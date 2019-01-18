Drug Price Purge By U.S. Government
Senator Bernie Sanders (D-VT) and Representative Elijah Cummings (D-MD 7th District) have introduced a bill aimed at reining in drug prices.
The bill may have across-the-aisles political strength in both houses of congress.
The potential of political gamesmanship is much more likely aimed at the larger targets of big-pharma stocks rather than in less recognizable issues where technology distances consumer (voter) involvement.
One ex-US healthcare issue, Quiagen N.V., (QGEN) is likely to dodge industry politically-generated difficulties, while retaining strong Institutional Investment expectations for near-term price gains.
Why read this report
This is an analysis of how the prices of specific securities are likely to change in the next 3-4 months, based on the way major investment organizations ("institutional investors") have perceived