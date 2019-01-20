To All You Scoffers: Friday Gold Wrap 01.18.19

He also talks about how the Powell Put impacted the markets this week.

Mike Maharrey talks about the underlying economics behind what’s going on in the economy and the markets.

By SchiffGold

The SchiffGold Friday Gold Wrap podcast combines a succinct summary of the week's precious metals news coupled with thoughtful analysis.

Peter Schiff gets a lot of scoffers. "You've been saying the same thing for years and nothing has happened." It's easy to throw rocks from the peanut gallery. But Peter and others like him base the things they say on solid economic principles. The problem is, nobody has a crystal ball. We might be able to say what will happen, but it's impossible to say precisely when. In this episode of the Friday Gold Wrap, Mike Maharrey talks about the underlying economics behind what's going on in the economy and the markets. He also talks about how the Powell Put impacted the markets this week.

Tune in to the Friday Gold Wrap each week for a recap of the week's economic and political news as it relates to gold and silver, along with some insightful commentary.

You can also listen on SoundCloud.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors