Summit Hotel: Is Now A Good Time To Buy This 6.9%-Yielding REIT?

Investment Thesis

Summit Hotel Properties (INN) is a geographically diversified lodging REIT in the United States. The REIT is in the midst of transforming its portfolio to improve its growth outlook. It also has a solid balance sheet. However, the performance of Summit Hotel is highly dependent on the strength of the economy. Despite its significant valuation discount, we think the best time to invest in this REIT is to wait till initial stage of the next economic cycle given the fact that we are now in the latter stage of the economic cycle.

Source: YCharts

Q3 2018 Financial Highlights

Summit Hotel delivered uninspiring Q3 2018 earnings. As can be seen from the table below, its Q3 2018 (three months ended on Sept. 30, 2018) total and same-store occupancy ratios declined to 79.1% and 79.3% respectively. While its total portfolio revenue per available room increased from $119.02 in Q3 2017 to $121.44 in Q3 2018, its same-store RevPAR declined slightly from $122.97 in Q3 2017 to $122.54 in Q3 2018.

Source: Investor Presentation

The increase in RevPAR for its total portfolio was due to the purchase of higher RevPAR hotel properties in the past two years. On the other hand, the slight decline in occupancy was due to a difficult year-over-year comparison to Q3 of 2017 when series of hurricane boosted its results coupled with the disruption from Hurricane Florence this year.

What we like about Summit Hotel

Despite its unimpressive Q3 2018 result and revised 2018 outlook, we identified several positives of Summit Hotel:

Geographically diversified

Summit Hotel has a geographically diversified portfolio of properties that are located in different markets in the United States. As can be seen from the map below, no one single market contributes over 8% of its total EBITDA. In addition, not a single hotel in its portfolio contributes more than 4% of its total EBITDA. Many of its major markets are important business hubs and important tourist destinations in the United States. As such, these markets tend to have higher lodging demand.

Source: Investor Presentation

Source: Investor Presentation

Branded hotels: a good advantage

Hotels of Summit Hotel carry internationally known brands such as Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and IHG. As can be seen from the table below, about 54.4% of its hotels carry Marriott brand followed by Hilton's 22.2% and Hyatt's 17.5%.

Source: Investor Presentation

There are several advantages of partnering with brands. First, these brands have worldwide reservation systems to drive revenue growth. Second, these brands have strong loyalty programs that help to drive recurring sales. In fact, more than 50% of sales of Hilton and Marriott hotels stems from customers within loyalty programs. Third, these hotels allow Summit Hotel to charge its customers with higher hotel rates. This will drive growth in its average revenue per available room. Fourth, these brands have good overall customer satisfaction than other hotels.

Source: Investor Presentation

Active acquisitions and dispositions

As mentioned earlier in the article, the REIT has experienced stagnating RevPAR growth in the past few years. Its same-store RevPAR even declined in 2017 and only grew slightly in the first 9 months of 2018. Management of Summit Hotel has been aware of this situation. The team has been actively pursuing acquisitions and dispositions to transform its portfolio. This is evident by the fact that 16 of its hotels acquired in the past few years have a 43% absolute RevPAR premium compared to the hotels it disposed in 2018. These newly acquired hotels also have EBITDA margin of 570 basis points higher than those that they sold.

Good balance sheet

Summit Hotel has a good balance sheet. The REIT's total debt is $974 million at the end of September 2018. While its net debt to EBITDA ratio of about 4.7x is acceptable, it is higher than the peer average of 3.7x. Summit Hotel's EBITDA interest coverage ratio of 4.6x is solid. Its weighted average interest rate of 4.31% is also in line with its peers.

Source: Investor Presentation

The company has a well-staggered debt maturity schedule. As can be seen from the chart below, only $108 million of debt will mature in 2019. This only represents about 11.1% of its total debt. This means that any near-term interest rate hikes will not materially increase its interest expense.

Source: Investor Presentation

Risks and Challenges

Hotel industry is highly cyclical

The performance of Hotel REITs is highly dependent on the strength and weakness of the economy. When the economy is expanding rapidly, people need to travel for business activities. Similarly, there will be more leisure trips as consumers have more cash to spend in an economic boom. On the other hand, travel is one of the first few items businesses and consumers will cut in an economic downturn. Even if trips are required, businesses and consumers will often choose less expensive options.

Economic growth rate will likely moderate in 2019

GDP growth rate is expected to decelerate to 2.5% in 2019 from 2.9% in 2018. Similarly, consumer spending in the U.S. is expected to decline by 20 basis points to 2.5% in 2019. This may result in lower booking and impact its revenue. In the same time, the low U.S. unemployment rate will likely result in higher wage expenses due to the difficulty of finding qualified labors. Therefore, we believe it will be challenging for Summit Hotel to improve or even maintain its EBITDA margin.

Source: RBC Economics

Elevated supply in some markets in 2019

Barrier to entry is low for hotels in major markets as cities encourage new hotel supply to promote tourism and increase taxable income. For example, elevated supply in its Boston submarket has hurt its margin in the area. However, management is confident that the strength of the local economies of some of the supply-elevated markets will eventually absorb these new supplies.

Valuation

Share price of Summit Hotel declined by over 33% in 2018. In comparison, Apple Hospitality (APLE) only saw its shares decline by about 25% in 2018. Summit Hotel estimates that its 2018 adjusted funds from operations will be in the range of $1.31-1.34 per share. Using the midpoint of its guidance, we have a price to 2018 AFFO ratio of 7.9x. This is below Apple Hospitality's 8.7x, Park Hotels & Resorts' (PK) 9.7x, and Host Hotels & Resorts' (NYSE:HST) 10x.

Dividend

Summit Hotel currently pays a regular common stock dividend of $0.18 per quarter or $0.72 per share annually. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 6.9%. The company has frequently increased its dividend in the past. As can be seen from the chart below, its dividend yield of 6.9% is near the high end of its yield range in the past 5 years.

Source: YCharts

Summit Hotel's dividend is also sustainable with a payout ratio of 55%. As can be seen from the chart below, its dividend payout ratio of 55% is low and should help it to weather an economic slowdown.

Source: Investor Presentation

Investor Takeaway

Summit Hotel operates in a highly-cyclical hotel industry. Even though it is trading at a significant discount to its peers and pays an attractive 6.9%-yielding dividend, its poor same-store RevPAR growth rate is a sign of its inferior portfolio quality than its peers. Since we are now in the latter stage of the current economic cycle, we think investors should wait till the beginning of the next economic cycle before investing in this REIT.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.