AT&T And Vodafone - Steady Income Series

Introduction

AT&T (T) is a very popular company and stock among US investors, especially the retirees and income investors. However, the same cannot be said of the U.K. based Telecom giant Vodafone (VOD). Nevertheless, both companies are currently offering very high yields much above their 5-year average yields, due to their struggling share prices. Both companies face a lot of challenges as well as opportunities in the next few years.

AT&T Inc.

There is something that needs to be said about this Dividend Aristocrat and Champion. Either people love it, and its consistent and high dividend yield, or they simply hate it because of its sluggish growth and ever-increasing high levels of debt. Certainly, there is some truth in both sides of the arguments, and we will try to go over the benefits, as well as risks, of owning AT&T shares. Also, AT&T has been in the news for the last two years due to its highly publicized and controversial acquisition of former Time Warner. The merger was opposed by the Trump administration from day 1. Even though AT&T won the first round and got the permission to go ahead and complete the merger, it was appealed subsequently by the Justice Department. The final outcome is still unknown, even though most market participants expect the DOJ appeal to fail. The second biggest concern with AT&T is about its high levels of debt, which ballooned to $180 billion after the merger. Without a doubt, the debt load is very high, but so are the revenue and the free cash flow of the combined company. We will go over this in more details in a later section. The company's share price has been down 30% from its 5-year peak of over $43 achieved in 2016, and they have been in the dumps through out in the year 2018. The 4th quarter market crash did not help the shares either, as the share price fell below $30 level and traded as low as $26.80 a share. As the current dividend yield is a function of the share price, the yield is hovering around 6.7%

Vodafone Group Plc.

Vodafone is one of the largest telecom companies in the world in terms of the number of mobile subscribers. The company is headquartered in the UK but operates in most of Europe, including Germany, Spain, and Italy. It has a sizable presence in Emerging markets, including India, South Africa, East Africa, Turkey, Egypt, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates in some of these countries with other partners where it either has majority or minority stakes. The company supports or services 134 million mobile subscribers, excluding India. In India, Vodafone has a 45% stake in a joint-venture 'Vodafone-Idea Ltd,' which is the largest mobile operator in the country serving 408 million subscribers. Besides, mobile operations, it also has been expanding rapidly in providing other services like Broadband internet and TV services. However, unlike AT&T, it does not own much of contents as of now.

Most of the finance websites will show uneven dividends for Vodafone due to its bi-annual dividend payments and the currency impacts with the US dollar. Vodafone reports its financial results in euro currency though it reported in British pounds until 2016. But, in reality, Vodafone has been growing or has maintained its dividends since the year 1998 if you were to see the dividends in the currency of its reporting. So, we do not see any dividend cuts at least since the year 1998.

Currently, its payout ratio is stretched, and there is some fear that it may cut its dividends sometime in the future, which is entirely possible but highly unlikely. In its last half-yearly earnings call, Vodafone announced to temporarily freeze the dividends at the current levels until they can bring the debts to lower levels. It shows management's commitment not to cut the dividends; however, there is still some level of uncertainty and fear about the dividend safety. For this reason, we recommend only to have half the position in VOD now and a half at a later date if there is a significant price discount. Thanks to the market crash in December, the current dividend yield is hovering around mouth-watering 9%. Even if we account for the worst case scenario of a 25% dividend cut down the line, the yield would still be around 6-7%. Please note we are not predicting a dividend cut; we are just underlining a worst-case scenario.

We will try to evaluate the two companies on several metrics and try to assess the benefits versus risks.

Revenue and Growth Dividend History and Dividend Growth Dividend Safety Debt Load and Serviceability Future Growth Prospects Valuation and Fair Value Estimates How to Grow Their Income Using Options

Revenue and Growth

AT&T:

AT&T is growing in revenue largely due to the acquisition of Time Warner in 2018. The year 2019 will even still be better as the full impact of the merger will reflect in the results. In fact, the company has provided an update on 'Strategy and 2019 Guidance', which shows all the important metrics growing in 2019. The free cash flow is likely to grow to $26 Billion, up from $21 Billion in the last 12 months. EPS growth will be in the low-single digits. WarnerMedia (formerly Time Warner) will represent about 17% of the combined company's revenue and EBITDA and will be accretive to the EPS. The Entertainment Group, which has been losing legacy TV subscribers, is expected to be stable, at least in terms of EBITDA, thanks to the improvements from broadband subscribers and OTT (over-the-top) Video. The Mobility division, which contributes to 40% the revenue and 50% of the EBITDA, is expected to continue to grow, albeit slowly.

