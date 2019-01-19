Take Advantage Of Trade War Angst With These  8% Cash Flow Trades: Triton And CAI International

There also are two preferred series selling below their $25 call value.

The article details four actionable high-yield trades that can enhance your yield.

What's your prognosis for the trade war? So far in 2019, the market is adopting an Alfred E. Neuman attitude of "What Me Worry?" having risen for four straight weeks, in spite of no resolution yet.

There are some stocks which are more closely linked to this issue and to the threat of a worldwide slowdown. CAI International (CAI) and Triton International (TRTN) are two such stocks, both being in the container leasing business.

You can see that link reflected in their one-year performances, with CAI down -14.93% and TRTN down -6.06%. But take a look at the upward movement over the past quarter - like many other stocks, these two have come roaring back, rising ~21%:

Profiles:

CAI International, Inc. operates as a transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes of equipment, and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

Triton is the biggest player in the container leasing industry, having been created in July 2016 through the merger of two long-term industry leaders, Triton Container International Limited and TAL International Group.

TRTN engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of inter-modal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry freight, refrigerated, special, and tank containers, and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as manages containers owned by third parties.

(Source: TRTN site)

Valuations:

TRTN's market cap is over 6 times the size of CAI's. Even with the bounce back in price, CAI is currently selling at 70% of book value, and TRTN is at a P/book of 1.31X. CAI also looks cheaper on a trailing P/E basis, at 6.46, vs. 8.91 for TRTN, and CAI's current P/E is actually below five-year range averages, while TRTN's P/E is ~just below the median of its five-year range.

Dividends:

In addition to being the industry leader there's another reason that TRTN is getting a premium over CAI - it's a high-yield stock. TRTN pays $.52/quarter and yields 5.68%, whereas CAI doesn't pay a dividend on its common shares.

TRTN also has good dividend coverage. We adjusted for a big tax windfall from Q4 '17, which would've indicated a 33.28% dividend payout ratio. TRTN's adjusted net income payout ratio was still solid, at 48.91%.

If your dividend income is heavily skewed to a Feb/May/Aug/Nov. cycle, you might appreciate TRTN's alternative schedule. They go ex-dividend and pay in a March/June/Sept/Dec. schedule.

CAI, on the other hand, has two preferred series, which both currently yield over 8%. The 8.50% Series A Fixed/Floating Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, (CAI.PA), and the 8.50% Series B Fixed/Floating Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, (CAI.PB).

The coverage for CAI's preferred shares is north of 17X, on a net income basis. Both preferreds have a floating rate feature that starts on their 2023 call dates, with the A series set to float at 5.82% above the three-month LIBOR rate, while the B shares' floating rate is a bit lower, at 5.687% above three-month LIBOR.

Analysts' Price Targets:

After their bounce back, both TRTN and CAI are above analysts' lowest price targets, but still remain below the average price targets, with CAI currently 19.5% below its $31,00 target, and TRTN 10.3% below its average price target.

High-Yield Options Trades:

We took a look at ways to goose the yields on both of these stocks, and added these two trades to our free Covered Calls Table, where you can track more than 35 covered calls trades as they update throughout each trading day.

TRTN's July $40.00 call pays $2.05, nearly 2X its next two quarterly dividends, so you can effectively double your dividend on a short-term basis.

Here's how this trade could play out, in three profitable scenarios.

In a static scenario, TRTN doesn't rise to or above $40.00 before either ex-dividend date or at expiration, and you keep your TRTN shares, for a total profit of $3.09, which is an 8.44% yield in six months, or 16.93% annualized.

Assigned - If TRTN does rise above $40.00 before the first ex-dividend date, and your shares get assigned, your profit would be higher, at $5.44, for a 14.86% yield.

Assigned post ex-dividend dates - If TRTN doesn't rise to or above $40.00 until after the second ex-dividend date, and your shares then get assigned, you'd have a $6.48 profit, for a 17.7% yield, or 35.50% annualized:

Although CAI doesn't pay a common dividend, you can still earn some pretty good option income on its July $30.00 call strike, which pays $1.45, for a 5.81% yield in six months, or 11.66% annualized:

The caveat with selling covered calls is that your upside price gain potential is limited to the difference between the underlying share price and the call put strike you sell for. In the above example, the CAI shares would most likely be assigned if they rise to or above $30 at or by the July expiration date, which would be a $5.05/share profit. That's a 20% gain in six months, pretty good to be sure, but if CAI goes to $40, you may find yourself repeating a "shoulda, woulda, coulda" mantra about selling at a higher strike price, of just buying and holding. The flip side is that many income investors and traders like knowing exactly what their profitability parameters are before making the trade.

Cash Secured Puts:

If you're less bullish about the eventual effects of the trade war on these two stocks, but you still want to earn a few bucks, you could try selling cash secured puts below their price/share and achieve a lower breakeven.

We've added the following two trades to our Cash Secured Puts Table, which tracks more than 35 put-selling trades throughout each trading day.

CAI's July $22.50 put pays $1.85, giving you a breakeven of $20.65, which is 6.7% above CAI's 52-week low:

The yield is 8.22%, again in ~6 months, or 16.49% annualized:

TRTN also has a high yielding July put strike below its current price. Its July $35.00 put strike pays $3.00, giving you a $32.00 breakeven, which is coincidentally also 8.57% below analysts' lowest $35.00 price target for TRTN.

The 8.57% yield for this six-month trade works out to 17.19% annualized:

NOTE: Put sellers don't receive dividends.

Financials:

TRTN has stronger financial ratios than CAI, and a much higher operating margin. Its net debt/EBITDA leverage is lower, but it has a higher total debt/equity load.

Risks:

Trade War - It's the gorilla in the room. TRTN's management commented on this on the Q3 '18 earnings call: "Even though the times have created uncertainty, there's a general expectation that the global economy and freight growth will be in about the same place next year. Overall, the combination of trade growth, control supply and an increased shift to leasing creates a strong backdrop to the overall fundamentals to remain positive."

One buffer for TRTN is the fact that 76% of its long-term leases had an average of 44 months remaining, as of 9/30/18:

(Source: TRTN site)

TRTN's management also noted that, although US-China relations could "impact the subset of Transpacific trade," some portion of that trade would be re-routed rather than eliminated.

(Source: TRTN site)

Summary:

Although its valuations are higher than CAI, as income investors, we're sticking with TRTN, via cash secured puts. The TRTN July put $32.00 breakeven would equal a 6.5% yield, based upon TRTN's current $.52 quarterly dividend.

If your new to selling options, we have an Options and Investing Glossary that defines the terms you'll come across in this type of trading.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

