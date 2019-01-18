Regeneron Likely To Outperform In 2019

Regeneron will likely have a second drug that will earn over $1 billion in 2019: Dupixent. Both Dupixent and Eylea also have possible further indication approvals coming this Spring.

Regeneron has performed poorly for years but is also very volatile, and 2018 proved a successful year for their primary drug, Eylea, which likely earned over $4 billion in 2018.

Regeneron (REGN) is a biotechnology company with a focus on helping patients with eye diseases, allergic & inflammatory conditions, cancer, and neuromuscular diseases. The company will report earnings on February 6, 2019, and I believe a strong report and possible Spring approvals will push Regeneron shares up significantly.

Regeneron performed well in 2018

In 2018, Regeneron saw continued strong growth for Eylea (aflibercept) for retinal diseases and Dupixent (dupilumab) for atopic dermatitis. The company also launched Libtayo (cemiplimab-rwlc) for advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma and expanded Dupixent to include treatment of asthma. Regeneron also has more than 20 investigational candidates currently within human clinical trials and is likely to add a few in 2018.

Regeneron's primary money maker is Eylea, which earned $4.07 billion in 2018 U.S. net sales, based on preliminary, unaudited fourth quarter 2018 U.S. net sales of $1.07 billion (as provided by Regeneron's update at the 2019 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference). Eylea is also up for another indication in diabetic retinopathy, and the FDA assigned an action date of May 13, 2019, for it.

(Source: Regeneron's 2019 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Presentation)

Regeneron also noted that Dupixent continues to accelerate in both atopic dermatitis and the 2018 asthma launch. The drug has an FDA action date of March 11, 2019, for expansion of atopic dermatitis to adolescents between 12 and 17, and it is expected that Regeneron will file with the FDA for approval to treat chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps. Regeneron also has numerous studies for further indications, including Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, as well as grass and peanut allergies, and Regeneron began clinical studies of Dupixent in combination with other experimental drugs.

(Source: Regeneron's 2019 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Presentation)

Regeneron has an effective Immuno-Oncology platform

Regeneron recently launched Libtayo, a PD-1 antibody, for advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC). A comparable EMA decision is expected in the first half of 2019. Studies in other cancers are continuing to enroll. Regeneron collaborated with Sanofi (SNY) on the development and commercialization of Libtayo.

Earlier this month, Regeneron and Sanofi announced an update to their 2015 immuno-oncology discovery and development agreement, where Regeneron and Sanofi selected two investigational bispecific antibodies for continued collaborative development (MUC16xCD3 for mucin16-expressing cancers and BCMAxCD3 for multiple myeloma). The companies' ongoing collaboration for the development and commercialization of Libtayo (cemiplimab-rwlc) is unchanged by the modifications.

Regeneron will retain exclusive rights to all its other immuno-oncology programs, including additional xCD3 bispecifics, such as REGN1979 (CD20xCD3). REGN1979 continues to progress with a Phase 2 study in Follicular Lymphoma that is anticipated to begin in the first half of 2019 and another Phase 2 study in Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma in the second half of 2019.

Sanofi will pay Regeneron $462 million, representing the balance of payments due under their original immuno-oncology agreement and covering Sanofi's share of the immuno-oncology discovery program costs for the last quarter of 2018, and up to $120 million in development costs for the two selected clinical-stage bispecific antibodies, plus the termination fee for the other programs under the original immuno-oncology agreement.

Sanofi also obtained an opt-in option to the BCMAxCD3 and MUC16xCD3 bispecific programs when proof of concept is achieved or when the allocated funding is expended. Regeneron is committing up to $70 million to further develop the BCMAxCD3 bispecific antibody for multiple myeloma and up to $50 million to further develop the MUC16xCD3 bispecific for mucin-16 expressing cancers. Post-opt-in, Sanofi would lead development and commercialization of BCMAxCD3 and fund all of the development costs, with Regeneron reimbursing up to 50 percent out of its share of collaboration profits. Regeneron will lead MUC16xCD3 bispecific development and lead commercialization in the United States. The companies would share development costs and global profits equally, with Sanofi leading commercialization of both outside the United States.

Regeneron's pipeline is large

This is Regeneron's pipeline of drugs in phase studies, and it is pretty large for a company:

(Source: Regeneron's 2019 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Presentation)

At the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference earlier this month, Dr. George D. Yancopoulos, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Regeneron provided the comment that:

Regeneron now has one approved and five clinical-stage immuno-oncology therapies for a range of targets and modalities, which have the opportunity to be used as monotherapy or in combination with other agents. We're particularly encouraged to be entering two new therapies into the clinic this year from our costimulatory bispecific portfolio. Building on our deep antibody engineering expertise, this new class of bispecific agents has the promise to treat certain cancers where other classes of immunotherapy have proven inadequate."

Regeneron's probability of succeeding with further candidates appears high due to the incredible strength of the research and development platforms that the company endeavored to create. Regeneron's expertise there will make it a partner of choice for both larger and smaller peers seeking collaboration in the future.

Regeneron's earnings next month should be good

Regeneron has a history of beating estimates. Much of this is due to the strength of Eylea. As a result of its incredible success and continued growth through the end of 2018, the company has easily surpassed the last couple of quarterly earnings expectations by over ten percent.

Dupixent prescription growth is coming along and has a strong chance of accelerating in 2019, as the drug was approved for asthma in the middle of Q4 and was previously only approved for atopic dermatitis. Dupixent will very likely bring in over $1 billion in sales in 2019, based upon Q3 2018 reported revenue and should also help with a probable Q4 2018 beat.

(Source: Regeneron's 2019 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Presentation)

That prescription growth should help with last quarter and this year. Dupixent may also get expanded approval for treating atopic dermatitis in adolescents between the ages of 12 and 17, with an expected response date of March 11. Eylea is also up for diabetic retinopathy, with an action date of May 13.

(Source: Regeneron's 2019 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Presentation)

Regeneron's revenue growth and low debt support increased valuation

Regeneron is a reasonably cheap stock for being a biotech with multiple approved drugs, including a cancer treatment and a sizable pipeline. Their approved drugs were developed on proprietary platforms that include a successful immuno-oncology platform, and this competency makes them a sensible takeover target by the largest pharmaceutical companies.

Regeneron was even listed out by Wells Fargo's Colleen Hansen as being among a select few companies she screened to have fundamentals that appeared to meet the acquisition criteria Warren Buffett listed in Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) 2014 letter to shareholders. For example, Regeneron trades at a lower price to book and cash flow than industry peers, while their debt to equity is less than 10% and considerably lower than the industry average (over 57%).

There are concerns that Regeneron's primary money-maker, Eylea, will eventually face competition and declining revenues, but 2018 showed continued growth and the same should occur in 2019.

Conclusion

With Regeneron reporting earnings on February 6, 2019, and multiple possible approvals this Spring, it has multiple possible catalysts. Shares have been incredibly volatile recently and often pushed around by broader biotech index movements. For example, Regeneron makes up about 4.6% of the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB). I believe both are going to be volatile going forward too, and that there is a high probability of good news coming in Q1 and Q2 for Regeneron and possibly several other biotechs.

Regeneron has been sort of range bound for a while but performed really well recently and looks like it finally broke out:

With this breakout and possible catalysts coming, I believe Regeneron may cut through the $400s. And cutting through the $400s is something Regeneron does quickly:

I believe that this recent move up is likely to continue into earnings because the company is reasonably cheap, Regeneron's earnings report is likely to be strong and the company will likely guide up for 2019. If the company can do that and get further approvals in the spring, I believe the company will significantly outperform the market through the first half of 2019.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IBB, REGN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.