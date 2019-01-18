Portfolio Strategy

Realty Income: Halftime Report

by: David Pinsen
Summary

After the success of a hedged portfolio built around an AT&T position in 2017, I started presenting similar concentrated portfolios built around other conservative stocks, including Realty Income in 2018.

Here, I update the performance of the Realty Income portfolio halfway through its planned six-month duration.

I show how, taken together, the performance of these portfolios exemplifies a "heads you win, tails you don't lose too much" approach.

A Walgreens in a Realty Income-owned location (image via Kiplinger's). Walgreens is Realty Income's largest tenant by percent of revenue.

A Hedged Portfolio Around A Realty Income Position

In 2017, I presented a hedged