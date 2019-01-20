Today's Market | Market Outlook

The 1-Minute Market Report - January 18, 2019

|
by: Erik Conley
Summary

There is plenty of good news about what's happening in the market lately.

The three-month and one-year returns are still negative.

We've had a nice rally in the market. But I'm not yet convinced that we will make a new high before we finally succumb to the next bear market.

What happened last week. What we're watching for next week.

The end of the correction or a bear market rally?

Several months ago, I called for a correction of 12-15%. We got it. Now the question is whether this is the end of the correction or just a bear market rally that will peter out quickly?

Subscribers to my Monthly Intelligence Report know the answer to this question. For the rest of you, it's a coin flip. Should you sell into this rally, or wait for another leg down to buy at cheaper prices? If you have a plan, you know what to do next. If you don't have a plan, you should get one. Seriously, dude, you should get one.

Chart 1. S&P Periodic Returns

There is plenty of good news about what's happening in the market lately. The chart below shows that the one-week, one-month, and YTD returns are positive. Yipee! But wait a second. The three-month and one-year returns are still negative. Rut-Row. Is this rally just a flash in the pan, or can it turn into something greater? Time will tell.

Chart 2. Distance from Key Markers

The next chart reinforces what we saw previously - a market that is rallying on a short-term basis but is still under water.

Chart 3 - Chart of the Week

The table below shows the returns of the main investment strategies we track. Note that there was only one strategy that had a negative return - the Smart Money Pairs. This isn't unusual for this strategy, and it often produces returns that beat the market by a wide margin.

Final Thoughts

We've had a nice rally in the market. But I'm not yet convinced that we will make a new high before we finally succumb to the next bear market.

I could be wrong, of course, but I follow my models, and they are showing increasing risk and diminishing prospects for a new high.

