Nvidia: Watch Out For China

Summary

Nvidia’s China segment revenue moves with its U.S. revenue but against its Taiwan and Europe revenues.

Nvidia with twice as large as Apple’s China revenue exposure reacted harshly upon Tim Cook’s warning of a slowing China Demand.

For every 1% drop in China revenue growth, Nvidia total revenue growth will drop 1.5% because of the correlated growth across the revenue segments.

For every 1% change in Nvidia’s China revenue growth, Nvidia stock price should change by $3.78.

There should be more downside for Nvidia to respond to China's slowdown.