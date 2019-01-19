Energy Recap: Quick Hits - Energy News For The Week Ended Jan. 18, 2019

If you'd like to contribute to the energy conversation on Seeking Alpha, you can leave a comment below or submit your own article.

In this edition, we highlight articles on Canadian oil differentials, Continental Resources, and Chevron

Here are this week's "quick hits" from the energy sector - i.e., brief bits of recent news, along with some suggestions for further reading on each topic.

Quick Hits - Energy News

As reported by CNBC on Sunday, Jan. 13, "Saudi Arabia's energy minister said ... he's positive OPEC and partnered nations will meet their production cut commitments to balance oil markets in 2019, despite what he described as a slower than anticipated pace by some. ... OPEC members, along with several other countries, in December agreed on output cuts totaling 1.2 million barrels per day in order to stem a sinking market and support their own export-dependent economies." Further reading: "Here's Why Oil Is Headed To $80"

As reported by Reuters on Monday, Jan. 14, "PG&E Corp (NYSE:PCG), owner of the biggest U.S. power utility by customers, said ... it is preparing to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as soon as this month amid pressure from potentially crushing liabilities linked to California's catastrophic wildfires in 2017 and 2018. ... PG&E, which provides electricity and natural gas to 16 million customers in northern and central California, faces widespread litigation, government investigations and liabilities that could potentially exceed $30 billion due to the fires." Further reading: "What Dividend Growth Investors Can Learn From PG&E Corporation"

As reported by S&P Global Platts on Wednesday, Jan. 16, "The White House National Security Council has told some U.S. refiners that sanctions on Venezuelan crude exports are under consideration, a signal that opposition within the Trump administration to sanctions on Venezuela's oil sector may be weakening... While the Trump administration has sanctioned state-owned oil company PDVSA, restricting its access to new debt financing, the country's gold sector and multiple government officials, including President Nicolas Maduro, it has resisted direct sanctions on oil flows." Further reading: "OPEC December Production Data"

Energy Articles of Note

"The Canadian Oil Differentials Will Remain Normal In 2019, Could Narrow Further In 2020" by Value Digger

"Continental Resources: A Study In Contrasts" by Laura Starks

"Chevron: Boldly Going Into The Ultra Deep Water" by Fluidsdoc

Energy Sector IPOs for the Week Ended Jan. 18, 2019

Here's a list of the most recent initial public offerings in the energy sector:

- None.

U.S. Oil Rig Count

As per Baker Hughes, the number of active U.S. oil drilling rigs declined once again this week.

Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report and Summary

Natural Gas Rig Count

Oil Production

