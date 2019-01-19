S&P 500 Weekly Update: Stocks Rebound Off The Lows, Patience And Discipline Are The Keys To Success

No one should get too bearish, or too bullish. Instead, stay the course and wait for a direction to emerge.

“Your success in investing will depend in part on your character and guts and in part on your ability to realize, at the height of ebullience and the depth of despair alike, that this too, shall pass.” - Jack Bogle

A quick recap of the last five months shows new highs for the S&P, a rapid violent 19.8% decline, followed by a swift 13+% rebound. The key takeaway, this all occurred in FIVE months. It’s never easy investing in the markets, heck it shouldn’t be. If it was so easy, no one would have to get a job. Then again, let’s not lose sight of the fact that managing your money is a job. One that can be very rewarding and particularly frustrating.

Nearly every cyclical sector made its 2018 low on Christmas Eve, and now that we have seen a rebound rally. We are being told a true “V-shaped’’ recovery is very rare. There has been a subtle change in sentiment that has forged higher stock prices. Nearly every rally was sold in December, but now nearly every decline is currently being bought. While there are positive takeaways in this rally that suggest the market will find its footing and find it soon, investors need be aware the market has historically gone on to retest the lows 80% of the time.

Reviewing market history shows there have been similar patterns that match the latest market action. Once a low was established, the market rallied between 7.5% to 13% after that significant low. The present rally has recorded a 12% gain. Now investors wait and see if the consensus view for a retest of the lows does indeed materialize.

On the fundamental side, the new year has been constructive, as credit spreads have narrowed, oil prices found support and have rallied hard, while inflation gauges continue to signal moderation. Market participants are more at ease with what the Fed has told them lately, as they now realize Mr. Powell has repeatedly used the word “patient” to describe Fed intentions.

With buyers coming in and keeping the selling in check, all of these subtle changes could limit the depth of the anticipated draw down, and allow the S&P to put in a higher low. Such action would confirm the view that the bottoming process will not end in official bear territory.

One thing investors need to keep in mind, there are NO black and white results when it comes to these scenarios. Markets can trade back to the same level of the first low, continue on to make a lower low, or stop and carve out a higher low. Making things more complex, all of those cases can then offer a quick rebound that takes stocks to new highs. When we find the market in this position with no firm trend in place, it is best to take the approach of not getting too stretched in any one direction.

Market behaviors feed on themselves, and many studies have shown that people are more likely to believe things to which they’ve been exposed repeatedly. Keep telling yourself that a particular issue will be the Achilles heel for stocks, and in no time it has become a factual event in your mind.

It is quite remarkable that we all see the same market price action, read the same commentary, and can come to a variety of different conclusions. The human mind at work, and any mind filled with preconceived notions is usually one that has a difficult time in being successful when it comes to investing. Those notions are the spark that ignites the gasoline provided by all of the noise around us. Trust me, if one wants to find negatives in the pile of data that investors have to sift through, they will surely find them.

It has been said the only way to build true wealth is to manage your money with a default setting that leans to optimism. Part of the reason, pessimism is more seductive than optimism because it fits nicely with our reaction to fear. That usually leads on to emotional mistakes. The human mind understands what has happened in the past (the financial crisis), but will always underestimate the “change” that can occur. In bull markets, it's about anticipating a change that is positive, in a bear market, it's about anticipating a change that is negative.

That explains why so many were on the sidelines during the early stages of the bull market. They knew about a crash, they couldn't see the change. It is also why many soothsayers play to that side of our minds, it’s easy to sell fear. We see the December selling stampede take over, and then we have someone telling us the S&P which was already down 15% trading at 2,500, could drop to 2,200. Now don’t get me wrong there is a time to be cautious, but there is NEVER a time to be fearful, if you understand how markets work.

Far too many like to extrapolate any situation to the worst possible outcome. That mindset is the fuel on the flames of herd behavior. So investing misbehavior can, and usually does, snowball. The consequence is that markets rarely sit at “average” valuations. They spend far more time in areas that look historically cheap or historically crazy.

