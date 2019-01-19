What A SWAN Looks Like: Prologis

PLD today is a very different REIT. Comparing PLD 2007 to PLD 2018 is a great example of the difference between a good REIT and a SWAN.

Unlike my other picks, PLD did not put investors at ease during the Great Recession. Significant price drops and a slashed dividend kept investors turning in their sleep.

In a previous article, "Know Where Your Towel Is", I identified five REITs that I consider contenders for "SWAN" (Sleep-Well-At-Night) status. Since then, I have written articles articulating why I believe Essex Property Trust (ESS), Realty Income (O) and American Tower (AMT) fit into the SWAN category.

To be clear, I am not arguing that these five REITs are trading at great prices right now. In fact, across the board, all of them are trading at healthy premiums. It is no secret that they are great companies.

Instead, these are companies that I consider defensive investments if we enter a long-term bear market. While they will inevitably experience price declines along with most equities, fundamentally they have strong business plans, solid balance sheets, and stability that will allow them to maintain or even grow their dividend through a recession. They are on my short list of companies I would buy with confidence when there is complete chaos in the market.

In my mind, Prologis (PLD) is relatively new to the SWAN status. With the others, we can see how they absorbed the Great Recession and managed to maintain and even increase their dividends through it. PLD did not absorb the recession well and slashed its dividend.

Prior to the recession, PLD's chart looked good. Over the previous five years, the share price had grown 114%, and the dividend had grown by 20.48%.

In 20/20 hindsight, anyone who thought they were buying a SWAN in 2007 with PLD was clearly wrong. For those relying on income, PLD is only now getting back to the quarterly $0.52/share it paid in 2007.

PLD was not a SWAN in 2007, so what makes it a SWAN now?

Same Name, New Company

The major change for PLD occurred in 2011 when it completed a merger with AMB Property. At the time, it was termed a "merger of equals" and PLD equity holders owned the larger portion with 60% of the new company.

While PLD brought in more physical assets to the new company, it was AMB management that took over the reins. Former AMB CEO Hamid R. Moghadam shared power as co-CEO during the combination, but at the end of 2012 became sole CEO. Moghadam remains CEO today and has steered PLD towards becoming more like a larger version of AMB than a larger version of the legacy PLD.

Prior to the Great Recession, PLD was aggressive with its expansion and development programs. It used leverage to grow quickly, which was quite popular with Mr. Market. In a bull market, investors have an insatiable desire for fast growth. By the end of 2007, the company had a development pipeline in excess of $7.6 billion that was 46.7% leased.

When the real estate market collapsed, the last thing you wanted was a bunch of half-leased buildings. Projections don't pay the bills. When the market collapsed, PLD found itself in the uncomfortable position of having to sell into a bottoming market.

While PLD appeared manageable from a debt standpoint, the unfunded obligations of its development properties proved to be beyond its means. The company sold partially complete developments to get cash and eliminate those obligations. In 2009, it sold $2.8 billion in properties.

From the Q4 2009 supplement:

In November 2008, Prologis outlined a series of actions to achieve a reduction of roughly $2 billion in direct debt during 2009. The plan includes reducing the company's development pipeline through fund contributions, asset sales and a halt in all but previously committed development starts. During the fourth quarter, Prologis completed total dispositions with aggregate proceeds of $1.33 billion, including contributions to Prologis property funds of $1.25 billion. Ted R. Antenucci, chief investment officer, said, "We pulled several development projects in the fourth quarter that were previously included in our year-to-date new construction starts, resulting in a reduction of over $345 million." For the full year, new development starts were just $2.1 billion in 2008, down by more than half from our initial expectation of $4.4 to $4.8 billion, in light of the rapidly deteriorating economic environment in the fourth quarter of 2008. "While we have an additional $885 million of costs associated with completing and leasing our development pipeline, we do not anticipate significant commitments beyond that level because we intend to pursue development management opportunities and projects funded by venture partners that enable us to leverage our development infrastructure and monetize land. Between the reduction in new development spending, the sale of our China operations and 2008 disposition activity, we have reduced our development pipeline to just over $5 billion, from nearly $8 billion at the end of the third quarter."

I highly encourage anyone who invests in REITs to take the time to look at PLD's supplements and 10-Qs for the period of 2007-2010 and see how something that looked quite healthy in 2007 could deteriorate so rapidly. It is a case study of exactly what you do not want to see in a recession. Growth is great in a bull market, but it also can present risk in a bear market.

