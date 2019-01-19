Hello Transports, Goodbye Bears!

Week by week, the big picture for the overall U.S. equity market just gets better and better. In the last two weeks, we've seen leadership from the important financial sector stocks. Now, we're seeing strong recovery in the economically significant transportation stocks and emerging markets. In today's report, we'll look at the growing signs of health which point to a re-energized bull market taking shape.

The latest week put the punctuation mark on a lively bull market environment. The benchmark S&P 500 Index (SPX) rose 1.32% on Friday after an impressive 4-day rally. Other segments of the market were even stronger, including the supremely important financial sector. My favorite go-to index for getting a quick read on the underlying strength or weakness of both the financial sector and the overall broad market is the NYSE Arca Securities Broker/Dealer Index (XBD). Shown below, XBD has nearly recovered all its losses since November. Reflecting the strong forward price momentum behind the leading broker/dealer stocks is the 15-day moving average for XBD, which is pointing the way higher for the index.

The significance of the broker/dealers in forecasting the broad market outlook cannot be understated. XBD peaked last March and commenced a decline in the summer months of 2018, well before the S&P 500 turned down. While the broker/dealer stocks still have a lot of lost territory to recovery, the strength of this month's rally gives us reason to believe that far-sighted investors foresee good things ahead for the U.S. broad market.

Serving to augment the increasingly favorable environment was the nearly 3% rally in the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA) on Friday. As the following graph shows, the Dow Transports and the Dow Industrials (DJIA) are in a synchronized upward trend. A basic tenet of the venerable Dow Theory states that, after the major averages have experienced a big decline, it's imperative that the Transports and Industrials confirm each other on the upside. Now that both indices have established higher highs and lows over the last four weeks, we can confidently assert that a newly established bullish trend has been confirmed, according to the Dow Theory.

The impressive improvement in the leading transportation stocks is encouraging from more than just a technical perspective. It also implies that the short-term outlook is favorable from an economic perspective and that recession isn't an imminent concern of investors. The Transports are among the most economically sensitive of all stock industry groups due to the ubiquitous influence of the transportation sector in all aspects of commerce. As long as the DJTA is trending higher, investors have no reason to fear a slowing economy.

Another economically-sensitive market segment, which is gradually improving is the retail sector. The retail stocks peaked last August and took it on the chin in the last two months of 2018. However, retail stocks in the aggregate are slowly rebounding as the overall sector shows signs of being on the mend. Shown here is the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT), which is a good overall reflection of the leading U.S. consumer retail stocks across many different industries. You'll notice that XRT closed at a new 6-week high on Jan. 18. This established a series of higher highs and lows in XRT, which is the minimum requirements for a renewed upward trend. This is another sign which should give the bears pause for thought, given the increased potential for a short squeeze in the oversold retail stocks.

Looking further below the market's surface, the primary breadth indicator for the U.S. broad market is also showing radical improvement. The NYSE advance-decline (A-D) line shown here has traced out a V-shaped rebound since the Dec. 24 bottom. The A-D line has made its way back up to its widely watched and psychologically significant 200-day moving average. Many technically-oriented traders and investors consider that if the A-D line is above its 200-day MA, bull market conditions are prevailing. If (as appears imminent) the A-D line recovers above the 200-day MA in the next few days, look for another short-covering rally to follow as panicked bears are forced to cover their tracks.

The most important sign of internal strength in the NYSE broad market can be seen in the following graph. This depicts the 4-week rate of change (momentum) in the new 52-week highs and lows. As I've emphasized in recent reports, as long as this indicator is rising, it will only increase the odds of another short-covering rally in the coming weeks. This indicator highlights the massive improvement in the stock market's internal health in recent weeks. It shows that, for the first time since September, there are no longer many stocks making new 52-week lows, while the new highs are outnumbering the new lows for the first time since October. This is arguably the single biggest indication of the lack of selling pressure in the market and also shows that incremental demand for equities is increasing. The bottom line is that this is bad news for the bears.

In closing, the auspicious influence of the rally in the transportation and financial stock sectors, along with the steady improvement in retail stocks, paves the way for a truly broad-based recovery. The addition of the powerful upside internal momentum reflected in the 52-week highs-lows indicator and the NYSE A-D line further underscore the heightened potential for major short squeeze in the coming weeks. Investors are, therefore, justified in leaning bullish and avoiding the short side of the market at all costs.

On a strategic note, some conservative buying can be done in the sectors and industries which are showing the most relative strength and solid fundamentals. In particular, investors should be looking at consumer staples, pharmaceuticals, and financials, as well as the tech sector in general.

