Podcast: Netflix, Voice Assistants And Smart Home, Motorola Razr

This week's Tech.pinions podcast features Carolina Milanesi and Bob O'Donnell analyzing the recent news and earnings announcements from Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and what it means for streaming entertainment content trends, discussing the growth in voice assistant-equipped devices and what the implications of the trend could mean for smart homes, and commenting on rumors of a revived Motorola Razr flip phone with a foldable screen.
Disclaimer: Some of the author's clients are vendors in the tech industry.
Disclosure: None
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors