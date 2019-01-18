Manulife Is Looking Like A Promising Turnaround Story

Investment Case

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) was a disappointment for investors in 2018. The threat of expensive litigation, under-performing legacy assets and restructuring charges have weighed on the stock this year; however there are signs that Manulife may be turning the corner. Strong operating results, rising interest rates and demographic tailwinds suggest that it may be time to take a second look. Trading at its book value, Manulife look cheap compared to its peers and its own long-term valuation metrics. Management raised the dividend twice in 2018 and announced a share repurchase program that will return capital to investors. Manulife still has work to do to regain the confidence of investors, however its recent positive performance suggests that the company is doing the right things to improve the company's valuation.

Company Profile

Trading as MFC on the TSX, NYSE & HKEX, Manulife Financial is a leading financial services company serving the investment and insurance needs of 26 million customers around the world. Over the last 131 years, Manulife has grown to become one of the top ten global insurers with $1.1T CAD or $828B USD in assets under management. In addition to a substantial Wealth & Asset Management business, the firm operates insurance businesses as John Hancock in the U.S. and Manulife in Canada and Asia.

Results

Despite a 13% improvement in Q3 2018 reported net income over the same period in 2017, Manulife shares posted a negative total return of 22.7% in 2018. In the three quarters ending September 30th 2018, Manulife posted a 27% increase in core earnings with strong growth coming from U.S., Asian and Wealth & Asset Management divisions. These strong quarterly results included an increase in net income of $468M CAD on a $454M CAD increase in core earnings in the 3rd quarter alone. Increases to earnings, net income and an impressive improvement in return on equity (ROE) to 14.8% in Q3 2018 compared with 10.6% in Q3 2017 accompanied a dividend increases of 14%, signalling management's confidence that it can continue its positive results.

For comparison, industry peers, Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF) and Great-West Lifeco Inc (GWO) posted Q3 2018 ROE of 10.8% and 14.7% respectively. Looking at Manulife's results for 2018, the company should have seen share price appreciation based on its successful execution and solid operating performance. Manulife's return on equity was at least as good as its peers in 2018, suggesting that some of the stock's recent malaise is not specific to the company.

Charges Add Up

Manulife booked a $200M CAD restructuring charge in Q2 2018 related to employee severances and the write down of IT systems. In the third quarter, Manulife recorded an additional direct market charge of $277M CAD attributable to narrowing corporate spreads, widening swap spreads, and the steepening of the yield curve in Japan. On top of these charges, Manulife also wrote down $51M CAD related to changes for actuarial methods and assumptions. All in, for the first three quarters of 2018, Manulife recorded items excluded from core earnings as having a negative impact of $416M CAD more than similar items in the same period in 2017. These charges contribute to the income volatility that Manulife has posted in recent years. Despite steady increases in core earnings, net income has proved to be highly volatile over the last few years.

Operating Performance

With some of these restructuring charges behind them, Manulife can focus on the execution of its 5 strategic priorities. Manulife's new CEO, Roy Gori has prioritized: optimizing assets, aggressively managing costs, accelerating growth, being a digital leader and building a high performing team. Manulife is making good progress executing on its stated goals, including significant efforts to optimize their portfolio by selling legacy assets and releasing capital. To date, Manulife has achieved capital release of $3.4B, or 2/3 of its 2022 goal.

Manulife has identified that many of its legacy businesses utilize significant amounts of capital and do not generate adequate risk-adjusted return. A prime example of this is Manulife's U.S. label, John Hancock, which consumes a lot of capital and produces low rates of return. Manulife's second priority is to aggressively manage costs, including reducing its efficiency ratio to less than 50%. The firm has made significant progress in reducing this ratio, scoring a 7.6% decline in the latest quarter. Between 2011-2016, Manulife grew core earnings at a CAGR of 11% while general expenses grew at a CAGR of 9%. Manulife has an opportunity to address cost escalation in order to expand margins.

