A Top-Down Analysis Of Apple's Next Big Opportunity

Despite this, less has been said and done to analyze Apple's opportunities in a trillion dollar industry.

Multiple reasons have contributed to this massive decline, and investors are now questioning the future outlook of Apple and its ability to remain a tech giant.

Overview of the opportunity

Apple (AAPL) has fallen nearly 32% after reaching an all-time high in October, and various reasons have led to this decline. Analyst downgrades, management decisions such as no longer reporting unit sales figures, trade war pressures, and the pessimistic outlook of iPhone sales are among the most relevant reasons that drove the market rout since October.

Investors are now being more concerned about another significant decline in the share price when Apple releases earnings results on January 29. Apple shares will remain under pressure even if Apple comes out with a strong performance, as the real focus is on the earnings guidance and future outlook.

Regarding the future outlook, Apple has already made a move to enter the lucrative video streaming industry and the company is trying to capitalize on its massive user base.

Considering all available sources for growth, I believe Apple's next big opportunity is its breakthrough into the healthcare industry. Apple has already made significant moves in this front, but investors have been oblivious to these initiatives taken by Apple despite Tim Cook's extensive remarks.

Healthcare Industry outlook

Before diving deep into what Apple has been doing over the last few years to become a healthcare giant, the underlying healthcare industry outlook should be discussed and analyzed. In this segment of the analysis, I am focusing on the latest trends of the healthcare industry and the aspects of the industry that are poised to see the biggest growth. It is important to have a clear picture of the underlying healthcare industry to form an opinion on Apple's success with its plans to become a healthcare giant.

I have emphasized industry aspects that matter to Apple. For ease of navigation, I have segmented this industry analysis under sub-headings to provide a bold picture of specific industry-wide developments.

Growth in healthcare expenditure in the U.S.

The U.S. remains the largest spender on healthcare in the world, and there are no imminent signs of a slowdown in healthcare spending. Healthcare expenditure in the U.S. accounts for close to 18% of the GDP and is expected to continue to expand in the future as healthcare becomes one of the most focused areas of the government.

The healthcare industry is a trillion dollar giant in the U.S., and total healthcare expenditure has boomed in the last couple of years.

This exponential growth has already paved the way for many new entrants to have a say in the healthcare industry, and I believe the developing trends which are discussed below will continue to provide ample opportunities for new entrants to establish themselves as prominent players in the industry.

Digital healthcare

Technology has already disrupted a number of industries across the globe, and the healthcare industry is at the forefront of change driven by technological advancements. The rise of digital healthcare has opened up new doors for tech-based companies to have a say in this trillion dollar industry. The core operational model within the healthcare industry is changing after hundreds of years, and this change will bring about new opportunities in the healthcare industry.

The most important development in the industry is the customer-centric approach to providing healthcare solutions. The patient no longer is just a part of the system but is the center of growth in the healthcare industry.

The new digital healthcare model will not only provide the much-needed convenience for patients but will also benefit all the parties involved in the process of providing healthcare services.

Existing healthcare industry giants are now facing the challenge of integrating their processes and embracing these technological advancements. Billions of dollars would be pumped in by healthcare giants to ensure a smooth transition from the traditional era to the digital era.

Data-driven healthcare

Over the last decade, access to data and quality analysis of such data has become one of the most important aspects of growth in almost all industries. Even though the healthcare industry has been slow to pick up, understandably, the healthcare industry is one of the sectors that would see disruptive growth opportunities with the adoption of big data analysis.

Healthcare providers with access to quality data will be in a position to utilize such data to improve the quality of the services they provide to their patients and identify forthcoming health issues of their patients early, which would otherwise have been a difficult task. As the industry shifts to a more data-driven approach, automated processes will gain traction and personalized services will rise in popularity.

A healthcare industry driven by data is expected to significantly improve the efficiency of the entire industry, but the big question for existing healthcare giants is how to acquire accurate data and to add a touch of personalization to improve customer stickiness.

Health wearables

According to the American College of Sports Medicine, wearable technology will be the most popular trend in fitness in 2019. This doesn't come as a surprise, considering the massive growth seen in the wearables market in the recent past.

Reasons driving the demand for health wearables include:

Rising demand for round the clock health monitoring Growing awareness of the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle Significant rise in income per capita.

The global wearables market is expected to grow at a stellar rate for many years to come, and not surprisingly, the North American region will lead the charge.

Unit sales of wearable devices worldwide

Over the years, wearable devices have evolved and are offering all-in-one solutions at the moment.

