Oil Market Supply Deficit To Return By Q2 2019

We remain very bullish oil and energy stocks. Our Brent forecast average this year is $75 to $78 this year with upside to $90. Much of the move to $90 will depend on the trajectory of the US Dollar as well as global economic data.

Our bullish surprise forecast is for Brazil to disappoint again in 2019. While our bearish surprise forecast is for US to grow total liquids by ~1.8 mb/d in 2019.

We think the odds of OPEC extending the production cut to the end of 2019 are high.

This aligns with our model and if OPEC extends the production cut, then the H2 2019 balance will be -1 mb/d.

IEA published its highly anticipated oil market report today and one of the drivers of today's oil rally is the forecast from the energy agency that the oil market supply deficit will return by Q2 2019.

Source: IEA

The assumption for OPEC production is that Iran and Venezuela will see further production declines. This aligns with our model where we have a balanced quarter for Q1 followed by steeper and steeper declines into the end of 2019.

It's also interesting to note that this year's OPEC meeting will be in mid-April. In that meeting, energy ministers will decide whether or not to extend the production cut agreement into the end of 2019. What's notably different about the timeline of this meeting versus other meetings is that a meeting in April will only give OPEC ministers data for the end of February. This means that OPEC will only have 2 months of 2019 data before deciding whether or not to extend the production cut.

In our view, this meeting date was strategically designed to almost guarantee that a production cut agreement is extended to the end of 2019. For one, the data is only partial by the time of the meeting and two, oil prices will likely only strengthen slightly more from here given the back of peak refinery maintenance season.

All in all, the combination of incomplete data along with still low oil prices will push OPEC to extend the cut.

Now if you assume that OPEC does extend the production cut agreement to the end of 2019, the supply and demand model massively skews to a deficit. Our model suggests a ~1 mb/d deficit for H2 2019 if OPEC extends the cut. We have also assumed slightly higher production from some OPEC members by H2 2019.

But one caveat in IEA's report that continues to differ massively from the consensus models is the oil demand growth figure. IEA, for the first time maybe in forever, is assuming oil demand growth to be ~1.4 mb/d versus the consensus range of ~0.8 to ~1.4 mb/d. IEA is at the higher end of the band, so there is still clear demand worries going forward if China's slowdown accelerates.

There are indications from a massive tax cut to the fiscal stimulus initiated last year helping push near-term economic indicators up, but demand concerns will likely remain a big concern for the oil markets going forward.

From our view, we think the bullish surprises this year will continue to be the disappointing production growth figures from non-OPEC ex-US. Brazil, following a disappointing negative production growth year in 2018, will likely disappoint again in 2019 due to "monthly maintenances."

The bearish surprise we are modeling in is higher US production growth versus consensus estimate. Even if we factor in a no change in well completions, we have US "total liquids" production growth close to ~1.8 mb/d. This is our big bear delta versus consensus estimate.

Nonetheless, we still have a massive deficit by the second half of 2019 if OPEC extends the production cut which we put the odds around ~85%.

Things to keep an eye on in the oil market: US Saudi crude imports.

Q1 global oil storage balance change.

Brent time spreads.

Things to keep an eye on in the oil market: US Saudi crude imports.

Q1 global oil storage balance change.

Brent time spreads.

Saudi crude exports.

