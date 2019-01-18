Earthstone Energy: Reading Beyond The Headline Of The Q4 2018 Quarterly Report

Investors should read beyond the headline numbers to attain a true appreciation of its top-tier assets and quality management.

In 2019, it decides to keep CapEx at the same level and still grow production by 15.8%. On top of that, it will spend another $50 million to prepare for 2020 production ramp-up.

It grew production to 9,930 boe/d in 2018, up by 26% over 2017, by spending $140 million.

However, Earthstone appears to have survived the crisis in a pretty good shape: low debt, ample liquidity, and by accident, a favorable hedge book.

Earthstone had a volatile year in 2018, thanks to the oil price crash which spoiled its growth initiatives and acquisition of Sabalo.

"When God closes a door, He opens a window."

On January 16, 2019, Earthstone Energy, Inc. (ESTE) provided an operations update and 2019 guidance.

Robert J. Anderson, President of Earthstone, said:

During 2018, our operations in the Midland Basin continued to focus on capital and operating efficiency. We have achieved significant cost reductions in drilling, completion and production operations. Reducing the drilling time by an average of over six days while drilling longer laterals and increasing the number of completion stages by 2.5 per day are two examples of our team's improvement in efficiency over the course of 2018... The disciplined approach to our operations along with well performance that on average is inline or exceeding our type curves will generate attractive well-level economics, in the current commodity price environment. Our strong balance sheet, favorable hedge position and liquidity will enable us to have flexibility in our 2019 drilling program. While we will maintain the current one-rig plan in the Midland Basin, we will opportunistically consider acquisitions of additional leasehold and producing assets, trades, and additional drilling expenditures as prospects present themselves... Our program is currently designed to reach cash flow neutrality in 2020 under a one-rig program and current commodity prices while continuing our low leverage profile."

The market went into a sell-off the next day following the announcement; at one point, the stock dropped a whopping 24%. However, our analysis indicates that the market may have reacted to the headline without appreciating the details hidden between the lines. Below, I present the result of our analysis.

Acreage as of end-2018

In October 2018, Earthstone paid $27.8 million in cash trading approximately 1,200 net non-operated working interests in Glasscock County, TX with an average working interest of 39% for 100% working interest in 3,899 operated net acres in Reagan County, TX with an offset operator, thus adding 14 (8 horizontal, 6 vertical) PDP wells with 350 boe/d and 2,677 acres.

Additionally, the company expects to finalize an additional lease acquisition of 760 net acres in Reagan County (Fig. 1).

With these acreage transactions, Earthstone increased the total net acreage in the Midland Basin to 30,200 acres, of which 23,300 acres are operated and the majority of which is held by production.

The company now holds 14,000 contiguous net acres with 85% working interest in Central Reagan County.

In the Midland Basin, the company has identified 943 gross locations in five benches in the acreage, 97% of which is of a lateral length greater than 6,250'. (Please note, there are additional benches yet to be de-risked, including Middle Spraberry, Jo Mill, Wolfcamp D, additional Lower Spraberry, and additional benches in Wolfcamp B, which may result in more drilling locations to be identified in the future.)

Fig. 1. The operated and non-operated acreage of Earthstone in the Midland Basin plotted on a map of Wolfcamp Formation isopach (left); also shown are gross drilling locations (upper right) and a land trade in Reagan County, TX (lower right). Source.

Furthermore, Earthstone also holds 17% to 50% working interest in 29,000 gross (or 13,700 net) leasehold acres in the Eagle Ford play in Karnes, Gonzales and Fayette counties, TX, 60% of which is held by production with 104 gross (or 44.8 net) producing wells, in which 161 gross Eagle Ford drilling locations have been identified. The net acreage in the Eagle Ford decreased by 2,700 acres from 2Q 2018.

Operations in 2018

Midland Basin drilling. During 2018, Earthstone drilled 16 wells with an average working interest of 89% in operated Midland Basin acreage.

The last eight wells in 2018, averaging 8,632' in completed lateral length, achieved average spud-to-rig-release days of 15.3.

As compared to 2H 2017 drilling, the company reduced the spud-to-rig-release days by 30%, yet increased the lateral length by 11%.

Midland Basin completion. Including three wells at the end of December 2018, Earthstone completed a total of 19 wells in Midland, Reagan, and Upton counties across multiple targets including the Lower Spraberry, Wolfcamp A, B, and C intervals with an average lateral length of 7,900 feet. The company has a 79% average working interest in these completed wells. There is one DUC well (89% working interest) going into 2019.