Electronic Health Records (EHR)

One of the most notable developments in the healthcare industry is the rise of Electronic Health Records. Even though high costs related to maintaining health data electronically and the possibility of security breaches exist, the market for EHR has grown significantly over the last decade. Efficiency, convenience, and accuracy in delivering healthcare solutions to patients are all reasons for the massive demand seen for storing health data electronically.

Despite certain challenges, the market for EHR is expected to rise in tandem with the paradigm shift to data-driven healthcare solutions.

Data security

With the increasing use of patient data to personalize healthcare solutions, there is a growing need to ensure security systems are in place to tackle security breaches and other unauthorized use of personal data.

These measures will involve using state of the art software to prevent access to unauthorized users, conducting training programs to educate staff on data security among other things. More importantly, healthcare providers might use trusted partners who have a proven record of securing personal data to outsource their data management systems and processes. I believe this will definitely turn out to be a viable and cost-effective solution for healthcare companies, and there will be massive opportunities for tech companies who are already involved in the business of protecting data.

In this industry analysis, I discussed a few key developments in the healthcare industry. Overall, the healthcare industry is poised to see radical changes driven by technological developments. Industry participants are expected to adopt these technological developments to provide a more personalized, technologically advanced, and efficient service in the future. As much as there are challenges, there are opportunities for exponential growth in the healthcare industry, especially for technology-related companies who can afford to provide full-service solutions to healthcare companies.

Apple's healthcare moves

Moving on from the industry analysis; in this segment, I focus on identifying initiatives taken by Apple to make a footing in the healthcare industry. Certain steps taken by Apple to enable the company to make a meaningful contribution to the healthcare industry in the future will be the focus of this segment of the analysis. In this analysis, initiatives taken by Apple would be linked to the characteristics identified in the industry analysis segment, where appropriate.

Apple Health

Apple Health, the built-in activity tracker in every iPhone, makes it easier to track fitness activities and learn more about health-related data. As the global interest toward using fitness trackers increase, the use of Health application has dramatically increased over the last several years and is expected to provide meaningful insights into the activities of Apple users.

Apple has improved the Health App in anticipation of this massive demand for activity trackers and the app currently works with many wearables, including the flagship Apple Watch series.

Though a small step in disrupting the healthcare industry, in my view, Apple Health is the first step in establishing a name in the healthcare industry. Throughout the rest of this analysis, it would be apparent how Apple Health is the center of other initiatives taken by Apple to disrupt the healthcare industry.

ResearchKit

ResearchKit is an open-source application development framework introduced by Apple that allows researchers, developers, and doctors to collect personal data with the consent of iPhone users to improve the accuracy of their research projects. These research projects include identifying treatments and medicine for several diseases and conditions, and these research projects would have taken years to complete without the ResearchKit platform.

A traditional research project involves sending out letters and invitations to identified patients in hope they would voluntarily contribute, and in most cases, collecting an acceptable sample of data remained a massive concern despite efforts by authorities to improve patient participation.

The ResearchKit platform has already disrupted the way research projects work and has helped build a massive sample of data for various diseases and conditions, which is expected to tremendously improve the outcome of these research projects. The use of an application helps patients record their data securely, effectively, and efficiently, which is helping researchers identify the most important patterns behind certain medical conditions, which was a distant reality just a few years ago.

Examples of applications launched on the ResearchKit platform

Name of the application Focused disease/condition Institute mPower Parkinson's disease University of Rochester, Sage, Bionetworks Autism & Beyond Autism Duke University, University of Cape Town EpiWatch Seizures Johns Hopkins University Concussion Tracker Concussion NYU Langone Medical Center Mole Mapper Melanoma Oregon Health & Science University PPD ACT Postpartum Depression University of North Carolina, National Institute of Mental Health SleepHealth Sleep health University of California San Diego

The ResearchKit platform directly coincides with the data-driven healthcare trend, and I believe Apple has already done a commendable job in identifying this growing trend. As more researchers and institutes use the ResearchKit platform to reach millions of people, Apple will emerge as the disruptive source behind a massive change that is shaping the future of healthcare. The handheld devices manufactured by Apple would no longer be a communication device but also one of the most used tools in the healthcare industry to collect patient data.

CareKit

CareKit is another open-source platform introduced by Apple to bring a more personalized healthcare experience to Apple device users. The platform allows developers to build applications that would enable users to track the most important health-related parameters and take actions when necessary.

