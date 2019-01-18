Amtech Stock Analysis - Trading Close To Cash Per Share

However, there is always more than book and cash when it comes to such potential value investments.

The interesting thing is that the stock is trading at $4.7 while the cash per share is at $3.86.

Amtech Systems is solar sector related business that got severely hit in 2018. The stock price is down more than 50%.

If you run a screen for value stocks, you will probably find Amtech Systems (ASYS) thanks to its high book value of $7 per share, a cash balance of $3.86 per share and a stock price of just $4.76. From Graham's statistical perspective, this should be a value investment with a margin of safety.

However, if you wish for more than a statistical perspective, it is good to take a look at what kind of a business this is, what can shareholders expect in the future, what are the management's intentions, and whether the value will be unlocked or there is the risk for it being a value trap.

ASYS has been hit hard alongside the solar sector over the last 8 months.

If you wish to know more about what happened in the solar industry, you can read my article from June 2018, when I was deeply researching solar related stocks.

The negative industry sentiment, order cancellations, restructuring, firing the CEO, the management's intention to use the cash for acquisitions, expected losses and impairments is what is pressuring the stock and might keep it there for long.

I discuss the stock with my colleague, Yaokai Jiang, where we discuss the following:

1:09 Company overview and fundamentals

5:00 Amtech's technology

9:56 Investing in a commoditized industry

11:58 China solar production capacity

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.