The company increased completion efficiency from 5.7 stages per day in January 2018 to 8.2 stages per day by year-end 2018, up by 44%.

The first Wolfcamp B Lower well in southeastern Reagan County attained peak IP-30 of 1,857 boe/d, cumulatively producing 193,000 boe after 175 days.

The first Wolfcamp B Lower in Upton County reached peak IP-30 of 1,718 boe/d, cumulatively producing 122,000 boe after 100 days.

Eagle Ford play. The company drilled five wells (17% working interest) in southern Gonzales County in 2018 and completed 11 wells in the area during the year (five wells at 17% working interest and six wells at 25% working interest).

Production. Earthstone produced at an average of approximately 10,430 boe/d in the 4Q 2018. The production mix as of 4Q 2018 was 69% oil, 17% NGLs, and 14% natural gas, with oil weighting having increased consistently from approximately 60% to 69% in the past two years (Fig. 2).

Fig. 2. The production mix of Earthstone by quarter. The author's chart based on data released by Earthstone.

This level of quarterly average was achieved while the company had 1,100 boe/d shut-in across 11 gross operated and three gross non-operated wells due to offset completion activity. Additionally, the company sold around 2,700 net acres in the Eagle Ford play, losing 300-400 boe/d. Lastly, the company completed three wells in the Midland Basin in the final days of 4Q 2018, which did not contribute to the quarterly production volume materially. Given these nuances, it may not be fair to judge the company's production growth profile based on the sequential quarterly fluctuations, specifically, the production volume decrease from 3Q 2018 to 4Q 2018, a point I shall return to below.

The company was able to grow production volume by 26% in full-year 2018 to 9,930 boe/d from 7,869 boe/d in the previous year - 2017. It grew production at a CAGR of 27.7% from 2015 to 4Q 2018 (Fig. 3).

Fig. 3. The production profile of Earthstone. Please note, the light blue portion of 4Q 2018 signifies the shut-in production, while that of 2019E represents the range of guidance; red circles are annual average production. The author's chart based on data released by Earthstone.

Finance. Earthstone exited 2018 with a very strong balance sheet - $78.8 million of outstanding borrowings from the revolver and $0.4 million of cash. In November 2018, the company increased its revolver borrowing base from $225 million to $275 million; this is traditional reserve-based credit facility with standard covenants. The company, therefore, goes into 2019 with $196.5 million of liquidity.

At this time of depressed oil prices, please pay special attention to the company's hedge book. The company has, among other derivatives, swaps in place for 2019 on 84% of the midpoint of 2019 oil guidance at an average price of $65.67/bo, thus largely eliminating volatility in realized commodity prices, a point I shall come back to below in greater details.

2019 capital plan

Earthstone has set the 2019 capital budget at $190 million, mostly allocated to the operated Midland Basin acreage. Such a capital budget does not include funds for any acquisitions.

By running one rig throughout the year in the operated Midland Basin acreage, the company plans to drill 16 gross wells and complete 13. In addition, the company expects to drill 5 and complete 5.6 net non-operated wells in the Midland Basin and to drill and complete 1.5 net operated Eagle Ford wells.

Taking into account the one DUC from 2018, the company expects to carry four DUCs into 2020. At $8-12 million per well with infrastructure spending inclusive, some $50 million of the 2019 CapEx will actually be contributing to production growth in 2020, rather than 2019.

In other words, the 2019 capital plan includes two parts, (1) $140 million for production growth in 2019 and (2) around $50 million being tantamount to an advance for the 2020 capital plan.

In this sense, the 2019 capital budget is, in effect, being kept at $140 million - the same level as the revised 2018 CapEx (see here).

On the other hand, I applaud the management's decision to move $50 million of capital from 2020 forward to 2019, in anticipation of the completion of a number of major export pipelines from the Permian Basin.

In total, the company plans to drill 20 net wells and complete 18.3 net wells. The company suggests such a capital plan - plus the nuance as discussed above - will lead to an average daily production of 11,000-12,000 boe/d in a production mix similar to that of 2018 (Table 1). The company will deliver a 15.8% increase over 2018 even though the CapEx is to be maintained at the same level as in 2018.

Table 1. The 2019 capital plan of Earthstone. Source.

How much will Earthstone outspend in 2019?