The introduction of this platform addresses two primary developments identified earlier in the industry analysis.

Personalization Data-driven healthcare solutions

Examples of applications launched on the CareKit platform

Name of the application Use case Developer Corrie Health App Monitor heart attacks and provide signals on possible emergency conditions Johns Hopkins Caremap App Monitoring health of children Duke and Boston Children's Hospital Diabetes Care App Manage diabetes One Drop

Apple is currently working with major public health institutes and developers to launch more applications that would improve the availability of personalized healthcare solutions at users' fingertips, and on the other hand, developers are gaining access to invaluable user data that would further enable these institutions to improve their product offering in the future.

Apple Health Records

Apple announced the launch of Health Records app in January 2018, an app that would integrate with electronic health record systems around the country. By December, more than 75 hospitals had partnered with Apple to integrate electronic data records of patients, with their permission.

Users can access Health Records via the Apple Health app, which is expected to be used by physicians around the world when assessing the health condition of a user.

The most important breakthrough with regard to Apple Health Records came in June last year, as Apple opened the application programming interface to developers. With this move, developers are now able to use stored patient data (with the consent of users) to create unique applications.

In my opinion, this would dramatically improve the way users approach healthcare solutions, and availability of data would make it easier for developers to come up with applications that provide deep insights of certain medical conditions. Data remains the most important source for healthcare industry giants, and in a few years, there would be no better place to collect data other than Apple Health Records, as millions of users interact with these applications.

Apple will surely be in a position to leverage this data to ensure billions of dollars flow into the company from third-parties.

Apple Health Records is an application that addresses many points discussed in the industry analysis segment, such as the need for personalization, growth of electronic health records, and the use of data to drive the healthcare industry forward.

Apple Watch

Apple Watch, the flagship smartwatch designed by Apple, has developed over the years to become a smartwatch with an improved array of health features.

Apple has a dominant market position in the global smartwatch industry, and Apple has been able to consolidate on its position during the last year as well. Currently, Apple accounts for close to 50% of the global smartwatch market.

The growth in the popularity of Apple Watch directly addresses a development that was discussed in the industry analysis segment, the growth of health wearables. Apple has once again been able to identify a developing trend early, and the company is in a superior position to grow along with the expected growth in the health wearables market.

According to a latest news release by Fast Company, Apple could focus on 3 important updates for its smartwatches.

Blood pressure management Diabetes management Sleep science

While these have not been verified with Apple representatives, I believe the company will surely continue to improve features on the Apple Watch to gain more interest from consumers. Brand loyalty comes in different forms, and Apple clearly is working on building a loyal customer base around the Apple Watch. Apple is known for providing industry-leading solutions, and I am of the view that the company will continue to do the same in its approach to establishing a presence in the healthcare industry.

AC Wellness

Earlier in 2018, Apple announced the launch of AC Wellness, a group of health clinics with a focus on serving Apple employees and their families. In my view, this provides a clear view of the management strategy of becoming a healthcare industry giant, and below is a screenshot of the AC Wellness careers page.

Apple's massive employee count would be a perfect sample for the company to test their healthcare solutions to get feedback on such services, with a view of improving these services further before opening up AC Wellness for the general public. I continue to believe that AC Wellness is the first step of positioning Apple as a major player in public healthcare, which is a booming industry.

If opened to the general public, AC Wellness (or a medical practice with another name tag) will benefit from the expected increase in healthcare expenditures. Once more, Apple is strategically positioning themselves to take the most out of the macro-economic condition of the healthcare industry.

Patents

Apple has filed for several healthcare services related patents in the last 05 years, which is another development that has not been talked about much.

Some of the filed patents include the use of Air Pods to capture biometric data, collecting cardiac data through the Apple Watch, and a wrist-based blood pressure cuff.

These patents are set to drive Apple's healthcare operations in the near future.

In this segment of the analysis, I discussed the initiatives Apple has taken so far to make a significant move in the healthcare industry. Apple has certainly kept a few steps in becoming the healthcare giant it aspires to be, but investors have been fixed on predicting whether Apple would be able to maintain growth in iPhone sales.

Apple's ability to disrupt the healthcare industry

The previous sections of this analysis looked at the industry outlook, and the initiatives taken by Apple to engage in providing healthcare solutions. In this segment, I will discuss whether Apple is in a position to pursue growth from the healthcare evolution.

