Altria Group: We Are Not Blowing Smoke, This Stock Is A Buy

The JUUL acquisition of $15 billion was not received well from investors, which added to the late-2018 sell-off for the company.

Altria Group Inc. (MO) has long been a stalwart in many dividend growth portfolios for a number of years. Though the company operates in what many label the “sin industry”, they have successfully been able to increase cash flows in a time when cigarette volume sales have continued to decline. However, over the course of the last two years, the stock has vastly underperformed the market, losing 27% of its value compared to the S&P 500 gaining 12%.

Source: YCharts

Based on the recent plunge in the stock price, does this represent a great entry point or a value squeeze? Let’s take a look in greater detail.

Reasons For The Recent Slide

As we alluded to above, MO has been under scrutiny the last few years for a multitude of reasons, from declining cigarette volume sales, to rising interest rates, to their recent acquisition of e-vape leader JUUL Labs, Inc. and investment in marijuana producer Cronos Group (OTC:CRON).

The lure of Altria’s business model is centered around their strong dividend track record and nature of their business being incredibly recession-resistant. The addictive nature of their products, which tend to provide stable revenues, is what makes them one of the defensive favorites among investors.

The CDC recently reported that cigarette smoking has fallen to its lowest point in history. According to the CDC,

An estimated 14 percent of adults in the U.S., or 34.3 million people, smoked cigarettes in 2017, down from 15.5 percent in 2016, according to the CDC. This historic low represents a 67 percent decline from 1965, when the National Health Interview Survey started tracking the figure and42.4 percent of adults smoked cigarettes.”

You may be thinking to yourself right now, ‘OK if the smoking rates are falling, why are these guys suggesting I buy this stock?’ Great question! As you can see, this has been a recurring trend since 1965, and it has yet to stop the likes of Altria or Philip Morris (PM) for that matter. The company has continued to fight lower volumes with higher prices, and because of the addictive nature of their products, it has continued to bring in solid cash flows.

The company has long known about their declining volume, which is why they decided to get involved in the e-cigarette craze. E-cigarettes, or “vaping” for that matter, have come under intense scrutiny themselves of late, including stricter age requirements, and flavors, the agency believes, make them more attractive to younger users. The younger users is where most of the craze has gained traction, as according to the 2018 National Youth Tobacco Survey, it showed that vaping among high-school users increased 78%.

The growth in e-cigarettes and the vaping craze then led the company to by vaping leader Juul Labs, Inc. (JUUL). MO acquired a 35% stake in Juul in late December for $12.8 billion, which valued the company at $38 billion. The valuation was more than twice the amount Juul was valued at through a private valuation during the summer of 2018. Investors were shocked at how much more the company paid for their stake, so much so that Citi analysts downgraded the stock to a “sell” shortly after the acquisition. According to Wells Fargo analysis, Juul sales reached $1 billion last year. MO looked at the company as the dominant player in the industry, as they represent more than 75% of the e-cigarette market, according to Nielsen, but the regulations that potentially are to come are also what investors are focused on. So, not only are they worried about the valuation, but they are worried about future restrictions that are to come. One BIG reason government officials want to restrict these products is the fact that a single Juul pod contains as much nicotine as an ENTIRE PACK of regular cigarettes.

Shortly before their investment in JUUL, the company made another acquisition with their purchase of a 45% stake in Canadian marijuana producer Cronos Group for $1.8 billion. In addition, the company will have the opportunity to purchase an additional 10% ownership interest over the course of the next four years at a price of $19.00 per share. Cronos is headquartered in Toronto, where cannabis has been nationally legal since October. It has no U.S. operations, where the industry remains illegal at a federal level but legal in 33 states and the District of Columbia.

Both of these recent investments, along with the decision of the company to discontinue their own version of e-cigarettes, the company is looking to set up their future for success. Investments of a marijuana producer and an e-cigarette giant are a sign of the new world in which the company must compete.

Though the above-mentioned items have created somewhat of a perfect storm of negative news surrounding the company, at current levels, we feel inclined to increase our shares.