Vodafone:

Vodafone's revenue has either declined slightly or remained stagnant in the last few years. For 2018, their revenue declined 2.2% from the previous year to €46.6 Billion partly due to currency headwinds. On the brighter side, their organic service revenue has increased by 0.9% in Europe and 7.7% in AMAP (Africa, Middle East, and the Asia Pacific). The adjusted EBITDA (earnings before income tax and depreciation and amortization) and cash flow have increased nicely in 2018.

Dividends, History, and Dividend Growth

(01/12/2018) AT&T Vodafone Current share price $30.87 $19.70 (ADR) Annual dividend $2.04 $1.76 Current Yield 6.60% (5.34% 5-yr avg.) 8.93% (6.02% 5-yr avg.) No. of years of dividend growth 34 years 19 years Dividend growth last 5 yrs. 2.2% 4.66%

AT&T is a dividend aristocrat and champion. That means it has continually paid and increased for the last more than 25 years (34 years to be exact). Past history does not guarantee anything, but it does tell the company's commitment towards dividend policy and dividends are sacrosanct. If AT&T were to cut the dividend, that would indicate serious problems. As on today, AT&T can comfortably pay its dividends, and we do not see any problems in the foreseeable future. However, the growth of the dividend is another matter. The growth has been sluggish in the last few years and will likely remain so. In fact, most investors have got accustomed to an increase of a penny a quarter every year, which translates to about a 2% annual increase.

Vodafone's dividend policy may seem erratic to most US-based investors due to currency impacts and its bi-annual dividend payouts. It declares an interim dividend and then a final dividend in June every year. To make the problem worse, it changed the currency of financial reporting from pound sterling to euro in 2016. So, it is not easy to translate everything, but when you do, you will find Vodafone's dividend record quite impressive as well. It has been paying dividends since 1998 and has also increased them every year since then in the currency of its reporting. Though it is difficult to calculate the dividend growth accurately due to the above reasons, by our rough estimates, it has increased the dividends at 10.87% compounded rate since 1998. In the last ten, the growth has been about 5.5%. However, the recent growth has been in low-single digits, but at the same time, the current yield is very attractive.

Dividend Safety

Dividend safety of a company can be measured by the free cash flow that it generates and the dividend payout ratio. Free cash flow is generally defined as the operating cash flow minus the capital investments plus the depreciation. Basically, it is the leftover cash a company has after meeting all its obligations, including the capital expenditure it may have to make to grow its business. Also, longer the dividend history of growing dividends, generally, the safer is the dividend.

('B' as Billions) AT&T Vodafone (in Euro, 2018) Net Income (ttm) $33 B Euro13.6 B Free cash flow $21 B (ttm*) $26 B (forward) Euro 5.4 B FCF per share $3.22 (ttm) $3.58 (forward) Euro 1.97 Dividend payouts (per share) $2.00 (ttm) $2.04 (forward)) Euro 1.502 Payout Ratio 62% (ttm) 57% (forward) 76% No of years of Dividend Growth 34 19**

* Please note that ttm (trailing twelve months) figures for ATT&T may be a bit skewed due to the Time Warner merger completion during 2018.

**Vodafone has frozen its dividends temporarily at the current levels.

Vodafone Dividend Safety:

According to our calculations, Vodafone's payout ratio has been stable in the last two years, roughly 78%; however, future growth is uncertain. But with almost 9% yield, which is close to the long-term return for the stock market, we could certainly wait for a few years.

VOD - (Euro in Millions) Fin Year 2018 Fin Year 2017 Total Operating cash flow 13,600 14,223 Minus Capital expenditure -8,163 -8,861 Free cash flow 5,437 5,362 Dividends paid 4,230 4,127 Payout Ratio 77.8% 76.9%

The 2019 financial year guidance for free cash flow remains at Euro 5.4 Billion and with dividend amount dropping slightly to Euro 4.0 Billion (due to less outstanding shares), the payout ratio will improve slightly. Here is the presentation slide from Vodafone's 2019 Guidance.

As you can see, the dividend payout for AT&T appears to be much safer when compared to Vodafone. We do not think Vodafone's dividend is in any imminent danger of a cut, but it appears to be a bit stretched right now and more than likely, it will remain frozen at the current levels for a few years. The new CEO and the management have their work cut-out and do not have much margin for errors in execution.

