V.F. Corp. Blows Out Q3, Shares Still Look Slightly Undervalued
About: V.F. Corporation (VFC)
by: Detroit Bear
Summary
V.F. Corp.'s shares have surged following excellent Q3 results from North Face and Vans.
Margins are improving dramatically, and the V.F. RemainCo should be growing top-line in the low double digits with better margins.
Shares look slightly undervalued, though I would not rush to put more capital to work at current prices.
Shares of V.F. Corp. (VFC) surged 12% higher to $82 as the retail conglomerate posted blowout Q3 earnings as Vans led and North Face growth remained robust. Although the jeans spinoff will be