Preferred Series Part II, Callon Petroleum: Rare 10% Yield From A Strong Company

This preferred stock was chosen both for its attractive return profile and because it's a very different setup compared to Jernigan Capital's preferred equity analyzed in Part I.

Callon Petroleum is in the energy space, which causes many to avoid this issuance. That's likely a mistake for many investors, and I'll explain why in Part II.

In Part I of the series, I briefly explained my experience trading illiquid securities at multiple hedge funds before outlining the three key aspects to evaluating preferred stocks:

Is the company able to fund its preferred distributions from cash flow and with what degree of error?

Is the underlying business durable enough to fund the preferred distributions over our investment time horizon?

Is there potential for our position in the capital stock to be undermined or shifted to a less secure position? These are most relevant (1) during M&A such as when the company is purchased or undergoes a merger and (2) when it faces financial distress and has to restructure or raise additional capital outside its normal mechanisms.

Jernigan Capital (JCAP) and its preferred stock (JCAP.PB) were the focus in Part I. Besides being attractively valued, Jernigan has several qualities that made it ideal to evaluate for educational purposes. JCAP is an equity/debt hybrid REIT, which is unusual, that concentrates on the fast growing self-storage real estate sector. Subsequently, maintaining the common equity distribution is absolutely critical for JCAP. It has a non-traded preferred Class A preferred share that is difficult to find information on, yet has covenants and redemption rights that could supersede those of the Class B issuance.

A Different Setup

For Part II, we are going in a totally different direction. Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) has one preferred share under ticker CPE.PA. The stock has a fixed $5.0 distribution on the par value of $50.0 or a 10% yield. The call date of 5/30/2018 has passed, but we mitigate this risk two ways. First, we aren't buying CPE.PA much over par, period. Second, the firm is unlikely to be able to secure materially more cost effective financing for this part of the capital stack in the near- to medium-term. This is the case even when oil does eventually rise as interest rates will likely rise along with it. It's possible that CPE could be upgraded by credit rating agencies and thus make a 7-8% yield the market rate, but I don't see that happening for at least a few years. It doesn't really matter if I'm correct regarding that, however, as we aren't going to pay meaningfully over par.

Callon Petroleum pays no distribution to its common shareholders. This is the polar opposite of a REIT's focus on distributions, which is how it stays relevant and attracts/maintains investor capital. Also unlike JCAP, CPE is a growth rather than income stock. This is a negative for preferred shareholders as there is greater risk CPE would slash the preferred distribution if it runs into financial trouble. We saw this happen with many upstream MLPs since 2014. Since many are likely unfamiliar with CPE and its preferred issuance, let's see how they've performed in recent years.

Perhaps the most important element here is the fact the chart starts in 1990. Callon has been around for a long time. Let's zoom in to the more relevant period starting with when oil crashed in 2014. This is when every oil and gas company, including the likes of Exxon (XOM) and Chevron (CVX), saw their equity prices cut in half or worse.

Callon's stock actually rose dramatically during the 2014 commodities downturn. Its excellent acreage position in the Permian and industry leading growth drove the stock higher against the nearly overwhelming negative momentum and sentiment from the market.

In fact, Callon had a 23.4% gain over the five-year period while Exxon and Chevron have losses of -3.7% and -24.0%, respectively (excluding dividends). In the trough of the downturn, Callon was up over 150%.

Here we can see Callon against the DJ US Select O&G E&P Index, SIG Oil E&P Index, and the S&P 500 since 2012 through the end of 2017. It crushed all the oil and gas indices and even beat the S&P meaningfully, which includes the extremely difficult commodities period of 2014-2016. This relative performance, which has been volatile in recent periods, isn't about proving Callon's common equity is currently attractive. It's demonstrating the market's confidence and management's performance during difficult times. Remember, as preferred investors, we look through the risk lens first.

While far from the size of the aforementioned super majors, Callon is no micro-cap stock with a market capitalization of just under $2 billion, though it was double that at its recent highs.

It's difficult to obtain long-term charts on most preferreds and CPE.PA is no exception. I was, however, able to find the above one year chart which is a good representation of how the preferred usually trades. I've watched this issue and traded in and out of it many times over the years. In general, there are a couple periods each year when it trades in the mid-$40s; otherwise, it generally bounces off $50.0-52.0 per share. We aren't going to pay any higher than $50.50 per share. I will alert subscribers when the price gets where we need it.

2017 and Q3 2018 Results

Let's evaluate the last couple years to gauge how Callon has performed financially and operationally. Our objective is to ensure the company is healthy enough to reliably pay us distributions for a long time to come.

Source: Callon

Callon has multi-year production growth exceeding 50%. At the same time, it has increased its reserve growth even faster at 55%+. The firm is a pure-play Permian driller and has been since before it was the "cool" place to be for upstream companies.

Source: Callon

Drilling activity approximately doubled from 29 gross horizontal wells in 2016 to 49 in 2017. This is in line with its longer-term trends. Operating costs continued to trend downward though the rate slowed in 2018 which was the case industry-wide.

Source: Callon

Below is the breakdown of acreage per division of the Permian as of its last annual report.

Source: Callon

The production growth and asset base is focused on higher-margin crude oil.

Source: Callon

Note the estimated pre-tax future net cash flows of $3.5 billion which include plugging and abandonment costs. I reviewed the drilling activity, and all wells in recent years were classified as productive. Callon's client base is comprised of very large and established companies as shown below.

