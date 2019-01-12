For years, the TomTom (OTCPK:TMOAF) (OTCPK:TMOAY) narrative has been that its traditional PND (Portable Navigation Device) business has been declining, but that the maps, and especially the licensing to auto OEMs for in-dash navigation, is the real value in the stock that has enormous long-term potential. A big component of that story has always been that there were two credible players in that field: TomTom and HERE (former Nokia HERE, now owned by Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), and Daimler (OTCPK:DMLRY)). Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) was always shunned by all automakers because they wanted to keep Silicon Valley away from their data and out of their industry.

Collapse of the bull-case

However, clear skies became cloudy last September, when Renault (OTCPK:RNLSY), Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY), and Mitsubishi (OTCPK:MMTOF) announced to use in-dash navigation solutions from Google. This is a watershed moment, because suddenly, there is little holding other automakers back from also switching to Google, as the damage of Google gaining foothold in their industry has been done, and not having it on the table could mean a big competitive disadvantage. The complete dynamic of the duopoly of HERE and TomTom has broken. TomTom investors understood this and sent the stock 24.4% lower in a day to eventually end the decline at €6 per share (down close to 30% from the €8.50 level before) four trading days later.

Telematics sale

Two weeks after the collapse of the bull-case as described above, TomTom announced a plan to find a buyer for its Telematics division. This sent the stock up again, which is why the stock is now trading close to €8. Telematics is a SaaS fleet management solution that is growing fast as an industry, but also fragmented. Estimates vary as to what the Telematics division could sell for. Some analysts say it is worth EUR 700 million, optimistic analysts say TomTom could fetch over a billion for it. Let's have a quick look at the development of the division and compare it to Fleetmatics, which was acquired at EUR 2.4bn, or 24x EBITDA in a 2016 deal cited by many TomTom enthusiasts.

Fleetmatics deal vs. TomTom in 2015/2016

The latest SEC filing of Fleetmatics shows that it had 700,000 subscribers at the end of 2015, which is similar to the number TomTom had at year-end 2016, while both ended 2009 with roughly 100,000 subscribers. In 2015, however, revenue growth rates were quite similar and close to 22% for both companies.

A stark difference is the ARPU, average revenue per user. Fleetmatics had a total revenue of USD 285mln, or USD 37.4 on average per month per user while TomTom had a comparable ARPU of only EUR 21.40 (about USD 23.50 at the time), almost 40% less. All that left Fleetmatics a lot more room to spend on R&D, sales & marketing, and grow faster, which they did. Fleetmatics had a higher and more consistent growth rate at a 35% CAGR in the period 2009-2014, versus 29% for TomTom. Over that time period, both companies acquired smaller competitors, spending not more than $50m per acquisition. Their buying pattern looks similar up to 2014, but due to TomTom's lack of disclosure, a truly fair comparison on revenue figures is tough. Disclosure on subscriber base is better. In 2015, Fleetmatics subscriber base grew by 157k of which was 45k acquired (112k organically). In the same year, TomTom acquired 60k subscribers and grew 81k organically.

Without going into the specifics of why Fleetmatics was doing so well, we can at least conclude that the businesses are different and that Fleetmatics was in a better position back then compared to TomTom's Telematics division.

Subsequent developments

Due to the cost structure of the industry, Telematics suffers from price erosion. The cost base is mostly fixed, and the incremental margin on new subscriptions is very high. Entrance barriers to the industry are also not too high, as the high number of providers shows. The logical result is intense competition and declining ARPU as the market grows and providers can afford to drop prices in an effort to attract more customers.

In the table below, you can see that 2017 was quite a mediocre year for Telematics and poor if you look at pricing. ARPU fell 7% (2016: down 6%), wiping out EBITDA growth in the process. The subscriber base grew by 16%, which is slower than the early years.

The first nine months of 2018 look slightly better with 6% YoY revenue growth, but subscriber base growth slowed to 10% (organically 15k - 20k subscribers/quarter a slowdown vs. 2014-2016). Unfortunately, TomTom doesn't disclose quarterly EBITDA of Telematics.

It is questionable whether a sale could deliver great value as Fleetcor, parent of one of biggest telematics competitors in Europe, has been taking annual impairments on its Masternaut stake for three years straight.

Deal pricing

The 40% premium to the stock paid by Verizon for Fleetmatics is exciting. A usual multiple in the industry is forward recurring revenue, and for Fleetmatics, that was figure was 6.1x.

As of Q3 2018, quarterly subscription revenue stands at EUR 34.6m. If subscription revenue keeps growing at an 8% annual clip (similar to YTD), we'll see close to EUR 150m subscription revenue in 2019. At a multiple of 6.1, that makes EUR 915m, 15x the most recent EBITDA we have of EUR 60m. However, growth has slowed down since the Fleetmatics deal, and we should also not expect the same multiple.

Bear in mind that Fleetmatics was in a different situation than TomTom, which is taking the initiative for the sale and will need the balance sheet in the battle against Google and HERE. Buyers are fully aware of that and the changed environment.

I think that TomTom should be happy to receive the Fleetmatics multiple excluding the 40% premium paid at the time, which would be 4.4x. This would take the value of Telematics to about EUR 650m.

That would lay a foundation for the following quick & dirty valuation recap.

The value breakdown above shows that the implied enterprise value of the maps (Automotive & Enterprise) and Consumer combined is EUR 1bn. I took the liberty of setting Consumer at 0, as the PND business is in decline and loss-making, and no one is talking about their fitness equipment anymore. That leaves EUR 1bn for the mapping division.

Of course, Automotive competitor HERE was acquired for EUR 2.7bn, so TomTom shareholders have nothing to worry about, right? No, they should be extremely worried.

