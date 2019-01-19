Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 1/17/19

|
Includes: BBDC, EHI, FB, HIO, HIX, HZN, IFF, JQC, MOTS
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 1/17/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming and our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 Filings are now on the wane, as companies close their trading windows to insiders until their next quarterly financials are released.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC);
  • International Flavors (IFF);
  • Horizon Global (HZN);
  • Western Asset High Income Fund II (HIX);
  • Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (HIO);
  • Facebook (FB);
  • Western Asset Global High Income Fund (EHI), and;
  • Barings BDC (BBDC).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Microbot Medical (MBOT).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Winder Investment Pte

BO

International Flavors

IFF

B

$17,674,757

2

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Western Asset Global High Income Fund

EHI

B

$3,899,941

3

B Riley Financial

BO

Quantum

QTM

B,JB*

$2,088,933

4

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Western Asset High Income Fund II

HIX

B

$1,551,443

5

Perceptive Adv

BO

Motus GI

MOTS

JB*

$1,080,000

6

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Nuveen Cr Str Inc Fd

JQC

B

$549,867

7

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

WA Hi Inc Opp Fd

HIO

B

$474,369

8

Atlas Capital Resources II

BO

Horizon Global

HZN

B

$403,953

9

Alliance Investment Mgt

BO

Microbot Medical

MBOT

B

$242,222

10

Barings

FO,BO

Barings BDC

BBDC

AB

$240,381

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Williams Evan Clark

DIR

Twitter

TWTR

AS

$22,432,675

2

Seren Capital

BO

RealPage

RP

AS

$7,992,974

3

Horowitz Benjamin A

DIR

Okta

OKTA

AS

$7,049,604

4

Falk Thomas

DIR

Trade Desk

TTD

AS

$4,292,976

5

Alliance Investment Mgt

BO

Microbot Medical

MBOT

S

$3,604,523

6

Hughes Robert W

PR

Everbridge

EVBG

AS

$3,391,027

7

Sg Vtb

BO

Turtle Beach

HEAR

S

$2,815,238

8

Cox Christopher K

O

Facebook

FB

AS

$2,386,145

9

Meyers Charles J

CEO,PR

Equinix

EQIX

AS

$2,151,740

10

Bonvanie Rene

VP,SO

Palo Alto Net

PANW

AS

$1,866,000

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes : B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.