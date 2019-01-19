Buckeye Partners: Still Facing Challenges, But Some Improvements

Summary

Buckeye Partners is one of the few MLPs to have both domestic and international operations.

The company's domestic operations are benefiting from the rising domestic production, but international ones are suffering from weak conditions.

This forced the company to cut its distribution last year, but it now is targeting a 1.2x coverage, which should provide it with a sustainable level.

The company is engaging on an ambitious growth project with a new terminal in South Texas that should result in a solid revenue boost in the middle of 2020.

The company is trying to become self-funding, which would be a good thing long-term.