Debt Load and Serviceability

AT&T Vodafone Long Term Debt $168.5 Billion $38.0 Billion Market-cap $222 Billion $50.5 Billion Total Assets $554 Billion $155 Billion Equity $185 Billion $71.6 Billion Debt/Equity Ratio 0.91 0.53 Debt/Asset ratio 0.31 0.25 Debt Credit Rating (S&P) BBB BBB+

AT&T:

It is difficult to predict the future accurately for anything, and that includes the future interest rates. Even though the interest rates are currently rising, but we are getting very close to the high end of it. Further, the bulk of AT&T's debt is fixed rate and long term. The average maturity of their debt is 14 years. That means the short-term rate increases do not impact AT&T much. Moreover, AT&T could refinance those maturing debts in the meanwhile or pay them off when they become due or a combination of both. AT&T's free cash flow was roughly $21 Billion last year (projected to be $26 Billion in 2019). The free cash flow is the cash generated minus the capital expenditures. The annual dividends are $15 Billion. That leaves it about $10-11 Billion to pay down the debt.

According to company's update on 'Strategy and 2019 Guidance', AT&T plans to reduce the net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio to about 2.5x (currently at 2.8x) by the end of 2019, implying an $18 Billion to $20 Billion reduction in debt. The company expects to use about $12 Billion in free cash flow after dividends to pay down debt in 2019. It also expects to generate cash of at least $6 Billion to $8 Billion from other opportunities, including real estate sale-leasebacks, sales of non-core assets and working capital initiatives.

The company expects WarnerMedia synergies to reach a savings run rate of $2.5 Billion by the end of 2021. About $1.5 Billion will be cost synergies, and the remaining $1 Billion are revenue synergies expected from additional sales opportunities, lower subscriber churn, and higher advertising.

So, in a way, we see a path forward for AT&T to do all three things (pay the dividends, invest for the future, and pay down the debt); however, a lot depends on execution and laser-like focus to reduce the debt. Moreover, we do not see the interest rates rising too much from the current levels. The Feds have already signaled that at the most they will have two more quarter-point raises and they will be done. In fact, if anything, expect them to lower the interest rates at the first sign of a slowing economy. So, all in all, the debt loads are manageable, though little stretched. In fact, there may be a silver lining in this that management does not have any more wiggle room to embark upon any new costly acquisitions for a while, and they will have to find means to look for ways to have organic growth.

Vodafone:

Vodafone's situation, in terms of debt load, is slightly better than AT&T, but not by a whole lot. The S&P credit rating of the company's debt is BBB+, a notch higher than AT&T. As of 2018 financial year, the company had the long-term debt of about $38 Billion and total assets of $155 Billion.

Even though Vodafone business is doing reasonably well in its markets except for some challenges in Spain and Italy, and we think it has the capacity to handle the current debt load without any concern in short to medium term. Besides, if needed, Vodafone has other options to reduce debt. They have a wide variety of assets in as many as 25 countries around the globe. They could always sell a few assets in countries where they may not be manageable or profitable and pay down the debt.

Future Growth Estimates

AT&T Vodafone 5-year EPS Growth Estimates* 6.33% 7.26%

*These are only Wall-Street estimates taken from Nasdaq.com and the actual growth could differ.

Valuation and Fair Value Estimates

The current valuation is a major attraction right now for each of these stocks. The telecom sector and these two companies, in particular, have underperformed the broader markets in the last few years.

(as on 01/12/2018) AT&T Vodafone Share price $30.87 $19.70 (ADR) Price/Sales 1.11 1.02 Price/Cash flow 4.33 3.68 Price/Fwd. Earnings 8.70 17.64 PEG Ratio 1.87 1.83

Fair Value Estimates:

AT&T Vodafone Annual Dividend $2.04 $1.76 **F.V. based on Dividend $41.82 $37.53 EPS $3.04# $2.18## **F.V. based on EPS $43.62 $32.55 Current Price (01/12/2019) $30.87 $19.70

** Fair values calculated using moneychimp.com calculator using a discount rate of 8%. Also, for EPS DCF model, a 30% margin of safety was applied.

# Based on the first three quarter of 2018 plus the estimated (consensus) EPS of $0.85 for the fourth quarter.

## Based on the author's calculations, after excluding non-reoccurring items.

The fair value estimates calculated by the DCF model are quite high compared to the current prices. However, the EPS figures are after subtracting the non-recurring items, especially in the case of Vodafone, there have been frequent and large impairment charges. But, all in all, it appears that all the negatives are already built-in their current prices and both companies are at least 20-25% undervalued, provided they are able to maintain or grow their current EPS rates.

