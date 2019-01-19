Weekly High Frequency Indicators: Tax Withholding Craters

The nowcast remains positive, but this week, tax withholding had its worst showing since the end of the recession, although this may be affected by the government shutdown.

The long-term forecast has rebounded to weak positive, but the short-term forecast remains negative for the second week in a row.

Purpose

I look at the high-frequency weekly indicators because while they can be very noisy, they provide a good nowcast of the economy, and will telegraph the maintenance or change in the economy well before monthly or quarterly data is available. They also are an excellent way to "mark your beliefs to market." In general, I go in order of long leading indicators, then short leading indicators, then coincident indicators.

A Note on Methodology

Data is presented in a "just the facts, ma'am" format with a minimum of commentary so that bias is minimized.

Where relevant, I include 12-month highs and lows in the data in parentheses to the right. All data are taken from St. Louis FRED unless otherwise linked.

A few items (e.g., Financial Conditions indexes, regional Fed indexes, stock prices, the yield curve) have their own metrics based on long-term studies of their behavior.

Where data is seasonally adjusted, generally it's scored positively if it's within the top 1/3 of that range, negative in the bottom 1/3, and neutral in between. Where it's not seasonally adjusted, and there are seasonal issues, waiting for the YoY change to change sign will lag the turning point. Thus I make use of a convention: Data is scored neutral if it's less than 1/2 as positive/negative as at its 12-month extreme.

With long leading indicators, which by definition turn at least 12 months before a turning point in the economy as a whole, there's an additional rule: Data is automatically negative if, during an expansion, it has not made a new peak in the past year, with the sole exception that it's scored neutral if it's moving in the right direction and is close to making a new high.

Recap of monthly reports

December industrial production rose strongly. Producer prices actually declined. Perhaps most significantly, just as it did during the "debt ceiling debacle" of 2011, consumer confidence as measured by the University of Michigan fell sharply.

Long leading indicators

Interest rates and credit spreads

Rates

BAA corporate bond index 5.18% up +.02% w/w (1-year range: 4.15 - 5.29)

10-year treasury bonds 2.79% up +.09% w/w (2.44 - 3.24)

Credit spread 2.39% down -.07% w/w (1.56 - 2.46)

Yield curve, 10-year minus 2-year:

0.17%, up +0.01% w/w (0.04 - 1.30)

30-year conventional mortgage rate (from Mortgage News Daily)

4.60%, up +0.10% w/w (4.06 - 5.05)

BAA Corporate bonds, mortgage rates, and Treasury bonds are negative. The spread between corporate bonds and treasuries has risen above 2.10%, and so also is negative. The yield curve, neutral, remains the only interest rate indicator that is not negative.

Housing

Mortgage applications (from the Mortgage Bankers Association)

Purchase apps +9% w/w to 2268 (214 - 268) (New eight-year high)

Purchase apps YoY +11% (NSA)

Purchase apps 4-week avg. 242 (SA)

4 week YoY avg. +2.75% (NSA)

Refi apps +19% w/w (SA)

*(SA) = seasonally adjusted, (NSA) = not seasonally adjusted

Real Estate Loans (from the FRB)

Down -0.1% w/w

Up +3.4% YoY ( 2.7 - 6.5)

Refi has recently been at or near 20-year lows, although with a decline in mortgage rates had a nice pop. Purchase applications made new expansion highs last spring. During summer they declined through neutral to negative, then rose into positive, before turning negative again in December. With lower rates, in the last two weeks, applications have surged to positive YoY, bringing this indicator back up to neutral. If it goes above 3% YoY on a four-week basis, it will be a positive.

With the re-benchmarking of the last year, the growth rate of real estate loans changed from neutral to positive. It went back above 3.25% last week, and so went back from neutral to positive.

