Drug Price Purge By U.S. Government

Summary

Senator Bernie Sanders (D-VT) and Representative Elijah Cummings (D-MD 7th District) have introduced a bill aimed at reining in drug prices.

The bill may have across-the-aisles political strength in both houses of congress.

The potential of political gamesmanship is much more likely aimed at the larger targets of big-pharma stocks rather than in less recognizable issues where technology distances consumer (voter) involvement.

One ex-US healthcare issue, Quiagen N.V., (QGEN) is likely to dodge industry politically-generated difficulties, while retaining strong Institutional Investment expectations for near-term price gains.