How to Grow Income Using Options

Note: This section is for the readers who are already familiar with using Options. Those who are not should first read some introductory material on Options and be aware of all the risks.

Investors who own AT&T or Vodafone (minimum 100 shares required) could increase their income by writing "CALL" options on their shares. It may be a bit easier to use Options on AT&T shares as spreads are tighter. In fact, stocks like AT&T have proven to be the good candidates to use call and put options since they typically trade within a small trading range. AT&T's share price has hovered between $28 and $42 in the last 5 years. If a call gets exercised, one can then sell cash covered PUT option. However, please pay attention to the dividend ex-date for CALL options; it may be best to avoid the month of the ex-dividend date.

Below are some examples of AT&T using covered CALL options or cash covered PUT options using one month or two months expiration dates. Also shown are the current (expected) premiums and annualized returns.

Date: Jan. 17, 2019

The Current Share price (AT&T): $30.55

Next Dividend ex-date: April 9, 2019

Option Type Call expiration date Strike price Premium (per option - 100 shares) Days to Expiration %age Annualized Return 1 CALL Feb 15, 2019 $31 $0.58 30 23.0% 2 CALL Feb 15, 2019 $32 $0.24 30 9.55% 3 CALL Mar 15, 2019 $31 $0.85 58 17.5% 4 CALL Mar 15, 2019 $32 $0.44 58 9.06%

Option Type Call expiration date Strike price Premium (per option - 100 shares) Days to Expiration %age Annualized Return 5 PUT Feb 15, 2019 $30 $0.50 30 20.28% 6 PUT Feb 15, 2019 $29 $0.26 30 10.91% 7 PUT Mar 15, 2019 $30 $0.73 58 15.31% 8 PUT Mar 15, 2019 $29 $0.43 58 9.33%

As you can see above, for CALL options example 1 and 3, the strike price is too close to the current price, and that's why the premium/income is very attractive. But there is a downside; they have a very high probability that your shares will be called away on or before expiration. If that is not your goal, you should rather choose a higher strike price as listed under example 2 and 4 or maybe a longer-dated expiration date.

Concluding Remarks

In our view, both of these companies will be around for a long time, in some shape or form. They are large and relatively stable companies supported by large amounts of cash flows generated by their operations. They operate in an area (especially mobility communications) which is highly competitive but, at the same time, largely insulated from new competition due to its high capital-intensive nature. Though there is a bit of saturation in terms of growth of mobile subscribers, especially in developed countries, however, they are still able to achieve single-digit growth due to rapid technological advancement, which brings in new or improved sources of revenue. Some examples may be 4G/5G mobile standards, Internet of Things, Smart-homes, Connected-cars or even finding synergies by owning both the content and the delivery (i.e., AT&T merger with Time Warner). Moreover, they can still achieve some growth from the emerging markets, Latin America in case of AT&T and Asia & Africa in case of Vodafone.

The biggest risk most people see with them is high levels of debt, which obviously is a valid concern. But, at the same time, it needs to be recognized that they do not have the 'toxic' kind of debt, the kind you may be reminded of companies like General Electric (NYSE:GE). Their debt is supported by actual infrastructure, fiber, and spectrum that cost money to replicate and a business model that generates a lot of free cash flow. Even if there is a recession tomorrow, their cash flow will keep flowing just like it did during the 2008-2009 downturn. Also, each one of them has a solid dividend history that makes the dividends sacrosanct, and their management would work very hard to keep the dividends the same way.

That said, Vodafone's dividend payment ratio is a bit too high for our comfort level, and we already know that the dividend payout is frozen currently. Even though a dividend cut is certainly not on the cards, however, the investors need to be aware that any unforeseen future event or serious cash flow slippage can impact the dividends.

We personally own both of them, however, not a full position in VOD. It is important to pay attention to your buying cost and the percent weight of the telecom sector in your portfolio. Position sizing is very important for the safety of any portfolio, and one should not get overweight in any one sector of the economy or any one stock. Also, though it may be obvious, we must say that if you are a growth investor or your focus is on the total return rather than income, it will be better to look elsewhere.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational purposes only and in no way should be construed as financial advice or recommendation to buy or sell any stock. The author is not a financial advisor. Please always do further research and do your own due diligence before making any investments. Every effort has been made to present the data/information accurately; however, the author does not claim 100% accuracy. The stock portfolios presented here are model portfolios for demonstration purposes.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, VOD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please see our SA Profile for our LONG positions.