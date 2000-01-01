Stocks wrapped up their fourth straight week of gains, lifted by trade talk optimism and waning concerns about the U.S. economic outlook. For the week, the Dow tallied a 3% gain, the S&P climbed 2.9%, the Nasdaq rose 2.7% and the Russell 2000 added 2.4%. Volume was light during the week, indicating that some traders may be waiting for more shutdown or trade news before placing their bets.
Economy
Monday:
The Q4 earnings season kicked off in earnest, with Citigroup (C) becoming the first of the big U.S. banks to put forward its results. Firms in the S&P 500 were projected back in September to report quarterly earnings growth of 17% Y/Y, according to FactSet, but dimmer expectations for global growth and disappointing holiday sales have forced many companies to slash their forecasts, pushing the estimated growth rate closer to 11%.
Tuesday:
Markets and the pound weathered a U.K. political storm as investors wagered that London will have no choice but to delay its Brexit deadline after Theresa May suffered a huge parliamentary defeat on her Brexit plan. What happens next? Besides a Brexit extension, the options include a general election, renegotiating a new proposal, a second Brexit referendum or leaving the EU with no deal on March 29.
Wednesday:
The cost of the partial government shutdown has essentially doubled, according to new reported White House estimates. "The Trump administration had initially estimated the shutdown would cost the economy 0.1 percentage point in growth every two weeks that employees were without pay, but updated figures suggest it is now costing 0.13 percentage points each week.
Thursday:
It's official: China's chief trade negotiator, Vice Premier Liu He, will visit Washington for the next round of talks on Jan. 30-31. The visit comes amid a more challenging economic backdrop for China, making it even more pressing to strike a deal. Recent data has been poor, with worsening factory sentiment, deflation risks and falling exports, triggering various stimulus measures from the PBOC.
Friday:
"The journey to a balanced oil market will take time, and is more likely to be a marathon than a sprint," according to the IEA's closely watched monthly report. Production cuts by OPEC and Russia are being offset by swelling U.S. shale oil supply and an uncertain demand outlook. In fact, the U.S. in 2019 "will reinforce its leadership as the world's number one crude producer."
Stocks
Monday:
Amid a fresh bankruptcy filing, California politicians are in a quandary regarding the path forward for utility PG&E (PCG), which supplies 40% of the state with electricity. "We would like to see it (bankruptcy) avoided, but we are not naive (about financial assistance)," Governor Gavin Newsom declared. "I think there's less chance, less thought of a bailout this year than we saw last year, certainly,” added State Senator Jerry Hill.
Tuesday:
Detroit Auto Show... Ford (F) unveiled a trans-Atlantic alliance with Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) that will first focus on commercial vehicles and moves that will save the companies billions of dollars. The combination won't include ownership stakes for either carmaker, but will instead focus on fresh investments into the self-driving and EV sector, which many in the industry feel is the key driver of future profits.
Wednesday:
Sears Chairman Eddie Lampert prevailed in a bankruptcy auction for the 126-year-old retailer with an improved takeover bid of roughly $5.2B. The proposal, made through his hedge fund ESL Investments, will save up to 45,000 jobs and keep 425 Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ) stores open across the U.S. There still remains a chance the deal could fall apart, as it must be documented and approved by a U.S. bankruptcy judge.
Thursday:
Netflix forecast Q1 revenue slightly below Wall Street estimates, even after a record quarter for new customers, sending shares of the streaming service down almost 4% AH. There were also fears that spending on content and willingness to take on new debt were not justified by the latest figures. Alternatively, Netflix (NFLX) investors may have been hoping for more after a U.S. price hike earlier this week.
Friday:
Tesla shares plunged after the EV maker slashed its full-time staff headcount by approximately 7%. The layoffs came on the back of various cost-cutting measures the company has made of late as it looks to boost margins and ramp up production of the Model 3. "In Q4, preliminary, unaudited results indicate that we again made a GAAP profit, but less than Q3," Elon Musk wrote in an email to Tesla (TSLA) employees. "We must do everything we can to advance the cause of building affordable clean energy products at scale."
Weekly Market Movement Wrap
U.S. Indices
Dow +3% to 24,706. S&P 500 +2.9% to 2,671. Nasdaq +2.7% to 7,157. Russell 2000 +2.5% to 1,484. CBOE Volatility Index -2.1% to 17.8.
S&P 500 Sectors
Consumer Staples +1.5%. Utilities 0.%. Financials +6.2%. Telecom +1.8%. Healthcare +2.6%. Industrials +3.4%. Information Technology +2.8%. Materials +2.4%. Energy +2.9%. Consumer Discretionary +2.3%.
World Indices
London +0.7% to 6,968. France +2.% to 4,876. Germany +2.9% to 11,206. Japan +1.5% to 20,666. China +1.7% to 2,596. Hong Kong +1.6% to 27,091. India +1.1% to 36,387.
Commodities and Bonds
Crude Oil WTI +4.2% to $53.73/bbl. Gold -0.7% to $1,281.2/oz. Natural Gas +10.6% to 3.427. Ten-Year Treasury Yield -0.7% to 121.13.
Forex and Cryptos
EUR/USD -0.86%. USD/JPY +1.13%. GBP/USD +0.3%. Bitcoin -1.%. Litecoin -2.8%. Ethereum -5.5%. Ripple -2.5%. Bitcoin-Cash flat.
Top Stock Gainers
Microbot Medical (MBOT) +258%. Biocept (BIOC) +150%. Toughbuilt Industries (TBLT) +69%. Avalon Globocare (AVCO) +66%. Resonant (RESN) +54%.
Top Stock Losers
Aptinyx (APTX) -71%. Pacific Gas & Electric (PCG) -59%. Verona Pharma (VRNA) -38%. Nautilus Group (NLS) -37%. Inpixon (INPX) -35%.
