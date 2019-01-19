Earnings-Linked Buy Opportunity In Aerojet-Rocketdyne

The space sector has a tailwind to it at present which may provide some degree of protection for a trade.

The stock has oscillated within an upward trending corridor for the last twelve months, catalyzed each time by quarterly earnings releases.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this article is not an offer to sell or buy any securities. Nothing in it is intended to be investment advice and it should not be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research Inc or its employees or the author of this article or related persons may have a position in any investments mentioned in this article. Any opinions or probabilities expressed in this report are those of the author as of the article date of publication and are subject to change without notice.

Introduction

In the Cestrian Capital Research Investment Strategy Statement, published recently on SA (see Investment Strategy Statement - Cestrian Capital Research), we laid out the three types of investment opportunities we target. Briefly, they are:

Type 1 - Long-term hold based on fundamentals vs current stock price

Type 2 - Range-bound trading based on short-run volatility

Type 3 - Unjustified sell-off of a strong stock based on an over-reaction to current news

As a reminder, we focus solely on equities and long-only strategies, and we focus on the space sector.

Here we present a prime example of Type 2, a range-bound trading opportunity in the common stock of Aerojet-Rocketdyne. We think that in the coming weeks and months there may be opportunities to make gains of an absolute 8-10%+ return within 4-12 weeks, meaning IRRs in the 35%+ range. (In our notes we will frequently use IRRs - as well as percentage gains - as a measure so that we can evaluate long-term holds vs short term trades – IRR solves for the hold period so that the return levels can be properly compared).

Below we set out how this might be achieved in a long-only equity trade.

A Brief Profile of Aerojet-Rocketdyne’s Business

AJRD is an old-line business that has grown along with the aerospace and space industry, both organically and through acquisition. It is now best known for its rocket motors, which have been used in all manner of spacecraft from the Gemini program in the 1960s, through the Shuttle in the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s, to the presently under-development Orion human-rated capsule and large human-rated SLS rocket.

Headline financials – for the twelve months ending Sep 30 2018, AJRD achieved revenue of $1.99bn, EBITDA of $282m, and net income of $62m. It had net debt of $61m, representing 0.2x EBITDA, but once its $543m pension obligations are taken into account it sits at a net leverage of 2.1x EBITDA. It has a market cap of $3.0bn and an EV of $3.1bn (excluding pension) and $3.6bn (including pension) at the time of writing, representing an EV/EBITDA valuation of 10.9x (excl pension) and 12.9x (including pension). (Here all EBITDA multiples refer to TTM EBITDA at 30 Sep 2018, the latest available).

There are a limited number of customers for rocket motors, meaning the company carries significant customer concentration risk. In its most 10-Q, covering the Sep-18 quarter (find it here), the company stated that Lockheed-Martin, NASA, United Launch Alliance (itself a JV between Lockheed and Boeing) and Raytheon - just four customers - were responsible for over 80% of its revenue in the year to date at 30 September 2018.

The company also produces other spacecraft propulsion systems, including ion thrusters used once a spacecraft is on-orbit or beyond. There is a similarly restricted customer base for these types of products.

To us it seems that the company’s main asset is the lauded reliability of its rocket motors and the degree to which its products and people are embedded within the traditional spacecraft customer base. This is not a trivial point – these customers are conservative and don’t like to change vendors frequently for reasons of mission risk.

Further business risk comes from the company’s new generation competition, principally new-space vertically integrated vendors building their own rocket motors. Not only does this eliminate potential new customers (both SpaceX and BlueOrigin use their own rocket motors for their launchers), but at least one of these launch companies is now providing motors on a merchant basis to other launch companies. In October 2018, AJRD lost out on the slot to provide United Launch Alliance with the first-stage motor for the new Vulcan rocket – the slot was won by new entrant BlueOrigin.

The company also has some significant non-core assets in the form of industrial real estate which is being environmentally cleaned up, re-zoned and prepared for sale. Assets related to this real estate amounted to in excess of $200m in the most recent 10-Q, representing over 15% of non-current assets. More significantly, in most recently quarterly earnings statement, a one-time $43m profit was recorded related to resolution of an environmental cost reimbursement issue with the US Government. The company’s total net income for the third quarter and year to date was $65m and $114m respectively, meaning that 66% of third-quarter income and 38% of year-to-date income as at end Q3 was from a one-time gain arising from non-core activities.

If we were to sum up, we would describe the company as a stalwart of the space industry with an excellent record of mission success, very closely woven into the fabric of the industry, but with relatively weak earnings quality and a complex set of non-core activities to manage and a new generation of better-funded competitors coming down the track. In short, a difficult stock to treat as a long-term “invest and hold it forever”.

In its favor of course is the general tailwind behind the space sector right now. China’s success (see our Instablog note here) and an active Russian missile development program will likely push the US and Europe to maintain and perhaps increase strategic government spending in space; and private sector developments in the sector continue apace driven by the profit motive (see our summary of this here).

A Profile of Aerojet-Rocketdyne’s Common Stock

Of course, there are many ways for investors to make money from common stock – long-run company earnings growth is only one of those ways. AJRD may provide the investor with another sort of opportunity. Its stock has been short-term volatile with an underlying “up” trend, as the chart below illustrates. It shows AJRD in the last five years vs a relatively steady-growth index – in this case the S&P 500. Over this 5 year period the stock has beaten the S&P 500 easily, but along the way the ride has been a little wild.

Looking at a shorter timeframe, in the last twelve months the stock has been cyclical on a quarterly basis. Certainly there has been a repeating cycle through the last three earnings announcements. In each case the stock has rebounded on earnings release, only to lapse back into weakness thereafter.

Looking back over the last twelve months there is a fairly clear trend; the stock has traded within an upward-trending corridor, with a spread of approximately $6-8/share between the peak and trough of each cycle, those peaks and troughs following one another quite quickly.

The Potential Trading Opportunity

The chart below shows weekly candles for the last twelve month and illustrates the corridor within which the stock has traded. We have then projected the trading corridor forward. If the stock continues to oscillate in such a way between earnings reports, the projected corridor suggests that the stock might trade in the range $36-$42/share. (There is a wealth of reading on this type of charting method but one approach we like is ‘Tramline Trading’ by John Burford).

Investors may wish to follow this trend closely and decide if they wish to attempt to trade in the corridor. Anyone wishing to attempt this trade might bear in mind the following:

Other events may prevail and the stock may not trade in the corridor as expected! This quarter the stock has just been upgraded by Credit Suisse – this may put undue upward pressure on the stock – the consensus price target is $41 and the stock is heading up into earnings as we write. That doesn’t mean the opportunity has gone away – it means watch the stock and be patient to see if the cycle trend holds.

The closer you set your entry price to the bottom of the corridor, and the closer your exit price to the top, the more risk you are taking on in your quest to achieve a successful trade. In these types of trading corridor, a ‘fat pitch’ in the middle typically has a greater chance of success than swinging for the fences, in exchange for a lower return % of course.

It’s easy to confuse a long-term investment with a trade. Consider setting a linked sell order with your buy order, and coupling that with a stop-loss order. This approach can help to take the emotion out of a trade.

Operating Risks That Could Upset The Trade – Balance Sheet and Earnings

Aside from a general market re-rating (up or down), the company-specific factors that could derail this opportunity include Q4 earnings being unusually good or bad – the earnings call is soon – and adverse balance sheet developments, particularly around the real estate assets which seem to depend on large government environmental contracts to generate cashflow at present. Finally, there are a number of tenders out at the moment for which AJRD is bidding and any loss of a significant tender may cause adverse stock impacts over and above the earnings impact – this is just the nature of a concentrated customer base in the government sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.