The stock markets around the world reacted to the negative change that we have now seen in the global economic data. Global stock markets have now started to rebound. Since just about every global stock market is still in a bear trend, if rallies can hold, it may be signaling that a positive change from this weaker economic condition is on tap.

All of this is yet to be determined. However, there is one issue that has already been resolved. While the market goes on these wild rides, successful investors share an approach that relies on making decisions with a clear mind.

Economy

Scott Grannis shares his views on the economy indicating things aren't too hot nor too cold.

U.S. retail sales, business inventories and TIC data have been postponed from their previously slated Wednesday release date due to the shutdown.

Michigan sentiment fell to a 2-year low of 90.7 from 98.3 in December and 97.5 in November. Sentiment is now well below the 14-year high of 101.4 last March.

The Empire State manufacturing headline fell to a 20-month low of 3.9 from a 11.5 (was 10.9) in December and 21.4 (was 23.3) in November, versus a 3-year high of 27.1 (was 28.1) in October of 2017.

January Philly Fed manufacturing index bounced 7.9 points to 17.0, better than expected, after falling 2.8 points to a revised 9.1 in December (was 9.4).

Industrial production beat estimates via big upward Q3 revisions across the manufacturing and mining components, followed by a slightly smaller than assumed 0.1% October increase that still left a higher than expected output level.

The pace of payroll growth starts declining well before a recession starts. In the twelve months ending in June 1989, non-farm payrolls increased a robust 225,000 per month. In the next twelve months, payrolls rose a softer 153,000 per month and then a recession officially started in July 1990.

In the twelve months ending in November 2006, payrolls rose 173,000 per month and then slipped to 101,000 per month in the following twelve months. After the financial crisis started, the National Bureau of Economic Research dated the start of the Great Recession to December 2007.

By contrast, non-farm payrolls are up an average of 220,000 in the past twelve months versus a gain of 182,000 per month in the twelve months before that. On a quarterly basis, from Q2 2017 to Q4 2018, job growth has been 473,000, 553,000, 556,000, 632,000, 634,000, 623,000 and 670,000. In other words, no sign of the kind of slowdown in job creation that normally precedes a recession; instead, job creation appears to be accelerating.

At some point, the U.S. will have a recession. But none of the jobs data suggests a recession will start anytime in the near future. In turn, a corporate America that is hiring wouldn't seem to be overly concerned about all of the uncertainty around us now.

As shown below, weekly mortgage applications data from the Mortgage Bankers’ Association has seen an explosion over the last two prints, with the data for last week released today showing the highest application pace of the entire expansion (dating back to 2010).

Source: Bespoke

NAHB housing market index bounced 2 points to 58 in January, recouping half of the 4 point decline to 56 in December, which was a 3-year low. The index declined in 8 of the 12 months last year, and was at 72 last January.

Global Economy

China decided it was time to take their weakening economic situation and place it in their own hands, pledging a stimulus package to get their economy going again. Let's not lose sight of the fact that China is in a massive economic shift from one that is manufacturing based to one that is more reliant on services.

The vote on Brexit was overwhelmingly rejected. That margin of defeat (230) is the largest for the Commons on record, with a Labour government from the 1920s under PM Ramsay Macdonald the previous record-holder at 166 votes.

Theresa May won her no confidence vote, and remains in power.

If the UK does not revoke Article 50 by March 29th, the UK leaves the EU with no deal to maintain economic ties and other institutional commitments. This is a real risk, but probably the least-likely outcome.

The other choice, UK revokes Article 50. This option is unlikely to pass in anything but the most dire circumstances, to stave off a “no-deal” Brexit. May then returns to the Commons with the same deal. This is the most likely outcome, and May has said she will present a new option to the Commons next week, but importantly substance of the deal cannot change without EU ascent.