In an interview (Dutch) with the Dutch financial newspaper, Edzard Overbeek, the CEO of HERE said:

"It's going to be between Google and HERE"

He cited the massive investments required to keep up with Google and the importance of achieving great economies of scale. HERE has three major automakers and Intel (INTC) as shareholders, a sharp contrast with TomTom, which is still 44.1% owned by its founders.

He has every reason to think HERE's going to be Google's only rival of significance. HERE's revenue is several times that of TomTom. A small example: HERE has 7,000 people working on R&D (source: same interview). While TomTom only has 4,700 FTE in total, which also includes Telematics, Consumer, support staff, etc. A more telling fact is that HERE booked EUR 1.1bn in revenue (70% of which automotive) in 2017, versus EUR 329m (of which 58% Automotive) for TomTom. This means that HERE has 4 times the automotive revenue TomTom has. What the numbers don't necessarily tell you, but still is the case, is that most manufacturers fed TomTom orders for some of their less popular cars in order to keep TomTom afloat and prevent a situation in which HERE becomes a monopolist. With Google entering the arena, that game is off the table.

I believe we can safely become very pessimistic about the future of the Automotive revenue. Good thing there are also non-automotive map licensing activities, called Enterprise as shown in the table below.

A 10% YTD decline is not a position of strength. It's almost like there is no end to TomTom's problems. Worse yet, TomTom actually needs the Automotive revenue badly to keep Automotive & Enterprise viable because the segment is already running at steepening losses. The maps have a high fixed cost base that require constant investments in updates and upgrades. The product licensed to customers has a low variable cost base, and so a high incremental margin. When the business is in decline, this is devastating because the cost base is expanding as shown in the table below (sales up, EBIT down).

This looks so grim that it prompts me to think extra carefully about what the company will do with the proceeds of Telematics. About that, the company has remained silent at the 3Q18 analyst call:

"What we will do with the proceeds, I don't want to discuss it. At this stage, we first need to do the transaction, and all sorts of things can happen."

Harold Goddijn, CEO of TomTom

The biggest fear of shareholders should be that the company doesn't return the money to them in some way. TomTom has never paid a dividend, and going forward, they are in no better shape than they were in the past, cash flow-wise. If they retain the cash and invest it in their company, I believe it to be lost.

One positive scenario that comes to my mind is that management could somehow use the proceeds to take the company private, but the success of that would highly depend on the proceeds, and it would be a very good reason for the CEO to keep quiet about his plans. His silence could have others reasons too, but it's all speculative.

Last resort: Sale of the entire company?

Another bull day dream is a take-over offer on the whole company. This is not very likely, however. HERE recently said it is not interested in any of TomTom's assets or the company as a whole. The question that comes to my mind is why they would be. Why pay money to get rid of your competitor when you can simply wait and likely have the same result for free?

Other options for TomTom include selling the maps to someone else. Bear in mind that selling the company is not something management (who, together with other founders, happen to be practically controlling shareholders) has hinted at. But let's suppose they will sell, because eventually it is probably the only way to retain some value to investors. Even if Telematics brings in EUR 1bn, and all is returned to shareholders, the maps still have to take in EUR 650m (according to value breakdown above). Also, there we bump into an issue, which is that possible buyers are likely users of the map, and also, they are not stupid. Why pay that amount when you can license a similar product from Google or HERE at a fraction of the cost? And, the costs don't stop at the purchase price. The buyer needs an annual revenue of over EUR 400m on those maps just to keep them in shape and financially break-even. Even then, the problem of lagging behind Google and HERE still isn't solved.

An unlikely scenario is management/founders trying to buy back their company after selling Telematics. There are no rational reasons for them to do this, of course, but they have always treated the maps like a favorite pet project. Either way, that scenario would mean that public shareholders likely escape unharmed.

Final valuation

The last question that remains is what the total fair value of the company is. With some bullish imagination, we see a buyer for the maps, but at what price? HERE sold for about 2x revenue in 2015. I think that a multiple of 1x forward revenue would be great for TomTom's maps under current conditions. Don't ask me who would be crazy enough to pay it, but I like to leave some air in my bearish valuation. 2019 company compiled sell-side analyst consensus revenue for Automotive & Enterprise is EUR 407m. Using all of the above, I have two hypothetical scenarios.

Scenario 1: return cash & standalone. Fair value: €2.80/share (EUR 650m). It is likely that the company will return a significant portion of the Telematics sale - which I believe to bring in EUR 650m - to shareholders. After that, the company will keep struggling with its bottom line as it has over the past 10 years, burn cash to stay competitive, and never again pay a dividend. I think this scenario is most likely.

Scenario 2: Sell all assets & return cash. Fair value: €5.30/share (EUR 650m + 180m + 405m). I think the best course of action is for the company to sell all assets and return the cash to shareholders. Again, Telematics is set at EUR 650m, and no value is assigned to the consumer division. Current net cash is EUR 178m, and EUR 407m is added from the hypothetical sale of the mapping division. Only if Telematics sells for EUR 1.25bn, will shareholders see the market value of €8 per share justified.

Lastly, the company could opt to not return any cash after the sale of Telematics, but that would be a disaster for the stock price and my fair value estimate. I don't think that management is that out of touch with shareholder interests.

The bottom line

One part is clear: there is no standalone scenario, and TomTom needs to sell assets at good prices to even come close to justifying its current market value. I expect the Telematics division to sell for less than one billion, and the remainder of the business to be worth close to nothing. The amazing part is how well the stock has recovered from the Google news shock. Adjusted for the Q4 broad market selloff, it's trading at or above the level from before the Google news, even though that news is just as concerning now as it was four months ago.

My advice to shareholders: don't speculate on buyers overpaying for TomTom's assets but make use of the market that currently overpays for your TomTom shares and sell.