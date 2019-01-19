WTI Weekly: Balance Development 50.38s-52.88s Before Buy-Side Continuation To 54.14s Into Week's End

This week saw buy-side defense of key support upon the pullback, balance, and eventual buy-side continuation.

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving the WTI price action.

13-18 January 2019:

As noted in last week's WTI Weekly, the primary expectation for this week was for buy-side activity provided key support, 51.37s-50.35s, held. Our primary expectation played out as a pullback early week to 50.38s resulted in buying interest and rotational trade into Friday's auction. A buy-side breakout developed in Friday's auction to 54.14s before closing at 54.04s.

This week's auction saw selling interest and a minor pullback early week, as price discovery lower developed to 50.38s near key support in Monday's auction. Sellers trapped in size, 50.45s/50.75s/50.66s, before price discovery higher developed into early Tuesday. Price discovery higher continued through Wednesday's auction and the EIA release (-2.7mil v -1.3mil expected), achieving a stopping point, 52.65s, late in Wednesday's auction.

Minor sell excess developed in the structure, driving price lower into Thursday's auction as the Feb-Mar contract liquidity shift unfolded. Price discovery lower developed, achieving a stopping point, 51.29s. Buying interest emerged there, driving price back through the range to challenge the weekly high into Thursday's NY close. Buying interest emerged, 52.32s/52.36s, as a buy-side breakout attempt to 52.88s unfolded in Thursday's Globex reopen before buy-side continuation developed through Friday's auction, achieving the stopping point high, 54.14s, ahead of Friday's close, settling at 54.04s.

NinjaTrader

As noted last week, this week's primary expectation was for buy-side activity, albeit muted, given the context of the market's location within prior key supply, 50.35s-53.27s. This expectation did play out as last week's key support held as balance development ensued before a buy-side breakout developed to 54.14s late in the week, closing at 54.04s.

Looking ahead, this week's buy-side continuation following balance development implies potential for further price discovery higher. Focus into next week on response to this week's buy-side breakout and key support, 53.50s-53.30s. The primary expectation near-term (2-4 weeks) based on market structure remains buy-side provided this week's breakout area holds as support. The trend from the low has traveled far (approximately +27% as of this writing), but no structural evidence of sell excess is yet present.

NinjaTrader

Due to the partial US government shutdown, the CFTC is not currently publishing the weekly COT report. Our data will update when this becomes available.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

