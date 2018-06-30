Quick Take

HeZhong International (HZ) intends to raise $5.75 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm provides Chinese citizens with the ability to make or receive loans via its online marketplace.

HZ is seeking a small IPO during a challenging time in China due to regulatory crackdowns on peer-to-peer lenders.

Company & Technology

Dachong, China-based HeZhong International was founded to enable peer-to-peer lending for consumer and automobile loans primarily in the Guangdong Province.

Management is headed by Chairman Zhaobin Wen, who was previously Vice General Manager of China Bless Loan Stock Co, a micro-loan company.

The firm relies on partner Rong360 to run its mobile application, Zhongdexin Financial Leasing for automobile lease financing leads, and Shenzhen Dadi Xintong Guarantee for guarantee services related to defaults on the loans generated through its marketplace.

Notably, management states that the annualized average default rate of loans dropped from 14.67% in FYE 2017 to 5.63% in FYE 2018.

5% or greater shareholders in the company include HZ Better Future (75% pre-IPO), Quick Forward (20%), and HZ Innovation (5%).

Customer/User Acquisition

According to management, the firm obtains "borrowers and investors through various channels, including referrals from business partners, social media, search engines and our own channels including our website, WeChat official accounts and mobile applications."

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue decreased in FYE 2018 vs. FYE 2017 as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage FYE 2018 48.5% FYE 2017 54.0%

Average revenue per borrower has almost doubled in FYE 2018 vs. FYE 2017, per the table below:

Average Revenue Per Borrower Period ARPB Variance FYE 2018 $54.41 97.3% FYE 2017 $27.57 N/A

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 Oliver Wyman report on Chinese FinTech firms, outstanding loan balances for online peer-to-peer lending platforms have exploded in recent years, from RMB 31 billion ($467 million) in January 2014 to RMB 856 billion ($129 billion) by January 2017.

This spectacular rise represents a 27.6 times growth multiple in just a three-year period.

Furthermore, "China has overtaken the United States as the global leader in FinTech venture capital activities [in 2016] and represents 47 percent of global FinTech investments," as the chart below shows:

China is also home to a growing number of "unicorns," tech companies that have a private valuation of at least $1 billion. Ant Financial, valued at $60 billion, is far and away the largest FinTech unicorn followed by Lufax's (LFAX) valuation of $18.5 billion:

Until the recent government crackdown, the growth of the Chinese FinTech market has been nothing short of dramatic. In the four categories of Financing, Investing, Insurance, and Transaction, the chart below indicates the recent indexed growth history, with 2014 being a major inflection point.

During this tremendous growth period, the PBC (People's Bank of China) cut the benchmark interest rate five times and lowered the required reserve rate six times.

Also, during the past few years, the application of sophisticated machine learning and data mining technologies by these new financial services startups promises to improve their credit risk analysis of credit consumers for a given risk pool.

So, it isn't surprising in hindsight that the market for financial products in China grew rapidly as a result of a more liberalized interest rate and regulatory environment.

That liberalized regulatory environment has shifted to a more constrained environment since the government's regulatory actions impacting non-traditional consumer credit firms such as HZ.

Financial Performance

HeZhong's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharp top-line revenue growth from a small base

A swing to positive operating profit

A swing to positive operating margin

Strong growth in EBITDA

Positive cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue FYE 2018 $ 34,399,362 FYE 2017 $ 1,007,935 Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) FYE 2018 $ 5,636,557 FYE 2017 $ (1,111,029) Gross Margin Period Gross Margin FYE 2018 16.4% FYE 2017 -110.2% EBITDA Period EBITDA FYE 2018 $ 6,003,315 FYE 2017 $ (1,101,435) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations FYE 2018 $ 3,379,220 FYE 2017 $ (1,126,454)

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $1.2 million in cash and $4.8 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the 12 months ended June 30, 2018, was $3.3 million.

IPO Details

HZ intends to raise $5.75 million in gross proceeds from an IPO.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO to fund its sales and marketing efforts, develop new channel partners, expand its product offerings, international expansion, and general working capital.

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is ViewTrade Securities.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.