Money supply

M1

-0.3% w/w

+0.5% m/m

+1.3% YoY Real M1 (-0.7 - 3.8) (new one year high)

M2

-0.1% w/w

+0.7% m/m

+3.0% YoY Real M2 (0.9 - 3.1) (new one year high)

Since 2010, both real M1 and real M2 were resolutely positive. Both decelerated substantially in 2017. Real M2 growth fell below 2.5% earlier this year and has thus been rated negative. Real M1 briefly turned negative about two months ago, then rebounded, then was negative for two weeks. In the last month, both M1 and M2 have had a big pop and are thus securely positive.

Credit conditions (from the Chicago Fed)

Financial Conditions Index down -.04 (looser) to -0.75

Adjusted Index (removing background economic conditions) up +.01 (less loose) to -0.59

Leverage subindex unchanged at -0.30

The Chicago Fed's Adjusted Index's real breakeven point is roughly -0.25. In the leverage index, a negative number is good, a positive poor. The historical breakeven point has been -0.5 for the unadjusted Index. All three metrics presently show looseness and so are positives for the economy. Earlier this year, the leverage subindex turned up to near neutral, then turned more positive.

Short leading indicators

Trade-weighted US dollar

Down -0.23 to 127.07 w/w, +7.2% YoY (last week) (broad) (115.19 -129.13)

Up +0.69 to 96.37 w/w, +6.40% YoY (yesterday) (major currencies)

The US dollar briefly spiked higher after the US presidential election. Both measures had been positives since last summer, but recently the broad measure turned neutral, followed more recently by the measure against major currencies. As of one week ago, both are negative.

Commodity prices

Bloomberg Commodity Index

Up +1.72 to 81.38 (76.27 - 91.94)

Down -8.09% YoY

Bloomberg Industrial metals ETF (from Bloomberg)

112.51 up +1.30 w/w, down -17.36% YoY (106.51 - 149.10)

Commodity prices surged higher after the 2016 presidential election. Both industrial metals and the broader commodities indexes have both declined to very negative in the past year.

Stock prices S&P 500 (from CNBC)

Up +2.8% to 2670.71

After being neutral for several months, stock prices made a new three-month high in mid-June and rose to a number of new all-time highs until three months ago. Having not made a new high in three months, while having made a new 52-week low last week, the rating changes to negative.

Regional Fed New Orders Indexes

(*indicates report this week)

*Empire State down -9.9 to +3.5

*Philly up +8 to +21.3

Richmond down -26 to -9

Kansas City down -16 to +4

Dallas up +4.7 to +14.4

Month-over-month rolling average: down -1 to +7

(Chicago PMI new orders also decelerated this week, but remained very strong).

The regional average has been more volatile than the ISM manufacturing index but has accurately forecast its month-over-month direction. It was "very" positive for most of the year. More recently it has cooled to simply positive in the last several months and has continued cooling some more so far this month. It's now only weakly positive.

Employment metrics

Initial jobless claims

213,000 down -3,000

Four-week average 220,750 down -1,000

Initial claims made 40-year-plus lows into September, but recently rose by a little over 10%, before falling back to near those prior lows, and so remain positive.

Temporary staffing index (from the American Staffing Association)

Down -3 to 93 w/w

Up +2.0% YoY

This index was generally neutral from May through December 2016, and then positive with a few exceptions all during 2017. It was negative for over a month at the beginning of this year, but returned to positive since then for several months, very positive, although in the last month it has backed off. If the YoY comparison falls below 1.5% (considering the comparison was over +4% recently), the rating will change to neutral.

Tax Withholding (from the Department of the Treasury)

$227.0 B for the last 20 reporting days vs. $265.3 B one year ago, down -$38.3 B or -14.4%

20-day rolling average adjusted for tax cut (+$4 B): down -$32.3 B or down -12.9%

With the exception of the month of August and late November, this was positive for almost all of 2017. It has generally been negative since the effects of the recent tax cuts started in February. Needless to say, this week it was the most negative since the last recession.

I have discontinued the intra-month metric for the remainder of this year since the kludge to guesstimate the impact of the recent tax cuts makes it too noisy to be of real use.

I have been adjusting based on Treasury Department estimates of a decline of roughly $4 billion over a 20-day period. Until we have YoY comparisons, we have to take this measure with a big grain of salt.

