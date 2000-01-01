Economy

Monday:

The Q4 earnings season kicked off in earnest, with Citigroup (C) becoming the first of the big U.S. banks to put forward its results. Firms in the S&P 500 were projected back in September to report quarterly earnings growth of 17% Y/Y, according to FactSet, but dimmer expectations for global growth and disappointing holiday sales have forced many companies to slash their forecasts, pushing the estimated growth rate closer to 11%.

Tuesday:

Markets and the pound weathered a U.K. political storm as investors wagered that London will have no choice but to delay its Brexit deadline after Theresa May suffered a huge parliamentary defeat on her Brexit plan. What happens next? Besides a Brexit extension, the options include a general election, renegotiating a new proposal, a second Brexit referendum or leaving the EU with no deal on March 29.

Wednesday:

The cost of the partial government shutdown has essentially doubled, according to new reported White House estimates. "The Trump administration had initially estimated the shutdown would cost the economy 0.1 percentage point in growth every two weeks that employees were without pay, but updated figures suggest it is now costing 0.13 percentage points each week.

Thursday:

It's official: China's chief trade negotiator, Vice Premier Liu He, will visit Washington for the next round of talks on Jan. 30-31. The visit comes amid a more challenging economic backdrop for China, making it even more pressing to strike a deal. Recent data has been poor, with worsening factory sentiment, deflation risks and falling exports, triggering various stimulus measures from the PBOC.

Friday:

"The journey to a balanced oil market will take time, and is more likely to be a marathon than a sprint," according to the IEA's closely watched monthly report. Production cuts by OPEC and Russia are being offset by swelling U.S. shale oil supply and an uncertain demand outlook. In fact, the U.S. in 2019 "will reinforce its leadership as the world's number one crude producer."