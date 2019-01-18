It Looks Prudent To Hold Visa

Investment Thesis

Visa (V) payment processing network remains the strongest in its arena. In its last fiscal year, payments volume rose double digit, with evenly distributed strength in both credit and debit. Latest quarter performance was stellar, over 12% revenue growth along with 34% growth in adjusted EPS. Virtual cards increased to $3.3 billion, reflecting incremental rise of 80 billion. One of the biggest challenges right now for the firm is its Chinese entry. Despite the removal of formal obstacles to participate in the market back in 2017, China's central bank has recently refused Visa's application to get into its market. How important is China for Visa? The short answer is very important. Total Transaction Value in Chinese digital payment mode amounts to US$1,585,555m in 2019 and is expected to grow by a CAGR of 18.1% through 2023, reaching US$3,081,261m by 2023. This is more than 1.6 times larger than that of U.S. transaction value. In fact, data shows that the highest cumulated transaction value is reached in China. U.K., Japan, and Germany's position in the value list is far from China. You might get a VISA card in China, after burning significant amount of time and resources, which very few wants to, and it makes sense. I want to transfer my money without any hassle, seamlessly and securely, and VISA is the way to go. If China approves Visa, the firm should post disproportionate figures in performance. Having said all these, what's my take on Visa? The answer is, HOLD right now, look for Chinese update.

Source: Earnings slide

Entranced by their phones, they hardly made way for the banker. The teens were messaging, shopping and sending money back and forth, all without cash. Instead, they were using Alipay and WeChat. The scary thing for the American: Banks never got a cut. The future of consumer payments may not be designed in New York or London but in China."

- Why China's Payment Apps Give U.S. Bankers Nightmares, Bloomberg

Pressure is rising

There's no doubt that Visa has been producing excellent performance for a long time. Profit margin averaged beyond 40% every year since 2014 along with the same tone in free cash flow margin. Although small in yield, dividend grew stably in the period, benefitting its investors through both price returns and healthy income. If all goes well, the firm can hit a maturity stage in next 5-7 years with respectable dividend yields. But, the payment processing network business will be disrupted in the meantime, seriously. E-commerce platforms should tilt their strength in receiving payments digitally directly from consumers' accounts, this will benefit the consumer in saving their transaction costs by cutting out payment processing networks. But this decentralization will not be easy and not beneficial to all e-commerce platforms. However, the potential to do transactions very cheaply compared to now is inevitable, as it should be. Analysis shows that the merchant gets roughly $97.35 in a $100 credit card purchase, the rest goes to the issuing bank, payment processor, acquiring bank, and card network. This is actually expensive. Bloomberg reports that if apps were to start grabbing market share in the U.S. at roughly the same rate they did in China, it would take a $43 billion revenue bite out of a business bank's count as among their most profitable. Although Chinese payment processors' entry in China at this moment is not evident; if trade tensions cool down, both U.S. and China will do their best to penetrate each other's market, and U.S. firms could take big hit if it embraces third-party apps at China's rate.

Source: Stockrow

Valuation

Visa's PE ratio indicates that there is more room for price appreciation at the moment, trading at roughly 65% of peak levels. Price to cash flow suggests the same while price to sales shows somewhat optimum levels for the share price.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Peer comparison shows that Visa has placed itself excellently, boasting substantial growth in both top and bottom lines along with price appreciation potential. Visa's position is undoubtedly uncontested at this moment, showing a great opportunity for long-time hold. Except PE ratio, other multiples show a correctly priced situation.

Ticker Company Name Market Cap PE Ratio Price to Book EV to EBITDA Div Yield DGR 3YR Payout Ratio Revenue 3YR Earnings 3YR V Visa Inc. $302.75B 32.16 10.66 23.60 0.73% 20.73% 18.76% 14.21% 53.34% MA Mastercard, Inc. $205.87B 40.35 35.72 24.18 0.66% 16.04% 17.45% 13.72% 45.51% DIS The Walt Disney Company $165.48B 13.28 3.41 10.37 1.59% 7.88% 24.90% 4.65% 12.54% PYPL PayPal Holdings, Inc. $106.7B 52.65 7.06 28.20 0.00% - - 20.11% 5.00% MSFT Microsoft Corporation $814.74B 44.03 9.48 15.97 1.73% 10.06% 41.46% 6.63% 8.12% JPM JPMorgan Chase & Co. $342.25B 12.74 1.48 - 3.11% 13.86% 32.22% 9.87% 5.74% Median 36.26 8.27 23.60 1.16% 13.86% 24.90% 11.80% 10.33%

Source: Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

It is difficult to predict where the payment processing network business is heading as the sector continues to be disrupted. But at the moment, it looks prudent to hold Visa and keep an eye on Chinese update. A sensible bet would be to take fresh entries in Visa if Chinese approval deems to be possible. Performance has been stellar by Visa, both on a standalone and comparison basis. Can Visa innovate its old business model in future to compete against new payment processing modes? I don't know. But, combining all the factors, Visa is a hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in V over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.