If we take the lower limit, mid-point, and upper limit of the 2019 production guidance as the lower case, base case, and upper case (Table 1); assume the unhedged part of the production will realize the prices as of January 16, 2019 (Table 2); take the LOE, production taxes, and cash G&A as forecast by the company (Table 1); assume stock-based compensation, DD&A, accretion of asset retirement obligation, and interest expense at 3Q 2018 run rate (see here); factor in the $3.1 million fees for break-up with Sabalo (see here), then it is estimated that Earthstone will generate $116 million, $119 million, and $123 million of operating cash flow annually in the lower case, base case, and upper case, respectively.

Therefore, it appears that Earthstone, in the base case, will outspend approximately $20 million besides the $50 million of CapEx advanced from 2020. There is no wonder that the management targets free cash flow neutrality in 2020. By 2020, the company will not only reduce costs further but also have even less obligation drilling dedicated to HBP.

Table 2. The hedging positions of Earthstone. Source.

Investor takeaways

Earthstone survived the oil crash since October 3, 2018, in a good shape, thanks to the flexibility and nimbleness exhibited by the management during the crisis. It cut CapEx for the 4Q 2018 soon enough to conserve capital (see here); perhaps even more impressively, it was brave enough to walk away from the transformative acquisition of Sabalo (see here and here). To be frank, I do not think many big honchos have the inner strength to say no in that kind of situation.

Earthstone came out of the crisis with a healthy balance sheet. It only had $78.8 million of debt. It even managed to increase its revolving credit facility from $225 million to $275 million, which gives it liquidity of $196.5 million going into 2019.

The silver lining of terminating the Sabalo acquisition is that Earthstone ended up with much larger hedge positions at favorable prices. As of 3Q 2018, the company hedged 1,624,100 bo of 2019 production at $58.95/bo and 732,000 bo of 2020 production at $63.08 (see here); now it hedges 2,292,100 bo of 2019 production at $65.67/bo and 1,464,000 bo of 2020 production at $65.87/bo (see here). If realized, the company will be way ahead of the $3.1 million break-up fees.

In spite of the rollercoaster ride throughout 2018, the company still managed to block up acreage in central Reagan County and grow production by 26% over 2017.

As I pointed out above, the company in effect decided to keep the 2019 capital budget at the same level as in 2018 - $140 million; yet, it still anticipates 15.8% of production growth over 2018. The $50 million of CapEx advance from 2020 will only contribute to 2020 production growth, which in my opinion once again shows the management's shrewdness in anticipating the debottlenecking of the takeaway capacity from the Permian Basin in 2H2019.

Earthstone share price crashed in a horrible capitulation leading up to the last Christmas Eve; at one point, the stock dropped to an incredible level of $4.21 per share. Since then, the stock has reclaimed some 61% of the lost ground (Fig. 4).

Fig. 4. Stock chart of Earthstone. Source.

However, as of January 18, 2018, the stock is still undervalued in my opinion. It has an enterprise value of below $500 million (Table 3), yet its forward EBITDA for 2019 is estimated to be approximately $139 million, which results in an EV/EBITDA multiple of 3.60. The Permian Basin pure plays typically capture an EV/EBITDA multiple ranging from 7.3 as in Jagged Peak Energy (JAG), Centennial Resources Development (CDEV), and Parsley Energy (PE) to north of 12.0 as in Resolute Energy (REN), Concho (CXO), and Diamondback Energy (FANG). If the EV/EBITDA doubles from 3.60, Earthstone would be trading at a share price of $14.4.

Table 3. The enterprise value of Earthstone. Please note, 2, Class A and Class B Common Stock outstanding as of November 1, 2018; total debt and cash balances as of December 31, 2018. Source.

The risk is the share price may not go anywhere if the company fails to bring costs down in a depressed commodity price environment like today due to lack of economies of scale and operational inefficiency, which is typical for a small operation like Earthstone.

Speaking of being a small-cap E&P operator, Earthstone indeed suffers from the inevitably-variable, quarterly-reported production profile due to lumpiness in well completions which in turn is a result of running one drilling rig and part-time completion crews (Fig 3). However, the overreaction to gyrations of quarterly-reported results, like what happened to the stock on January 17, 2018, when it was sold off by 24% on the apparently disappointing 4Q 2018 operational results and seemingly ambitious 2019 capital plan (Fig. 4), creates excellent entry opportunities for the patient, long-term-oriented investors who assess the business based on its superior assets, growth prospect, quality management, and attractive valuation.

