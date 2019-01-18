Otter Tail's 2019 Warrants Excitement

Summary

Otter Tail will report 2018 full-year results February 18th and provide 2019 guidance. The path ahead warrants excitement.

The diversified utility's electric segment expects rate base growth of 9% annually through 2022, which should support the company's dividend growth in the years ahead.

The manufacturing segment's backlog continues to grow at a double-digit clip and the plastics segment's PVC pipe should remain in high demand due to America's water infrastructure crisis.