Interest Rates

Rising interest rates are widely understood to be a positive force for insurers. In 2018 the Bank of Canada increased the overnight rate by 75pb; similarly, the Federal Reserve increased rates in the U.S. by 100bp. Even with these interest rate increases, the share prices of insurers have generally not advanced. In the recent Q3 2018 report to shareholders, Manulife suggests that net income to share holders is positively levered to future interest rate increases.

As at September 30, 2018, we estimated the sensitivity of our net income attributed to shareholders to a 50 basis point parallel decline in interest rates to be a charge of $100 million, and to a 50 basis point increase in interest rates to be a benefit of $100 million.

Although rates have risen over the last few years, they are still historically low and will continue to hamper the spreads that Manulife would like to see. A rising rate environment will help Manulife, however there is no indication that this will be a quick fix for the company.

Litigation Overhang

Since October 2018, Manulife has had the prospect of expensive litigation hang over the stock. Muddy Waters, a short seller is attempting to exploit legal action between Manulife and Mosten Investment LP, a hedge fund. Mosten is seeking to prove that Manulife has an obligation to accept an unlimited amount of capital in high interest bearing side accounts that would leave Manulife with unlimited downside liability on the accounts. A recent ruling in the province of Saskachewan on insurance rules seems to have taken some of the wind out of Mosten' sails and caused shares of Manulife to jump almost 6% on the announcement. Pressure from the short positions as well as the uncertainty of the litigation have added significant downwards pressure on Manulife's share price. This has led to some volatile trading sessions for the company's shares, as various parties make announcements to the media that impact the share price movement.

Asian Opportunity

In the first 9 months of 2018, core earnings in Manulife's Asian operations grew 19.3% over the same period in 2017. These results demonstrate that the Asian market now provides a larger contribution to earnings than Manulife's Canadian operations, and is only slightly behind John Hancock's results for 2018. Manulife has been operating in Asia for over 120 years. With a strong footprint in the Asian market, Manulife's future is very much tied to the fate of the emerging middle class in the developed and developing Asian market. By 2025, the middle class on the Asian continent is expected to grow to 2.8B people. In addition to this massive demographic emergence, net household wealth is expected to grow at an annualized rate of 16.4% compared to North America's rate of 6.4%.

As evidence to the importance of this region for Manulife's growth we need look no further than the fact that in 2018, Asian markets represented 80% of total new business value. From a corporate perspective, Manulife has aligned their leadership to this growth source by promoting Roy Gori to CEO in 2017, having led Manulife's Asian division since 2015.

From 2015-2017, insurance sales grew 50% in Asia while gross asset flows under management grew from $17B to $21B USD. Manulife has been active in advancing technology to clients and implementing healthy living programs for employers. In 2018, Manulife rolled out advancements in its digital strategy in Japan and introduced e-claims in Vietnam. Manulife's Asian operations are the crown jewels and the company's best growth prospects.

Demographic Opportunity

In much of the developed world, average populations are aging. This is especially true in the developed and developing Asian markets where birth rates have slowed and the middle class is emerging. As individuals age, they tend to amass more personal wealth. Correspondingly, aging individuals have an increased need for: life insurance, annuity, retirement and wealth management solutions. As noted in a recent Manulife report, the company has identified this demographic opportunity, "As the world ages, demand for retirement and asset management solutions will grow globally". Increased life spans in the developing world increase the complexity of inter-generational wealth transfers and estate management solutions. This demographic opportunity, as well as Manulife's advantaged position in Asia leave it well aligned to benefit from the demographic and global trends of 2019 and beyond.

Valuation

Manulife is currently trading at 1.0X P/B, down from its 5-year average of 1.2X. Industry peers, Sun Life Financial and Great-West Lifeco currently trade at 1.33X and 1.34X respectively, implying a multiple premium of one third over Manulife's current book value. At 2.1X price to cash flow, Manulife is well below its 5-year average of 3.4X. Similarly, the current dividend yield of 4.85% is approximately one third above its average yield over the last 5 years of 3.34%. Morningstar equity analyst Brett Horn maintains a fair value estimate of $23 CAD or $17.50 USD suggesting a 10% upside for a ~15% total return. Of the 15 analysts who cover the stock, the one year price target is $28.85 CAD or $23.61 USD, suggesting that the stock is trading at deep discount to its fair value.

