Natural Gas - Volatility Leads To An Island

The price action in the crude oil market has been wild since the October high when the price reached $76.90 per barrel and turned lower falling to a bottom at $42.36 on December 24, a drop of almost 45% over the final three months of 2018. Meanwhile, the natural gas market went the other way initially. As oil started to crop, the price of nearby natural gas futures on NYMEX took off from $3 per MMBtu and rallied to a high at $4.929 while crude oil was falling like a stone. The rally that took natural gas over 64% higher came to an end, and at the beginning of January, the price was back below the $3 per MMBtu level. To say that the natural gas market has been volatile since October would be an understatement.

We are now at the midpoint of the peak season of demand for natural gas. The heart of the winter season is a time of the year when inventories tend to decline significantly, and the price moves higher or lower with the next cold or warmer than average weather report.

In hindsight, the price of natural gas likely rallied too early in late 2017 catching unsuspecting shorts off their guard. In early 2018, it now looks like the energy commodity gave up all of its gains too soon as a return of colder conditions led to a rally last week.

The intense level of price variance in the natural gas futures market has led to an island reversal where the price gapped lower at the end of December and higher in mid-January from around the same levels. A bullish island reserve starts with a gap down, a short period of price consolidation, and a gap to the upside which describes the price action in the natural gas futures market since December.

While the volatility in this market is not for the faint of heart, many market participants continue to flock to the UGAZ and DGAZ triple-leveraged bullish and bearish ETN products. I am friendly to the natural gas market these days, but I prefer to use the unleveraged United States Natural Gas ETF product (UNG) in the current environment for long-side forays into the wild energy commodity.

A cold spell lifts the price - an island reversal in the natural gas futures market

The weather conditions have become colder across wide regions of the United States. For the rest of January, it appears that the demand for heating will increase. In New York City and Boston, temperatures will remain in the 20s and 30s with some snow in the forecast for the coming week. Chicago is looking at teens and 20s, and other areas will experience winter conditions in the coming days and weeks. The natural gas market reacted by gapping higher at the beginning of last week, creating an island reversal in the future market.

As the daily chart of February natural gas futures highlights, the price opened on Monday, January 14, at $3.325 and traded to a low at $3.281 before trading to a peak at $3.722 on January 15. The prior week, the price traded to a high at $3.166 creating a gap on the chart. The void followed another on the downside that occurred on December 28 when the price fell to a low at $3.288 and traded to a high at $3.14 on December 31. Since both gaps happened over a weekend, the latest void created an island reversal in the natural gas futures market on both the daily and weekly charts. While the price worked its way back down to a low at $3.201 last Friday, it did not completely erase the void as natural gas bounced once again and moved to almost the $3.50 per MMBtu level.

Inventories disappoint

The price action last week was impressive considering that the latest inventory data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) was bearish for the price of the energy commodity. On Thursday, January 17, the EIA told markets that stockpiles dropped by 81 bcf which was below the expectations of some market participants and analysts.

As the chart shows, the total amount of natural gas sitting in storage around the United States was at 2.533 trillion cubic feet as of January 11, which was 3% below last year at this time and 11.4% below the five-year average for this time of the year. The slow level of withdrawals has caused the spread between the current level of stocks and those seen last year and over past years to narrow. However, the market focused on the weather reports rather than the inventory data over the past week.

A frigid February cold send the price back to $4

The fate of the path of least resistance for natural gas prices is now in the hands of the weather conditions in February. It is likely we will see more substantial withdrawals from storage next week and over the coming weeks if the temperatures through the end of January remain on the lower side of normal.

February will likely be a month that determines the fate of the natural gas futures market and if it can once again challenge the $4 per MMBtu level. We will need to see a significant withdrawal from inventories in the coming reports from the EIA. While the weather conditions will be the primary factor, an increase in LNG shipments to locations abroad could also increase the trajectory of withdrawals. We are running out of weeks in the winter season as the injection season will commence in mid-to-late March. With around nine weeks left in the withdrawal season, we will need to see a withdrawal of an average of over 150 bcf each week for stocks to fall below the one trillion level which is looking increasingly unlikely. However, the jury is still out as a frigid February could still cause bullish surprises in the natural gas market. Therefore, the prospects for price volatility and a challenge of $4 per MMBtu could still be in the cards for the natural gas futures market over the coming weeks.