Reasons For Optimism

From an investor standpoint, we can certainly understand the pessimism surrounding the stock after recent acquisitions. Overpaying for a company at 36x earnings never sounds like a great investment, but that company is looking to hedge their portfolio against the reliance of traditional cigarettes.

I have been torn on the company in the past, as I am not a fan of smoking or tobacco products in general, but one must take the emotional part out when it comes to investing. An interesting stat we came across when it comes to how truly addictive cigarettes and nicotine are, is that, according to US News Health, 70% of current smokers want to quit, and 42% have attempted to over the past year.

Altria’s Marlboro brand is known as a “premium” cigarette and the leading cigarette manufacturer in the US. Studies have shown that smokers using premium cigarettes have had less success with quitting. Put another way, users using premium cigarettes are not interested in quitting, thus the decline in cigarette volume overall is less of an impact to the company. In fact, 90% of the company’s cigarettes are of the “premium” type.

As we alluded to earlier, the steady decline has always been looming over Altria’s head, yet the company has consistently grown EPS at a 9% clip on average over the last 10 years. The company is able to do this as they become more efficient with costs and through their pricing power. Over that same decade, MO was able to increase operating margins from 23.2% to 38.3% through the most recent quarter.

As for the company’s acquisition and investment in the e-cigarette giant JUUL and marijuana producer Cronos Group, we will have to see how the investments play out, but there are reasons for optimism. Juul has dominated the vapor segment for a while now and the growth trajectory is HUGE. Yes, the company paid a steep price, but it has diversified the portfolio and hedged against any declines in their core business. The company’s investment in Cronos Group also diversified the portfolio into the marijuana craze. Taking a step back now that the acquisitions are done, this is an interesting investment in that cigarettes and vaping are looked down on by the general public and government officials, marijuana has been praised. The number of states legalizing marijuana is growing each and every year, and this is seen as a great way for the company to cash in on the fast-growing market. It will be interesting to see if the Cronos Group investments end up being the big winner of these two.

A Big Game Dividend Player

Altria has long been a go-to investment for those looking for safe, reliable, and growing dividends. When looking at value investments, one must always look to the reliability and long-term potential of the dividend. Past performance is only part of the story, as one must also evaluate the company’s future, which is subject to change in Altria’s case after these two recent acquisitions we discussed.

The company currently yields a respectable 6.63% yield and an 81% payout ratio, which is in line with the company’s long-term goal of 80%. Altria, though it has taken on significant debt due to its recent acquisition, has long sported a strong Balance Sheet as seen by its 14x interest coverage ratio and S&P Credit Rating of A-.

The dividend seems well covered and the acquisitions should continue to bring in strong operating cash flow for the company going forward. Being that they are hovering around their payout ratio goal of 80%, we would expect dividend increases to be close to that of EPS growth going forward. Altria expects EPS growth of 7-9% going forward.

Valuation

As the stock currently trades, the company sports a P/E of 12.2x and a forward P/E of 11.3x. Compared to the company’s 5-year P/E average of about 20x, the stock appears to be trading at a discount. This is obviously related to the recent sell-off, but with all that news now baked into the price, we believe the current valuation is a great entry point for investors who have been on the sidelines.

At Big Ticket Fund Managers, we have long been proponents of the Dividend Yield Theory, which prices a stock off their dividend yield. This theory is great for companies that have consistently increased their dividend over time and have a consistent business model that hasn’t shifted. Based on the DYT, comparing the stock’s current dividend yield of 6.63%, it is also suggesting the stock to be extremely undervalued based on their 5-year average yield of about 4%.

Investor Takeaway

We currently believe Altria has been hit hard for a couple of recent acquisitions that they may have overpaid for, but with all the negative news now baked into the stock price, we think the current levels are very attractive, as such, we are increasing our stake in the company.

The stock market volatility has made its return lately, but it has provided numerous opportunities for long-term value investors to make investments in high-quality dividend players. Though the investments may have been rich, the opportunity to diversify their portfolio and gain exposure to two hot markets could not be passed. As we wait for the results of these acquisitions to process over the years, the entry price, combined with a 6.63% dividend yield (that continues to grow), makes for an attractive investment.

Author’s Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. We have no knowledge of your individual goals as an investor, and we ask that you complete your own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.