The EU does not appear likely to renegotiate. Following today’s vote, European Commission President Juncker put out a statement emphasizing that the deal was not up for renegotiation, and that the EU would continue its work to plan for a no-deal Brexit given the inability of the UK to pass the Withdrawal Agreement.

There is no obvious majority for any of the above options. While there are still 10 weeks left to find a solution, barring further pressure from either financial markets or a sudden realignment of UK public opinion, nothing will be done.

Earnings Observations

If we continue to connect the dots and follow up on the earlier comment,

“A corporate America that is hiring wouldn't seem to be overly concerned about all of the uncertainty around us now.”

It would also seem to logical that corporate earnings are not about to fall off a cliff.

FactSet Research Weekly Update

Combining actual results for companies that have reported and estimated results for companies that have yet to report (blended earnings results), year-over-year earnings growth rate for the fourth quarter is 10.6%. Positive earnings surprises from the Financials sector were mainly responsible for the small increase in the earnings growth rate during the week.

If that growth rate holds, it will mark the fifth straight quarter of double-digit earnings growth. Ten of the eleven sectors are reporting (or are forecast to report) year-over-year earnings growth. Six sectors are reporting (or are expected to report) double-digit earnings growth, led by the Energy, Industrials, and Communication Services sectors.

The blended, year-over-year revenue growth rate for the fourth quarter is 6.0%. Upward revisions to revenue estimates for companies in the Health Care sector were mainly responsible for the small increase in the revenue growth rate during the week. Ten of the eleven sectors are reporting (or are projected to report) year-over-year growth in revenues. Two sectors are reporting (or are predicted to report) double-digit growth in revenues: Communications Services and Real Estate.

Looking at future quarters, analysts see low, single-digit earnings growth for the first three quarters of 2019. Up until this rally, investors seemed to be pricing zero growth in 2019. Sentiment may be slowly changing on that negative outlook.

The forward 12-month P/E ratio is 15.3, which is below the five-year average but above the 10-year average.

The Political Scene

Little to discuss this week on the government shutdown. All can ponder the situation and form their own opinion based on their political agendas.

The stock market has formed its own opinion, the S&P is up 200+ points since the shutdown began.

Bloomberg reports China offered to increase annual goods imports from the U.S. by a combined value of more than $1 trillion over six years in order to eliminate the trade balance between the two countries, citing officials familiar with the negotiations. China would seek to reduce its trade surplus, which last year stood at $323B, to zero by 2024.

The Fed

The Fed released the “Beige Book” this week:

"Economic activity increased in most of the U.S., with eight of twelve Federal Reserve Districts reporting modest to moderate growth. Non-auto retail sales grew modestly, as several Districts reported more holiday traffic compared with last year. Auto sales were flat on balance. The majority of Districts indicated that manufacturing expanded, but that growth had slowed, particularly in the auto and energy sectors.” “New home construction and existing home sales were little changed, with several Districts reporting that sales were limited by rising prices and low inventory. Commercial real estate activity was also little changed on balance. Most Districts reported modest to moderate growth in activity in the non-financial services sector, though a few Districts noted that growth there had slowed.” “The energy sector expanded at a slower pace, and lower energy prices contributed to a pullback in the industry's capital spending expectations. The agriculture sector struggled as prices generally remained low despite recent increases.” “Overall, lending volumes grew modestly, though a few Districts noted that growth had slowed. Outlooks generally remained positive, but many Districts reported that contacts had become less optimistic in response to increased financial market volatility, rising short-term interest rates, falling energy prices, and elevated trade and political uncertainty.”

Kansas City Fed President Esther George, one of the biggest Hawk’s in the Fed recently discussed her views on the interest rate situation:

“We have to ability to take in more data and see how that plays out.” “It seems to me that we should proceed with caution and be patient as we approach our destination.”

She also discussed her concern over what the impact of QT might be on the economy.