Then & Now

Source

Here is a look at some basic balance sheet metrics. As you can see, all of them have improved substantially since 2007. Though even in 2007, the numbers are not something that screams "SCARY". A lot of REITs have debt/gross assets around 55%, and debt/EBITDA in the 5s, and a fixed charge coverage in the 4s is not bad at all.

In fact, a certain company I have labeled a SWAN has similar metrics.

(Source: Supplemental Operating & Financial Data)

O's fixed charge coverage is only slightly better; its leverage is slightly higher and only the debt to undepreciated assets is materially better.

This is where it becomes dangerous to judge REITs solely by the cover. While both are real estate, PLD and O are involved in very different businesses. PLD actively engages in the development of new buildings. O primarily buys buildings that are already occupied and does a sale-leaseback with the prior owner. O's pool of empty buildings is primarily buildings that have already gone through an entire decade+ of being leased, and it is quite small. PLD has a pool of vacant buildings that are under construction.

It is relatively easy for a potential tenant to back out of lease negotiations when a recession comes around, or even cancel an already signed lease. It is quite a bit more drastic to close down a location where customers are served. Typically, in a recession, expansion activities are the first thing to see the axe. PLD is involved in catering to tenants who are expanding, and O is more focused on tenants who are already established at a location.

The bottom line is that when you are comparing REITs, especially across sectors, be sure to keep in mind the differences in strategies. A REIT involved in new developments needs to be more conservative than a REIT operating with pre-established properties.

The number that should have been a warning sign for PLD investors in 2007 is the company's unfunded development commitments compared to its liquidity. The place to find this number is under the "Liquidity and Capital Resources" section of the 10-Q/10-K. While I am as guilty as the next guy of not reading every SEC filing from beginning to end for all of my investments each quarter, this section is one that should always be read in entirety.

Source

An investor considering the size of the unfunded obligations within a year making up such a large portion of the current liquidity should have been a reason to pause.

Source

Looking at the 2017 10-K, you can see that obligations are smaller in gross terms, even though liquidity, AUM, revenues and FFO are all substantially higher. PLD is a substantially more conservative company today.

Driving Forces

Source

PLD has increasingly focused on logistics facilities and has positioned itself well to take advantage of e-commerce. Consumers' insatiable demand and growing expectation that products be delivered to them within days (or less) have been the fundamentals underlying the growth in demand for industrial warehouses.

Source

PLD's top customers list is a who's who of modern logistics companies and led by Amazon (AMZN).

Source

Logistics companies have had such strong demand for warehouse space that new construction has failed to keep pace. PLD has enjoyed the benefits with high occupancy, solid retention, high same-store NOI growth, and increasing rents.

Growth in e-commerce is likely to continue to be a major positive for PLD. Eventually, supply is going to catch up with demand, occupancy and growth will return to normalized levels. That could easily be more than a decade away.

The strength behind PLD is that it has managed to become the largest REIT in this space while maintaining a very conservative balance sheet. It has a superior cost of capital and the resources to deal with a variety of macroeconomic environments.

Conclusion

Unlike the other SWANs on my list, PLD was clearly ill-equipped to handle the Great Recession. It was forced to sell properties near the bottom of the market when other SWANs were restarting their acquisition programs and buying at the bottom. The company was unable to execute on the most basic investment principle "Buy low, sell high." When ESS, O and PSA were raising their dividends, PLD had to cut theirs.

Today, PLD is in a very different position. The merger with AMB brought a much more conservative management team that has continued growth, while creating a much more stable balance sheet. If a similar recession started today, I have a great amount of confidence that PLD could cover its current obligations with the current liquidity and have enough of a cushion to float through the downtime. Then, instead of being forced to sell into a declining market, it could do what more successful REITs did during the Great Recession and buy when properties were at bottom prices.

In 2007, PLD was a good REIT. It had great growth prospects in its future with e-commerce-driven demand. The debt metrics were fairly good, it had a history of solid growth, and it had projections of great returns from its pipeline. The total return the prior three years was 28%, 26%, and 23% respectively. An investor looking at PLD at that time would have had a lot of reasons to consider investing. Many might have even called it a "SWAN".

Details matter, especially when the bears are running rampant. In a bull market, a good REIT will provide a great return. High growth and pushing the envelope on leverage are frequently rewarded. That risk is often ignored because growth is expected to make up for it.

It is a recession that separates the good REITs from the SWANs. In 2007, PLD was a fine REIT, but today it has become a SWAN.

