Ford Motor: Outsized Return Potential In 2019?

While being a major underperformer in 2018, Ford Motor could outperform in 2019 on the back of recovering investor sentiment.

Ford Motor's (F) shares could outperform in 2019 on the back of improving investor sentiment in the stock market. Ford Motor's shares remain grotesquely undervalued based on earnings projections, and 2019 is likely going to see some normalization in the trade relationship between the United States and China. An investment in Ford Motor currently yields 7.2 percent and comes with considerable upside potential.

Market Environment

Ford Motor's shares have not exactly been at the top of investors' shopping lists in 2018: Ford Motor was (and still is) at the forefront of the trade war between the United States and China, and higher tariffs have caused both Ford Motor and General Motors (GM) to lower their earnings forecasts last year. The tariff stand-off between the two largest economies in the world and lowered earnings projections have heavily weighed on the auto sector. On the back of deteriorating investor risk appetite for auto companies, Ford Motor's shares fell to a new multi-year low @$7.41 in December.

That being said, though, Ford Motor's shares have bounced back from their most recent lows, thanks to improving investor sentiment.

Ford Motor has widely underperformed the S&P 500 stock market index in 2018:

Earnings Guidance

Ford Motor also recently updated investors about its fourth quarter earnings, but the company has not yet released full Q4-2018 results. According to Ford Motor's press statement, the company nonetheless expects to report the following results next week (earnings release is scheduled for January 23, 2019):

For full-year 2018, the company is announcing preliminary EPS results of $0.92, and adjusted EPS of $1.30 – in line with the company’s most recent guidance. The company ended the year with a strong balance sheet, with cash of $23.1 billion and liquidity of $34.2 billion.

Ford Motor's management has previously guided for its earnings to fall into a range of $1.30-$1.50/share which would mean Q4-2018 EPS will be at the lower end of the previous guidance range.

Ford's preliminary earnings release comes after General Motors issued a bullish outlook on its business which I discussed in my article titled "General Motors: This Is A Game Changer". General Motors' shares popped after the auto company raised its earnings and free cash flow guidance for 2019. Ford Motor did not yet release its earnings guidance for the 2019 financial year, but will likely do so on January 23, 2019.

Ford Motor did, however, declare a stable $0.15/share dividend for the first quarter. The Q1-2019 dividend will be paid on March 1 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 31.

Surprise And Attractive Total Return Potential

Auto companies including Ford Motor are in a good position to outperform low earnings expectations and the broader stock market in 2019, under two conditions:

The United States and China resolve their trade dispute and work out a trade deal (latest breaking news suggest that China is willing to work on eliminating the U.S. trade deficit); and The U.S. economy does not slide into a recession.

Should these conditions be met, Ford Motor could recapture a lot of the territory it lost in 2018, and shares could trade back up to the $11-$12 price range. Since shares currently change hands for $8.36, implying ~32-44 percent upside potential. Today, Ford Motor is still widely undervalued, in my opinion, with shares selling for just 5.3x next year's estimated earnings, making the company even cheaper than General Motors.

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

Obviously, a cyclical economic downturn (implying contracting U.S. vehicle sales, lower consumer spending) and a continued trade confrontation with China without a trade deal are major risk factors that could derail the investment thesis. That said, though, investors also could earn high risk-adjusted returns if the U.S. and China come to a trade agreement and the U.S. economy doesn't run out of steam in 2019.

Your Takeaway

General Motors' outlook for 2019 was very bullish and Ford Motor will likely issue an earnings forecast next week when it reports earnings. A trade resolution, which I think we are moving towards slowly, will likely be a major positive catalyst for Ford Motor's shares. The low price investors pay today for Ford Motor's shares implies a favorable risk/reward, and it tilts the odds in favor of investors earning high risk-adjusted returns going forward should the U.S.-China trade conflict be resolved.

Disclosure: I am/we are long F, GM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.