The widow-maker spread could become wild

Many market participants like to call the spread between March and April natural gas futures prices on NYMEX the "widow maker" as it has a long history of causing huge losses for those on the wrong side of the spread. The March-April spread represents the time of the year when withdrawals from storage end and injections begin. April tends to trade at a discount to March, but the differential can become as volatile as the price of the active month futures in the highly combustible futures market.

The daily chart of March minus April natural gas futures prices shows that the spread has traded from a low of a 12-cent backwardation where April was at a discount to March to a high at a $1.467 backwardation over the past months. The high in the spread occurred in mid-November when the price of the nearby futures contract rose to a peak at $4.929 per MMBtu, and the recent low at 12 cents came when the price dipped below the $2.90 level. Last Friday, the spread was trading at a 31.6 cent backwardation, and the differential should continue to be volatile and reflect the price action in the natural gas futures market.

Any rallies will cause an increase in the backwardation while price dips that fill the gap on the daily and weekly charts should send it lower. A move back below $3 could cause the spread to revisit the low at 12 cents backwardation or send it lower. The March-April spread will experience peak volume next month when market participants begin rolling their risk positions from March to April futures. Over the coming weeks and through the February-March roll period, the spread is also likely to experience high price volatility. The "widow maker" spread could provide some insight into the price action in natural gas in post-withdrawal season trading.

I will be keeping an eye on this spread over the coming weeks to get a feel of the pulse of the market over the coming spring and summer months when natural gas flows back into storage. The increasing demand from LNG as the export market in the US expands is likely to put a strain on injections as we witnessed last year. The lower level of injections led the natural gas market into the peak season in 2018/2019 with the lowest level of stocks in years, and that trend could continue in 2019 despite record production from the Marcellus and Utica shale regions of the United States.

UNG for long positions in volatile times

I remain slightly friendly when it comes to the price direction of the natural gas market as we still have more than two months of winter weather conditions ahead before the spring winds cause the demand for heating to decline. I will be trading natural gas from the long side of the market looking to buy on price dips and take profits on rallies like we witnessed last week when the price rose to a high at $3.722 per MMBtu. A move back to $4 is not out of the question, but I will not be waiting for that magic number to take profits. I will also be looking to buy March natural gas futures and sell April at the lower end of its trading range at the 12-20 cents backwardation level, looking to take profits at higher levels. A new low in the spread below 12 cents would make me reconsider this strategy.

Meanwhile, for those who do not trade in the futures arena or prefer to avoid the triple-leveraged UGAZ and DGAZ ETN products, UNG provides a liquid alternative. The fund summary for UNG states:

The investment seeks to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of a specified short-term futures contract. The fund invests primarily in futures contracts for natural gas that are traded on the NYMEX, ICE Futures Europe and ICE Futures U.S. (together, "ICE Futures") or other U.S. and foreign exchanges. The Benchmark Futures Contract is the futures contract on natural gas as traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration.

The most recent top holdings of UNG include:

February natural gas futures rallied from $2.878 per MMBtu on January 3 to a high at $3.722 on January 15, an increase of 29.3% over the period.

Over the same period, UNG moved from $23.93 to $30.33 per share or 26.7% higher as it slightly underperformed the price action in the natural gas futures market. The UNG ETF does not suffer from the same time decay that UGAZ and DGAZ experience, but the price is a lower return than UGAZ during rallies. UGAZ moved from $36.61 on January 3 to a high at $65.44 on January 16 which was an increase of 78.8% or about 9% below triple the move in the natural gas futures market.

If natural gas can hold above last week's low at $3.201 per MMBtu and it does not fill the island reversal gap over the coming sessions, I will view that as a positive sign for the energy commodity for the coming weeks. Last Friday, the price settled on the highs of the session at just under the $3.50 per MMBtu level on February futures, which is an impressive price considering the disappointing data from the EIA on Thursday.

