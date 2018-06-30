HeZhong International (HZ) intends to raise $5.75 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.
The firm provides Chinese citizens with the ability to make or receive loans via its online marketplace.
HZ is seeking a small IPO during a challenging time in China due to regulatory crackdowns on peer-to-peer lenders.
Dachong, China-based HeZhong International was founded to enable peer-to-peer lending for consumer and automobile loans primarily in the Guangdong Province.
Management is headed by Chairman Zhaobin Wen, who was previously Vice General Manager of China Bless Loan Stock Co, a micro-loan company.
The firm relies on partner Rong360 to run its mobile application, Zhongdexin Financial Leasing for automobile lease financing leads, and Shenzhen Dadi Xintong Guarantee for guarantee services related to defaults on the loans generated through its marketplace.
Notably, management states that the annualized average default rate of loans dropped from 14.67% in FYE 2017 to 5.63% in FYE 2018.
5% or greater shareholders in the company include HZ Better Future (75% pre-IPO), Quick Forward (20%), and HZ Innovation (5%).
According to management, the firm obtains "borrowers and investors through various channels, including referrals from business partners, social media, search engines and our own channels including our website, WeChat official accounts and mobile applications."
Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue decreased in FYE 2018 vs. FYE 2017 as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:
|
Selling & Marketing
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
FYE 2018
|
48.5%
|
FYE 2017
|
54.0%
Sources: Company registration statement, IPO Edge
Average revenue per borrower has almost doubled in FYE 2018 vs. FYE 2017, per the table below:
|
Average Revenue Per
|
Borrower
|
Period
|
ARPB
|
Variance
|
FYE 2018
|
$54.41
|
97.3%
|
FYE 2017
|
$27.57
|
N/A
Sources: Company registration statement, IPO Edge
According to a 2017 Oliver Wyman report on Chinese FinTech firms, outstanding loan balances for online peer-to-peer lending platforms have exploded in recent years, from RMB 31 billion ($467 million) in January 2014 to RMB 856 billion ($129 billion) by January 2017.
This spectacular rise represents a 27.6 times growth multiple in just a three-year period.
Furthermore, "China has overtaken the United States as the global leader in FinTech venture capital activities [in 2016] and represents 47 percent of global FinTech investments," as the chart below shows:
Source: Oliver Wyman
China is also home to a growing number of "unicorns," tech companies that have a private valuation of at least $1 billion. Ant Financial, valued at $60 billion, is far and away the largest FinTech unicorn followed by Lufax's (LFAX) valuation of $18.5 billion:
Source: Oliver Wyman
Until the recent government crackdown, the growth of the Chinese FinTech market has been nothing short of dramatic. In the four categories of Financing, Investing, Insurance, and Transaction, the chart below indicates the recent indexed growth history, with 2014 being a major inflection point.
Source: Oliver Wyman
During this tremendous growth period, the PBC (People's Bank of China) cut the benchmark interest rate five times and lowered the required reserve rate six times.
Also, during the past few years, the application of sophisticated machine learning and data mining technologies by these new financial services startups promises to improve their credit risk analysis of credit consumers for a given risk pool.
So, it isn't surprising in hindsight that the market for financial products in China grew rapidly as a result of a more liberalized interest rate and regulatory environment.
That liberalized regulatory environment has shifted to a more constrained environment since the government's regulatory actions impacting non-traditional consumer credit firms such as HZ.
HeZhong's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm's registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
FYE 2018
|
$ 34,399,362
|
FYE 2017
|
$ 1,007,935
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
FYE 2018
|
$ 5,636,557
|
FYE 2017
|
$ (1,111,029)
|
Gross Margin
|
Period
|
Gross Margin
|
FYE 2018
|
16.4%
|
FYE 2017
|
-110.2%
|
EBITDA
|
Period
|
EBITDA
|
FYE 2018
|
$ 6,003,315
|
FYE 2017
|
$ (1,101,435)
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
FYE 2018
|
$ 3,379,220
|
FYE 2017
|
$ (1,126,454)
Sources: Company registration statement, IPO Edge
As of June 30, 2018, the company had $1.2 million in cash and $4.8 million in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the 12 months ended June 30, 2018, was $3.3 million.
HZ intends to raise $5.75 million in gross proceeds from an IPO.
Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO to fund its sales and marketing efforts, develop new channel partners, expand its product offerings, international expansion, and general working capital.
Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.
The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is ViewTrade Securities.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.
An enhanced version of this article on my Seeking Alpha Marketplace research service IPO Edge includes my initial commentary on the IPO.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, market trends and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial.
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.