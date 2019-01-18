Why I Am Reducing My Etsy Holdings By Half

Source: Fast Company

I developed a keen interest in Etsy (ETSY) in 2015 shortly after its IPO. I spent a few months in the sidelines and decided to buy the stock in May 2017 shortly after I published a Seeking Alpha article arguing that it could be acquired. Since then, I have continued to own the stock, which has gained by almost 400% as shown below. It has also become one of my biggest part of my growth portfolio. In this article, I will explain what I think of the company now and what I intend to do with the shares I own.

Source: YCharts

Why I Invested in Etsy

At the time I made the investment, Etsy’s stock was unloved. The stock was attempting to recover after the company released weaker-than-expected Q1 numbers and forecasted increased costs. Investors were also fearful about the entry of Amazon (AMZN) into the business and the growth of copycat companies. Therefore, after looking at the company’s finances, I was attracted by its growth momentum and relatively low valuation.

I was also attracted by the company’s moat in the craft industry. While many investors believed that Amazon posed a major threat to ETSY through its Handmade product, I believed that Etsy would overcome. This is because Amazon is associated with manufactured mass products while Etsy has created a brand that is synonymous with craft products. Further, I believed that the company’s only serious competitor, Saatchi Art (LIFE) was a small company that posed no serious threat.

In addition, I also believed that the company was an ideal acquisition target. The companies I expected to make bids were Walmart (WMT), which was at the time making many e-commerce acquisitions. I also believed that Facebook (FB), which aims to connect friends and family could buy the company to expand its e-commerce capabilities. Other companies I expected to make a bid were Alibaba (BABA) and Amazon (AMZN). BABA would have gained entry to the American market while Amazon would have created a bigger crafts brand.

Finally, I believed that Etsy was an asset-light company with multiple ways of generating revenues. Already, it has improved its revenue sources to include products like Pattern, Etsy Craft supplies and Etsy Plus, a subscription service for sellers.

ETSY Now

The Good

ETSY has continued performing well. In the past two years, its annual revenue has increased from $390 million in June 2017 to more than $537 million in September 2018. At the same time, total operating expenses have increased from $266 million to $290 million. The number of sellers has increased from more than 1.7 million to over 2 million sellers. The company has also achieved profitability, with the net income rising from $11.6 million to $19.6 million in the past quarter. Quarterly EPS has been increasing too as shown below.

Source: YCharts

The company has also tapped the debt market. Last year, it raised $300 million in convertible debt that will mature in 2023. In the previous 10Q, the company reported total long-term debt of more than $272 billion. The company has also started repurchasing its stock. In 2017, it repurchased stock worth $100 million and in November last year, it announced a repurchase program of $300 million. This has seen its outstanding shares decline as shown below.

Source: ETSY

The company also excited investors last year when it announced price increases for the first time. The fees increased from 3.5% to 5%. It also introduced another 5% shipping fee. As it has been noted by other analysts, the company’s decision was at a point of strength. The fees now are significantly lower than those of companies like Amazon and eBay.

Finally, the company has also managed to improve its margins. It has done this by introducing a new high margin craft business and by increasing prices. This growth in margin was offset by the continuing process of migrating to Google (GOOG) cloud and an increase in marketing costs. During the migration, the company continues to retain its old data centers, which consumes costs. Therefore, the margins will likely improve when this process ends. In the long-term, I believe the company’s margins could match those of Ebay (EBAY), which has EBITDA and operating margins of 31% and 21% respectively. Towards that side, the company expects its EBITDA margin to expand to between 22% and 23% in FY2018. Analysts following the company expect its EBITDA margin to increase to 24.9% in 2019 and 26.83% in 2020 respectively.

Source: YCharts

Key concerns

While there are many good things to say about Etsy, there are also issues that investors should be aware about the company. First, I don’t believe that the company’s decision to repurchase its stock in the fourth quarter was a good thing. While share buybacks are good for investors because of improving the EPS, they should be done at reasonable prices. At the time of the final buyback, the stock was up by more than 150% for the year, which makes it a bit expensive.

Second, while the company’s decision to increase price was a good thing for investors, it risks alienating some sellers who might not be prepared to pay the hefty fees.

Third, the company’s recent algorithm change has affected a good number of sellers. They believe that the company is trying to force them to use the promoted listings. You can read some of the complaints about the algorithm change and how it has affected the sellers here.

Finally, there is the concern about the company’s valuation. When I bought the stock in 2015, it was valued at ~$1.3 billion. This valuation has now moved to more than $6.5 billion. The reason for this is that the company has shown impressive revenue, earnings, margin and user growth. For example, in the last quarter, it had revenue growth of 41%. This was fueled by the price increases. Its active members rose by 17% to 37 million, which was the fourth consecutive quarter that Gross Merchandise Value grew faster than active buyers. In future, the company expects to continue growing revenue and margins. In 2018, analysts expects the revenues to grow to $518 million. This will rise to $718 million and $955 million in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

Even with this growth, I believe there are concerns about the valuation, which could reduce the chances of the company being an acquisition target. For example, at the current valuation, investors are paying ~6.8X forward sales. This is higher than that of Amazon, Wayfair (W), and eBay, which have a forward PS ratio of 2.49, 0.79, and 2.4 respectively. The same is true with its EV to EBITDA ratio of 66, which is higher than that of Amazon and eBay.

What Next?

Etsy has been one of my best-performing stocks in the past two years. I still believe it is one of the best managed technology companies that will continue to grow. However, I believe that the case of it being an acquisition target at the current valuation does not make sense. I also believe that the company is currently valued for perfection. Therefore, since I have benefited greatly during its climb, I have decided to take profits and reduce my holdings by half.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ETSY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.