Source: Callon

Looking at the firm's most recent results, Q3 2018 ended with $3.71 billion in assets (this is net of $2.21 billion in accumulated depreciation, depletion, amortization, and impairment) against $1.42 billion in liabilities, of which only 9% were current liabilities, for net equity of $2.29 billion. Keep in mind the firm's market cap is only 1.91 billion as of 1/18/2019. While not the focus of this article, I think Callon's common stock is good value at $8 per share and below for those looking for upstream oil and gas exposure as it is trading at approximately 10 times trailing twelve-month net income and far less than that in terms of cash flow multiple. Callon managed to post quarterly net income of $37.9 million which is no easy feat ($144.2 million in the trailing nine months) given its high level of non-cash costs, such as depreciation and amortization, and average commodity prices over the period. We won't dig unnecessarily deep into maintenance CapEx since our focus is the preferred equity, but suffice to say Callon can run its business off internally generated cash flow even during times of depressed commodity prices.

10-Q

In terms of financing, the firm has successfully issued 6.125% and 6.375% senior unsecured notes in recent periods. This is very important as most small- to mid-cap upstream oil and gas companies like Callon are still effectively locked out of the credit markets. Callon is not only able to obtain financing but also at relatively favorable sub-7% rates and with good 5-7 year terms. Preferred dividends only cost the firm $5.5 million over the last nine months versus operating income of $201.2 million and net income of $144.2 million. Callon's preferred shares, despite the 10% yield at par, are only a few percent of its cash flow excluding CapEx (which is substantial but usually secondary in importance to meeting interest and preferred share obligations). If anything, this data tells us Callon's preferred shares may carry significant call risk so we need to remain disciplined and buy only near or below par value. We also need to ensure interest costs are not squeezing the firm. Based on the low leverage and relatively favorable interest cost on newly issue debt, we already know this poses a low risk but we always double check.

Interest cost, net of capitalized amounts, was only $1.77 million total in the last nine months. From my experience, that's too good to be true (it's not an accurate representation of the total interest cost), so I dug deeper into the 10-Q. Here we find in the notes that the firm had $38.7 million in capitalized interest over the same nine-month period. In aggregate, that's about $40 million or $53 million annualized in interest-related expenses. Capitalized interest is best described as the cost of borrowing to acquire or build a long-term asset. It increases the cost basis of the asset instead of being expensed on the income statement. Let's perform a "common sense" calculation and see if that number makes sense:

[Total Long-Term Debt/Notes (~$988 million)] X [blended interest rate of ~6.25%] + [credit facility costs ($64 million outstanding at ~4.5%)] X [time period 9 months (.75 of one year)] = $46.31 million + $2.2 million = $48.51 million.

Given Callon paid down its credit facility and increased the amount of unsecured notes outstanding over the period, this is still quite close and confirms we have an adequate understanding of its interest costs and associated liabilities.

Terms

The terms surrounding this preferred share are straightforward. CPE.PA is cumulative in nature, which as we've discussed before, meaning any missed distributions accrue rather than disappear. The call date of 5/30/2018 has passed and is one reason why we are able to buy this high-yielding preferred, which pays quarterly, so close to the par value of $50.0. A common attribute I've come across associated with many small- to medium-sized energy companies is a Penalty Rate:

Whenever dividends are in arrears for six or more quarterly dividend periods a Dividend Penalty Event occurs and the dividend rate specified shall be increased to the rate of 12.0% of the $50.00 per share per annum. This Penalty Rate shall remain in effect until all accrued but unpaid dividends have been paid in full and the company has paid all dividends due for the two most recently ended quarterly dividend payment periods, at which time the dividend rate shall revert to the rate of 10.0%. Whenever a Delisting Event occurs, the 10.0% dividend rate shall be increased to the Penalty Rate.

Callon has an incentive not to delist and to prioritize the preferred payments even if it becomes financially difficult. It cannot escape the obligation without restructuring, and suspended dividends increase to 12% annualized, instead of the normal 10%, if it falls too far behind. In reality, we want to flat-out avoid owning a preferred backed by a company with even a moderate probability of near-term financial distress. A change of control gives Callon the ability to redeem the shares at the par value of $50; this is yet another reason not to pay meaningful above par as Callon is a likely takeout target by a larger firm which wants exposure to the Permian. Preferred shareholders also have the right to convert their position to common stock under certain circumstances but not vice versa. The firm can't force the conversion.

Summary & Conclusion

Callon's one preferred share class, CPE.PA, IPO'd at $47.50 on 5/22/2013 with a par value of $50 and $5 annual yield paid quarterly.

Both Callon's common stock and preferred have traded with great resiliency despite the significant turmoil in the oil and gas space in recent years.

Callon's underlying financial performance is strong and particularly so for an upstream oil and gas company in the current environment.

Due to this, the preferred distribution liability is only a few percent of its cash flow and net income providing a significant margin of error. The interest liability, while much larger at ~25% of net income, is still very manageable.

This is offset by the additional risk derived from its standing as a pure-play oil and gas driller lacking geographic diversification and relatively small market cap of $1.9 billion.

The preferred itself is unrated, which is not usual, and Callon's latest debt offering received a B3 rating from Moody's with a positive outlook, while the company's corporate rating remains B2, which is in the upper tranches of below investment grade.

Given the company's strong financials and fundamentals but lack of an investment-grade credit rating, we recommend conservative position sizing.

The annualized return is reliably expected to exceed 10% with reinvested distributions.