The view that the Fed was about to continue to raise rates while dismissing the progress of the economy was born on a nonsensical speculative notion.

For those obsessed with the yield curve:

Source: U.S. Dept. Of The Treasury

The 2-10 spread started the year at 16 basis points and is now 19 basis points.

Sentiment

The AAII individual investor survey reports bullish sentiment fell this week to 33.5% after hitting the highest level since early November last week (38.5%). The decline this week brings bullish sentiment back below the historic average but still well above lows hit in mid-December.

Crude Oil and the USD

The EIA weekly inventory report told us that inventories decreased by 2.7 million barrels. At 437.1 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 8% above the five-year average for this time of year. Total motor gasoline inventories increased by 7.5 million barrels last week and are about 6% above the five-year average for this time of year.

Crude oil regained the $50 mark last week and remains above that former resistance level. WTI closed the week at $53.81, up $2.05. That is a gain of $8.52 in the last three weeks or 18+%.

The dollar has retreated, broke below the 50-day moving average, and has now found support right near the 200-day moving average.

Source: Bespoke

The severe headwind for multinational corporate earnings that many forecast has diminished in the last quarter.

The Technical Picture

The rally continued and the DAILY chart of the S&P shows the index slightly above the 50-day moving average (blue line), which was pegged as the first level of resistance (2,625).

Chart courtesy of FreeStockCharts.com

It seems that everyone had these levels (2,620-2,630) as their target for the S&P to reverse and sell off again. One scenario that I thought had a chance to play out was mentioned last week:

"However, there is a third scenario that no one seems to be considering. The index remains overbought, but rallies right up to that descending trend line posted on the chart. IF that does become reality it could be another possible bullish outcome, where the index then sits and consolidates while accomplishing the task of overtaking the 20 MONTH long term MA."

That did indeed come to fruition this week, and resistance may be formidable now. The market's ability to rally despite overbought readings suggests underlying strength. Any near-term pullback should be modest.

When the market starts to consolidate this rally, the bulls would like to see support come in at the 50-day MA (blue line) which sits at 2,625. Secondary support could then come from the ascending 20-day MA (green line) at 2,534. Resistance is pegged at 2,700-2,710.

Given the late week surge, the Dow 30, Nasdaq and the S&P have now recaptured their respective 20-MONTH moving averages. A monthly close above these levels will go a long way in re-establishing the bullish long-term trend.

Individual Stocks and Sectors

FANG stocks. They post gains that trounce the S&P, they pullback a lot more than the index, and now they are outperforming the S&P once again.

Who do we think was buying these and other stocks at the lows? Those that were panicked and wondering if the S&P was going to drop another 10%? Or those that remained calm and waited for saner heads to prevail? The answer is obvious. The notion that patient Bullish investors are getting destroyed is a myth.

This week’s summary revisits the concept of investing without emotion.

“The stock market is a device to transfer money from the impatient to the patient.” - Warren Buffett

It’s never a good idea to follow the recommendations of those that deal in short-term market timing, and the action in the stock market over the past month or so is testament to the difficulty of market timing, especially if you’re making all-or-nothing decisions with your money.

The reason is the same as it's been for decades. Invariably what is occurring in those cases revolves around an event. An investor is reacting to that, and in doing so is playing right into the hands of Mr. Market. He will slice, dice, and digest the majority of investors believing they can outsmart the market while they make decisions in an emotionally frazzled state.

The bullet points in last week's article once again reminded investors how to approach the situation.

“In the short term, the stock market can be pure emotion; don't get trapped into making premature decisions.” “A subtle change is taking place underneath the surface, and it may be leaning to a bullish outcome.”

If you haven't noticed, we just saw a great example of why short-term market timers are usually unsuccessful. Going into bear market mode right out of the gate without any confirming trend to back that decision is a sure way to find yourself and your portfolio in a whirlwind of emotional swings. Top that off with panic selling at S&P 2,350 while the whispers of 2,200 were in your ear, and one could leave themselves very vulnerable. As evidenced by the fund flow data in December, many did just that.