Massive user base

As discussed earlier, the healthcare industry is becoming all about data. Currently, there are close to 1 billion iPhones in use, which makes Apple one of the household names in the world. As such, Apple is in a position to collect important personal information worth billions of dollars with the consent of users, and this provides a massive growth opportunity for Apple as healthcare industry players are on the cusp of paying staggering amounts of money to acquire patient data.

On the other hand, Apple becomes a natural starting point for healthcare companies to target their potential customers, and Apple is already building necessary platforms to support such activities.

In the future, Apple will introduce a plethora of products and services to leverage its massive user base, and this will put Apple in the driver's seat in its journey of becoming an important player in the healthcare industry.

Strong balance sheet

With over $200 billion in cash, Apple has the luxury of pursuing growth. In addition to this massive pile of cash, Apple continues to generate healthy free cash flow, which is providing additional support for future growth.

Apple's strong balance sheet will play a key role in making healthcare operations a success, as capital investments are expected to ramp up as Apple aggressively builds the necessary infrastructure required to provide top-notch solutions to consumers and businesses.

Consumer trust

Apple is one of the most trusted brands in the world, which is evident in Forbes ranking Apple as the company with the highest brand value.

When it comes to the healthcare industry, the pillar to success is consumers' trust toward a brand name. Apple has this built-in, and once they make moves in the healthcare industry, there's a readily available, addressable market for Apple's products and services. Historically, Apple has leveraged its brand power to clock in growth by breaking into related industries. This will continue with Apple's healthcare industry moves as well, and the massive brand awareness will place the company ahead of its competition in providing digitized healthcare solutions to consumers.

Valuation implications of pursuing opportunities in the healthcare industry

As we move on to the valuation segment of the analysis, it should be noted that Apple would be deviating from its tried and tested business model. This strategic move to pursue growth in unfamiliar territory can be seen as a necessary evil, and Apple will initially experience a slowdown in earnings.

It has been apparent over the last few reporting periods that Apple is losing its steam in mobile sales. Apple has certainly shifted to a more price-based approach to tackle the identified decline in unit sales. In line with this strategy, I believe Apple will be able to negate the impact of declining unit sales to a certain extent. Even after incorporating this into the analysis, I believe we will see a declining revenue growth rate over the next few years based on a couple of reasons.

I expect Apple to invest billions of dollars to build the required infrastructure related to its healthcare operations, and this will put pressure on operating margins. Apple iPhones at the higher end of the price spectrum are top-quality devices, and I believe these devices will last a longer period than its predecessors. This will lengthen replacement cycles.

However, in my opinion, expected headwinds have already been priced in. The recent drop in the share price has once again made Apple an attractive growth play.

Currently, Mr. Market is valuing apple as a mature company with limited growth potential. However, Apple is poised to grow exponentially once again, as it moves in the healthcare industry transform the company to an important player in the healthcare industry.

Revenue from the healthcare segment of Apple will more than offset the expected decline in revenue from current operations, and this will be the catalyst for Apple's future growth.

I believe shares are undervalued based on this thesis, and I expect Apple to trade close to the higher end of the consensus analyst estimate.

Risks and challenges

The primary risk of expanding into the healthcare industry is Apple's inexperience in this segment. In my opinion, Apple would be better off sticking to what they know and understand, which would allow the company to grow in the healthcare industry. Rather than expanding into providing regulated activities, Apple would stand to gain if they continue to provide data and tech-related healthcare solutions to consumers and businesses. However, if Apple decides to provide regulated medical services, there is an increased regulatory risk as the company would be treading on never tested grounds.

Health-related data are considered highly confidential, and Apple needs to improve their data security measures to prevent any fraudulent activities from happening. Security breaches might lead to billions of dollars in fines. So far, Apple has built a name for providing high level of security to ensure data breaches do not take place, but Apple will be forced to invest billions of dollars more to ensure safety of health data.

Conclusion

Apple share price has tanked in the last 3 months, and the future outlook as a tech company has deteriorated over the same period. Apple was forced to cut back its revenue and earnings guidance for the fiscal Q1 2019, as the macro-economic outlook is expected to remain challenging. In line with several remarks by the CEO of Apple, I believe healthcare truly is the next big opportunity for Apple. Findings of this top-down analysis reveal that Apple has already made a few moves to be a part of the healthcare growth story, and the company's strong financial position allows further investments to improve their healthcare offering. Despite inherent risks of the healthcare industry, I believe Apple is well placed to gain traction in the healthcare services industry and deliver strong returns to shareholders.