Oil prices and usage (from the E.I.A.)

Oil up $5.44 to $53.71 w/w, down -19.9% YoY

Gas prices up +$.01 to $2.25 w/w, down -$0.31 YoY

Usage four-week average down -1.0% YoY

The price of gas bottomed almost three years ago at $1.69. Generally, prices went sideways with a slight increasing trend in 2017. In the last two months, however, prices have plummeted. This is a negative for the oil patch, but a positive for consumers, so the rating changes from neutral to positive. Usage turned negative in the first half of 2017, then turned positive, but turned negative again in the last two months.

Bank lending rates

0.42 TED spread down -0.02 w/w

2.503 LIBOR down -0.011 w/w

Both TED and LIBOR rose in 2016 to the point where both were usually negatives, with lots of fluctuation. Of importance is that TED was above 0.50 before both the 2001 and 2008 recessions. The TED spread was generally increasingly positive in 2017, while LIBOR was increasingly negative. Earlier this year the TED spread has whipsawed between being positive or negative, but more recently was very positive. It has risen again recently but is still positive.

Coincident indicators

Consumer spending

Johnson Redbook up +6.7% YoY

Retail Economist down -2.3% w/w, up +2.2% YoY

Both the Retail Economist and Johnson Redbook Indexes generally improved from weak to moderate or strong positives during 2017 and have remained positive this year. A few months ago both were exceptionally positive, but the Retail Economist measure decelerated some since then.

Transport

Railroads (from the AAR)

Carloads up +10.3% YoY

Intermodal units up +6.8% YoY

Total loads up +8.4% YoY

Shipping transport

Harpex down -4 to 474 (440 - 678)

Baltic Dry Index down -112 to 1077 (~700 - 1775)

Rail was generally positive since November 2016 and remained so during all of 2017 with the exception of a period during autumn when it was mixed. After some weakness in January and February this year, rail had been positive ever since - until about three months ago. It weakened precipitously, probably due to tariffs, in November, but has rebounded strongly in the last few weeks.

Harpex made multi-year lows in early 2017, and after oscillating improved to new multi-year highs earlier this year, but has now fallen enough to rate negative. BDI traced a similar trajectory and made three-year highs near the end of 2017, and at mid-year hit multi-year highs, but has since declined all the way to negative now.

I'm wary of reading too much into price indexes like this since they are heavily influenced by supply (as in, a huge overbuilding of ships in the last decade) as well as demand.

Steel production (from the American Iron and Steel Institute)

Up +0.8% w/w

Up +10.3% YoY

Steel production improved from negative to "less bad" to positive in 2016, and with the exception of early summer, remained generally positive in 2017. It turned negative in January and early February, but with the exception of three weeks recently has been positive since then.

Summary And Conclusion:

First, a side note on consumer confidence. It's behaving just as it did during the debt ceiling crisis of 2011. Consumers are worried about Washington's dysfunction. In 2011 it never affected their actual spending. Watch this signal closely.

Among the long leading indexes, Real M1 and M2, real estate loans, the Chicago Fed Adjusted Financial Conditions Index and the Leverage subindex are positives. The yield curve, purchase mortgage applications, and mortgage rates are neutral. Treasuries, corporate bonds and refinance applications are negative.

Among the short leading indicators, the regional Fed new orders indexes, the Chicago National Conditions Index, jobless claims, staffing, and oil and gas prices are all positive (note that I'm weighing the benefit to consumers more than the distress to the Oil Patch). Both measures of the US dollar, both commodities indexes, the spread between corporate and Treasury bonds, gas usage, and stock prices are negative.

Among the coincident indicators, consumer spending, steel, rail, and the TED spread are positive. The BDI is neutral. Tax withholding, LIBOR, and Harpex are negatives.

There has been no significant change this week. The nowcast remains positive, the short-term forecast (roughly through summer) is negative for the second week in a row. The long-term forecast, also for the second week in a row time, has rebounded to slightly positive.