On a recent earnings call, CEO Roy Gori, expressed his view that a share repurchase program would be an advantageous way to take advantage of the company's undervalued share price. Manulife plans to repurchase 40M of its common shares, or about 2% of the nearly two million shares outstanding.

The decision to launch the buyback was based on recent market prices for our stock. We intend to include share-buybacks as another element of our capital management and return playbook, especially when our share price is significantly below the underlying value of our business.

As Manulife does not typically include share repurchases as part of the company's capital plan, this recent action suggests that Management sees the current stock price as undervalued. Based on Manulife's recent results and growth prospects, I agree that the stock looks undervalued. There are no structural reasons why Manulife should not trade back to its 5-years average price to book multiple of 1.2X. This valuation would suggest a fair value estimate of $25.00 CAD or $18.85 USD offering investors a 20% upside or a total return of just under 25%.

Dividend Growth

A decade ago, Manulife disappointed investors by halving its dividend during the global financial crisis. Since then Manulife investors have observed steady dividend increases. The latest hike occurred in the third quarter of 2018 when Manulife rewarded investors with an increase of 14%. In fact, this was the second dividend increase in 2018, as Manulife had previously increased its dividend by 7% earlier in February 2018. These healthy increases represent a strong commitment from Management that they see stability in the firm's future earnings. On a recent earnings call, Manulife's CFO, Phil Witherington spoke to the most recent dividend increase stating:

Our robust capital position and continued strong business momentum also allowed us to increase our quarterly dividend by $0.03 to $0.25 per share. We were pleased to be in a position to announce a dividend increase one quarter ahead of our usual fourth quarter cadence.

Manulife maintains target dividend payout ratio of 30-40% of earnings. Its current payout ratio has continued to trend downwards even as dividends have increased steadily. With the most recent dividend increase, Manulife is right in the middle of it target range. Recent activity as well as a solid 5-year CAGR of 11% suggest that Manulife is positioned and committed to rewarding shareholders with dividend increases for years to come.

Risk Analysis

According to Morningstar, only 3% of Manulife's bond portfolio is exposed to BB rated or lower securities, while 76% is invested in A to AAA rated securities. This excellent credit rating and asset mix is a result of painful lessons learned during the global financial crisis in 2008-2009. Over the last decade Manulife has been addressing risk across its products and business lines, exiting higher risk, lower return areas like long term care and scaling back the risk exposure of its Wealth business. Despite the good work Manulife has done de-risking its portfolio in areas like wealth management, lower risk exposure has led to lower returns; however it is probable that this prudence will serve Manulife well in future market downturns. Manulife does a reasonable job hedging risk and maintains adequate capital and reserves to cover risk. Even with this progress and marked shift in corporate risk appetite, Manulife retains inherent exposure to interest rate and market risk as visible through its choppy earnings record.

Aside from the systemic risks associated with the insurance industry, Manulife's other key risk is in its strategy execution. CEO, Roy Gori has effectively identified what Manulife needs to accomplish in order for the company to thrive. Despite making progress on these strategic priorities, Manulife still has a lot to achieve in order to reinvent its business, find efficiencies and finalize its departure from legacy assets. Continuing to grow market share in the critical Asian market in order to accelerate growth and to complete the transition into a digital leader are outcomes that Manulife will need to demonstrate to investors.

Investor Takeaways

Manulife is making progress on addressing the issues that have held back its valuation. Increasing efficiency, accelerating growth and freeing capital are all key goals where Manulife has made progress in 2018. Manulife is well positioned to continue its growth in Asia and will benefit from rising interest rates and aging demographics. Manulife has the opportunity to increase its valuation multiple by continuing to unwind legacy businesses that consume an inordinate amount of capital and generate low returns. The company has made significant overtures to regain the confidence of investors by increasing its dividend and returning capital to shareholders through a share repurchase program. If Manulife can achieve their strategic priorities, its shares will benefit from a multiple revision as shares trade up from the current valuation of 1.0X P/B towards Manulife's historical P/B of 1.2X.

