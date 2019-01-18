Positive Outlook For Chesapeake Energy

NOTE: Our intern Bingyi Zhang is a co-author of this article.

On October 30th, Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) announced its plan to acquire WildHorse Resource Development (NYSE:WRD) in a cash and stock deal valued at about $4B. Here is a brief recap of the terms of the deal: in exchange for each WRD common share, WRD shareholders can choose between receiving either 5.989 shares of CHK common stock or a combination of 5.336 CHK shares and $3 in cash. After the acquisition, CHK’s and WRD’s shareholders will own 55% and 45% of the combined company, respectively.

On January 9th, CHK reported stronger than expected production in its preliminary Q4 results and operational update. The estimated average Q4 production range is approximately 462k to 464k barrels of oil equivalent ((boe)) per day (well above consensus of 448k boe/d) and the estimated oil production range is approximately 86k to 87k barrels per day (bbl/d), above consensus of 85.2k bbl/d.

CHK also announced plans to reduce 2019 capital expenditures by lowering its rig count by approximately 20%, from 18 to 14 rigs. Additionally, capital efficiency in 2019 should improve, as total net capital per rig line is projected to decrease by 15% to 20% compared to 2018. The news was well-received, as investors sent the stock up 13% to finish at $2.76/share.

CHK’s January update also includes its estimation of future operational and financial targets (see below).

Source: January 2019 Investor Presentation

Based on the company’s oil production and oil percentage mix estimates, we can estimate total production in terms of boe for the year 2020. Assuming CHK’s EBITDA/boe target of 19 can be realized, the company is expected to have a total EBITDA of about $3,700M in 2020.

Let’s now calculate expected depreciation and amortization (D&A). For 2018, D&A will likely come in around $1,157M. Over time, we can assume that capex will match D&A, so taking into account the 20% reduction in capex for 2019, let’s reduce $1,157M by 20% to get future D&A of $926M. WRD’s D&A for 2018 will likely come in at $276M, so adding those together gets combined estimated D&A of $1,202M.

Now let’s calculate the estimated interest expense. As of December 31, CHK’s outstanding debt is $8,200M. As of September 30, WRD’s long-term debt is $1,086M. Adding an additional $350M in debt that will be needed to finance the cash portion of the acquisition brings the total debt outstanding for the combined company to $9,636M. With a WACD (weighted average cost of debt) of 6.7%, the interest expense is estimated to be $646M. Assuming a tax rate of 21%, we get net income of $1,463M for 2020 (see below).

Source: Elle Investments

On January 14th, CHK’s mkt cap was $3,407M and WRD’s was $1,767M. When the WRD deal closes, CHK shareholders will own about 55% of the combined company, and WRD shareholders will own about 45%. So the net income value to CHK shareholders today is about $804M, and the net income value to WRD shareholders is about $658M, giving each of them forward P/Es of 4.2 and 2.7, respectively (see below).

Source: Elle Investments

We think both CHK and WRD are very attractive investments at current price levels.

