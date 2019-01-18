GLD: Daily Cycle Low Looks Imminent

Yesterday, we exited some equity positions which were not working out and also some leveraged ETFs in the precious metals sector. The three specific ETFs which we sold were Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares (NUGT), Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares (JNUG), and VelocityShares 3x Long Silver (USLV). Although all three of these ETFs returned nice gains over the past few months, we believe now is the time for caution in the precious metals market.

What I would say about this market is that the argument should be over whether we will see gold $1,000 an ounce any time in the distant future. This price may in fact never be seen again. I remember the amount of bears that were out in force when the price of gold collapsed below $1,170 an ounce last August. The mining complex (GDX) had dropped below its most previous yearly cycle low, which led many to believe that the whole complex had started a bear market. However, we continued to reiterate the fact that gold had not printed lower lows. Gold leads the precious metals market, not the silver market or the mining complex for that matter. Suffice it to say, GLD since, that hard-bottom on the 16th of August last year, has rallied $118 an ounce, or just over 10% if we put it in percentage terms. Although, we believe more significant gains are coming, now may not be the time to be leveraged. Let's discuss why we are dropping down to GLD for the time being.

As we can see from the weekly chart in GLD above, today (18th of January) will be the close of week 23 in this particular intermediate cycle. If GLD cannot trade above $122.46, which was the high it printed on the 3rd of January this year, then the weekly swing high will still be in play. As we stand, the high took place on week 20. This high could end up being the intermediate top for this cycle. Intermediate cycles in gold rarely go past 30 weeks. The high at the 20-week mark is a bullish sign as in all likelihood. This present cycle will end up being right translated. Right translated intermediate cycles (higher highs) usually lead to higher prices over the long term.

An intermediate top, though, in GLD does not mean that price will automatically drop down into an intermediate cycle low. Here is where we turn to the daily chart and, more specifically, the daily cycles to see what this potential decline will look like. As we can see from the daily chart below, the current daily cycle is on day 44 (started on the 13th of November last). This is well beyond its timing band, so a swift move down into a daily cycle low should be imminent. We will be on the watch-out for a convincing break of the 10-day moving average and for an oversold signal of the RSI oscillator. This will most likely mean we will break the daily cycle upward trending line, which is close to the 200-day moving average of just over $118 on the GLD chart.

So, this is our best projection of what will happen in this market over the next month or so. We will decline into a daily cycle low and then most likely print one more daily cycle, which will end up failing (lower lows) which will bring in the next intermediate cycle low. Usually, an intermediate cycle low comes into being through a failed daily cycle. We do not have one yet, and the odds are minuscule the present daily cycle will bottom underneath the November lows.

Therefore, with respect to our portfolio, we maintain that now is the time not to be leveraged. Could this intermediate cycle make new highs? Of course. We all know what happened in 2016 when GLD rallied for 6 months straight. However, it would be more prudent in our eyes considering where gold is trading from a cycle perspective to at least be un-leveraged at this point in time. An un-leveraged position in GLD still gives up upside potential but, more importantly, protects against unnecessary losses.

We see no issues with holding something like GLD over the long term. Its expense ratio is a competitive 0.25%, and the gains, for example, since the late 2015 bottom, are practically on a par with what one would have earned if one was just holding physical. We will update the portfolio accordingly.

------------------- By following cycles in the precious metals space, we aim to buy bottoms aggressively and sell or lighten up on tops. Currently we believe we are near to an intermediate top in gold. In fact, it may already be in. Subscribe to our portfolio here --------------------

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GLD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.