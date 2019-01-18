OIL Weekly: Trade Talk Optimism Vivifies Crude's Outlook

Introduction

Welcome to my Oil Weekly report. In this report, I wish to discuss my views on U.S crude markets. To do that, I used the iPath S&P Oil Total Return Index Exchange-Traded Notes (OIL), which tracks the performance of the S&P GSCI® Crude Oil Total Return Index, through direct investments in West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures.

With a net asset value of roughly $300m, OIL is one of the most liquid oil funds, enjoying an advantageous tax status and benefiting from one of the lowest expense fees of the market, 0.75% per year. The ETN does not track directly spot prices and can therefore deviate substantially from it, due to variance in the shape of the futures curve over time. However, OIL seeks direct exposure to one-month crude future contracts and is an interesting short-term investment vehicle to get direct exposure to crude markets.

In this report, I analyze weekly crude oil storage levels published by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) and Commitment of Traders report developments, released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in order to assess investor and speculator sentiment on crude markets. Then, I identify key macroeconomic and geopolitical changes and the impacts on OIL shares.

Crude and petroleum stocks

According to latest EIA report, crude oil storage dipped slightly, down 0.38% (w/w) to 439.7m barrels on the December 28 - January 4 period. With this mediocre stockpile decline, US crude seasonality surplus widens, establishing 8.4% or 33 914k barrels above the five-year average and 4.2% or 20 233k barrels beyond 2018 level. US crude supply robustness is mainly responsible for recent oil storage excess, given that demand posted weakness during Christmas break. Despite that, recent oil rebound shows that investors are beginning to price in crude market rebalancing story, which is positive for OIL shares.

Source: Historic Stocks of Crude Oil Report - EIA

The five-year crude oil stock spread dropped 29.79% (w/w) to 4 931k barrels during the period. With this sixth consecutive decline, US crude stocks are on the edge of returning in shortage compared to the five-year mean, which should bring additional tailwinds to OIL shares.

Source: Weekly Stocks of Crude Oil Report - EIA

On the refined petroleum part, inventories lifted moderately, despite weaker (w/w) refinery utilization rates which turned at 96.1%. Indeed, gasoline stocks lifted 3.36% (w/w) to 248.1m barrels, while distillate stockpiles surged 8.2% (w/w) to 140m barrels.

Source: Weekly U.S Refining Utilization Rate

Meanwhile, US crude oil output rests at a record high of 11.7m barrels, for the second consecutive week. With this all-time high production level, latest Baker Hughes oil rig report shows that current output level is not likely to significantly improve in the near term, given that no additional oil rigs were brought on the market on the January 4-11 period.

Source: Baker Hughes Rig Count Report

Meanwhile, OIL surged 11.35% to $5.77 per share, amid a confluence of factors.

Source: Bloomberg

Speculative positioning

With US federal shutdown still in place, latest COTR remains outdated. While current shutdown became the longest of American history, a greater impact on US economy is expected, according to the White House, which estimates a decrease in growth by 0.13% per week. This will inevitably bring headwinds to US crude demand and OIL prices, given that nearly 800,000 federal employees have not been paid for twenty-five days.

The CFTC published its most recent report on crude futures on December 21, which covered data from December 11-18. Over this period, net speculative length lifted marginally after 11 weeks of continuous declines, indicating the start net speculative length reversal.

Since then, oil markets rebounded and are poised to continue to do so. Indeed, crude oil futures open interest posted a healthy lift, up 2.53% to 2 115 646 contracts on the December 18 - January 15 period, showing the forces driving net speculative length are oriented to the bullish side.

Source: CFTC

In spite of longest federal shutdown in history, oil markets advance on US-China trade talk optimism

Since my last article, OIL surged 11.35% to $5.77 per share, amid Sino-American trade talk progress and growing expectations that China would slash taxes in an effort to avert an economic slowdown. According to The Wall Street Journal, Washington is considering lifting some or all tariffs imposed on Chinese imports. This, along with shrinking supplies put in place by OPEC and Russian ally, has allowed a crude future rally, which is still in place since 2019 start.

In the meantime, the New York Fed reports that oil demand is slightly appreciating, although it is still trailing supply. This remains bearish for the oil complex and the persistence of the federal government shutdown is also expected to weigh on US crude futures.

Source: New York Fed

The dollar index (DXY) measuring the strength of the greenback against a panel of major currencies continued to depreciate, amid Fed's dovishness and growing anticipations that punitive measures on Chinese imports would vanish. This should have a positive impact on crude futures and OIL shares.

This should bring positive momentum on crude futures and OIL shares, given that the increasing purchase power of foreign crude buyers.

Source: Tradingview

Meanwhile, WTI future curve slightly flattened out suggesting that an oil supply surplus is still present on short-term deliveries. Indeed, oil glut persists on short-term maturities despite inventory withdrawal deceleration and should continue to pressure down OIL shares.

Given the above, the oil complex is poised to continue building upon current bullish momentum, and I maintain my optimistic view on OIL shares.