The alternative to premature decisions and giving into fear is being patient, yet cautious, all the while understanding how the market works. It has been the message delivered here during the bull market, and it continues to be successful. The unsuccessful investor gives in to panic, and uses quick market moves to form a strategy that looks like a road map of the Himalayan mountains. Worse yet, it changes constantly while dismissing all other evidence of what may be going on under the surface. Sure, we change when the circumstances dictate, but like all else in investing, there is a balance to be achieved. Succumbing to whipsaw action isn't a balance.

The successful investor navigates the situation knowing how the markets have played out time and time again. Without a firmly established trend in place, the objective is to not allow positioning to get stretched too far in any one direction. The S&P dropped 19.8%, and has rallied back to a level that is 9% off of the all time highs. Hardly a level that would suggest anyone that has been bullish is now “destroyed”.

Patient and calculating investors can now tweak their holdings if they do indeed feel they are stretched too far to any one side. They do so totally in control of the situation, and they wait for more clues. They, and they alone are in control now. We have seen this story before and it always ends the same. The whiz kids who made "all or nothing" choices, now have huge decisions ahead and they are the folks that are stressed now. Make another wrong choice here and the stress mounts.

Can the S&P test the lows and drop below those December levels? Perhaps. The market can also stabilize, consolidate and push higher to retake the all important long-term bullish trend. There are mounting clues that suggest the latter scenario has a higher probability of occurring now. The message here since the correction began, we don't become too bearish when stocks are near lows, and we don't get too bullish in these rallies. We wait for a FIRMLY established trend to emerge.

There are plenty of strategies that an investor can avail themselves to. ALL of them are worthless if one is under duress and allowing emotion to control the scene. Many that come along believing they have the Holy Grail at their side often forget that simple fact. There is a reason they call them a “flash in the pan”, or “one hit wonders”. The ONLY strategy that is successful is one that is carried out understanding how markets work, while remaining patient and calm.

The market participants sitting in the pilot seat are the same folks that have avoided being whipsawed by jumping to conclusions for the entirety of the bull market. Emotion rules investing in the stock market and there are no magic formulas. The way to remain calm is patiently watching ALL of the data, and avoiding all of the myths that surround these periods that challenge an investors will. The market is a big puzzle and the more pieces that an investor can assemble to form a strategy, the better off they will be. Once an investor can grasp these very important principles the light goes on, and they join the ranks of the successful.

We simply take it one day, one week at a time now. We assess then act, rather than acting with emotion before assessing the entire picture.

The man who gave us the opening quote, Jack Bogle passed away this week. One of the true giants in the investment world, he will go down as the legend who started the Vanguard funds. The man who brought capitalism to the everyday investor.

I would also like to take a moment and remind all of the readers of an important issue. In these types of forums, readers bring a host of situations and variables to the table when visiting these articles. Therefore, it is impossible to pinpoint what may be right for each situation. Please keep that in mind when forming your investment strategy.

Thanks to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for everyone.

Best of Luck to All!

Disclaimer: This article contains my views of the equity market, it reflects the strategy and positioning that is comfortable for me.

Of course, it is not suited for everyone, as there are far too many variables. Hopefully it sparks ideas, adds some common sense to the intricate investing process, and makes investors feel more calm, putting them in control.

The opinions rendered here, are just that – opinions – and along with positions can change at any time.

As always I encourage readers to use common sense when it comes to managing any ideas that I decide to share with the community. Nowhere is it implied that any stock should be bought and put away until you die. Periodic reviews are mandatory to adjust to changes in the macro backdrop that will take place over time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EVERY STOCK IN THE SAVVY INVESTOR PORTFOLIOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My portfolios are ALL positioned to take advantage of the bull market with NO hedges in place. I am LONG all positions in every portfolio mentioned.