announced bankruptcy filing. SA author Robert Howard, CFA, has mapped out the implications for the utilities space.

I bid farewell to John Bogle.

Stock price momentum metrics are now available on Seeking Alpha quote pages.

Plus: A sneak peek at some SA coming attractions.

Hi! I'm Seeking Alpha managing editor Mike Taylor. Welcome to ESSENTIAL Weekly, a subscriber-exclusive look at Seeking Alpha's top news and analysis. I'll guide you through this week's market themes, highlight some