Stocks To Watch: Earnings Heat Check

Welcome to Seeking Alpha's Stocks to Watch - a preview of key events scheduled for the next week. Follow this account and turn the e-mail alert on to receive this article in your inbox every Saturday morning.

Earnings season really starts to heat up after major banks knocked out some solid reports last week and more S&P 500 companies topped sales (26 beats, 22 misses) and EPS estimates (38 beats, 10 misses) than disappointed. Central banks will also be in focus, with the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan both holding their first policy meetings of 2019 next week amid broads concerns on global economic growth. China's report on GDP could impact stocks across nearly all sectors, while the Brexit clock in the U.K. continues to run down.

Notable earnings reports: IBM (NYSE:IBM), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) and Capital One (NYSE:COF) on January 22; Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), Ford (NYSE:F), Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), and United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) on January 23; Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL), McCormick (NYSE:MKC) and JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) on January 24; AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) and Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) on January 25. See Seeking Alpha's Earnings Calendar for the complete list of earnings reporters.

IPO action: No companies are expected to price their IPOs next week, but there are plenty of share lockup expirations to keep an eye on. Lockups expire on Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD), Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB), Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE), Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY), Cango (NYSE:CANG), Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG), Focus Financial (NASDAQ:FOCS), Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) and Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) on January 22. Lockups expire on Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL), Endava (NYSE:DAVA), Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) and Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) on January 23.

Projected dividend changes (quarterly): Apartment Investment (NYSE:AIV) to $0.40 from $0.38, Arthur J Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) to $0.42 from $0.41, Alaska Air (NYSE:ALK) to $0.34 from $0.32, Air Products (NYSE:APD) to $1.20 from $1.10, Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) to $0.55 from $0.53, Intel (INTC) to $0.33 from $0.30, JB Hunt (NASDAQ:JBHT) to $0.25 from $0.24, Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) to $1.03 from $1.00, Linde (NYSE:LIN) to $0.8625 from $0.8250, Moody's (NYSE:MCO) to $0.50 from $0.44, 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) to $1.48 from $1.36, NiSource (NYSE:NI) to $0.205 from $0.195, Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) to $0.85 from $0.80, Rollins (NYSE:ROL) to $0.12 from $0.0933, Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) to $0.90 from $0.80, Yum (NYSE:YUM) to $0.42 from $0.36, AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) to $0.16 from $0.15, Applied Industrial Tech (NYSE:AIT) to $0.32 from $0.30, Allete (NYSE:ALE) to $0.585 from $0.56, Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) to $0155 from $0.140, Berkshire Hills (NYSE:BHLB) to $0.23 from $0.22, Boston Private (NASDAQ:BPFH) to $0.13 from $0.12, Ethan Allen (NYSE:ETH) to $0.21 from $0.19, First Financial (NASDAQ:FFBC) to $0.21 from $0.20, First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) to $0.13 from $0.12, GATX (NYSE:GATX) to $0.46 from $0.44, Healthcare Services (NASDAQ:HCSG) to $0.1963 from $0.1950, Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR), VF Equity to $0.11 from $0.10, MDC Holdings (NYSE:MDC) to $0.31 from $0.30, Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) to $0.18 from $0.17, Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to $0.08 from $0.07, Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) to $0.10 from $0.09, Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) to $0.21 from $0.19, Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) to $0.16 from $0.1425

Spotlight on Starbucks: There are more than a few questions of interest Starbucks (SBUX) to be answered when the coffee giant spills earnings. Will the top line hit the consensus mark of $6.5B? Will the company shift its prior FY19 guidance for global comparable store sales growing near the lower end of its current 3% to 5% range? How is the UberEats pilot progressing? And perhaps the biggest of all, what has been the impact in China from slowing GDP, the trade battles and the emergence of upstart competitor Luckin Coffee?

Spotlight on Procter & Gamble: Analysts have been warming up to Procter & Gamble (PG) over the last few weeks, with the consumer products stock landing on Bank of America Merrill Lynch's US1 List and Evercore initiating coverage with a bullish stance. The read from P&G next week on its price increases across key premium categories could be crucial in evaluating if a turnaround is taking hold. Kimberly-Clark (KMB), Clorox (NYSE:CLX), Colgate-Palmolive (CL) and Unilever (NYSE:UL). The conference call Q&A could get interesting if the company's Gillette YouTube spot ("toxic masculinity) is brought up.

Spotlight on Intel: Do we have a CEO yet? That's the question some Intel (INTC) investors hope will be answered when the chipmaker spills earnings. Shares of Intel trade about 15% off their 52-week high.

M&A tidbits: The go-shop period for Vista Equity Partners' acquisition of Mindbody (NASDAQ:MB) runs out this week. Investment Technology Group (NYSE:ITG) shareholders are due to vote on the company's deal to be acquired by Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) at a special meeting on January 24. Luby's (NYSE:LUB) shareholders will vote on January 25 on the company's nominees vs. candidates offered up by Bandera's.

Analyst/investor meetings: Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) on January 22 and Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) on January 24. Other companies with activists in the mix or strategic reviews flaring up include MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Cars.com (NYSE:CARS), Zayo (NYSE:ZAYO) and Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX).

Shutdown impact: Is the economy in harm's way? Consumer sentiment as measured in the monthly University of Michigan survey plunged in January to the lowest level since President Trump was elected. The chief economist for the survey pointed to the partial government shutdown as a factor - along with the impact of tariffs, instabilities in financial markets, the global slowdown and the lack of clarity about monetary policies. The shutdown is also starting to impact business plans across sectors as agencies such as the FTC, FAA, FDA and SEC slow down.

Hard Brexit U.K. banks are on the radar as the drama in Great Britain ratchets up over the looming exit from the European Union in late March. It's not likely to be a quiet week for Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG), Barclays (NYSE:BCS), HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) and Royal Bank of Scotland (NYSE:RBS). Still, some analysts see value in the bank majors if the worst-case Brexit scenario can be skirted.

Crypto watch: Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) expects its tZERO security token trading platform to go live by the end of next week. Shares of Overstock.com ripped a gain of 11% on Friday in anticipation of the launch.

Business updates: EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) is scheduled to discuss its capital program and updated analyst presentation on a call scheduled for January 22. Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) is due to issue a trading update on January 25.

Box office: M. Night Shyamalan's Glass is to forecast to deliver the second largest January and MLK opening ever, with a four-day haul of over $50M for the Universal (CMCSA) film. The Upside and Warner Bros.' (NYSE:T) Aquaman are also expected to top $10M during the holiday weekend.

Barron's mentions: A selective look at office REITs yields Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) and Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) as two attractive picks. Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD), Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) and Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) are seen as good bets on an upswing in gold prices. Also, the publication thinks life-sciences tools and equipment firms could benefit from medical innovation and rising demand. Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN), Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO), Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) and Danaher (NYSE:DHR) could profit from the trend. Finally, Vanguard founder Jack Bogle is given a well-earned tribute following his death.

Sources: Nasdaq, EDGAR, Bloomberg, CNBC