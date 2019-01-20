The 1-Minute Market Report - January 18, 2019

We've had a nice rally in the market. But I'm not yet convinced that we will make a new high before we finally succumb to the next bear market.

There is plenty of good news about what's happening in the market lately.

What happened last week. What we're watching for next week.

The end of the correction or a bear market rally?

Several months ago, I called for a correction of 12-15%. We got it. Now the question is whether this is the end of the correction or just a bear market rally that will peter out quickly?

Subscribers to my Monthly Intelligence Report know the answer to this question. For the rest of you, it's a coin flip. Should you sell into this rally, or wait for another leg down to buy at cheaper prices? If you have a plan, you know what to do next. If you don't have a plan, you should get one. Seriously, dude, you should get one.

Chart 1. S&P Periodic Returns

There is plenty of good news about what's happening in the market lately. The chart below shows that the one-week, one-month, and YTD returns are positive. Yipee! But wait a second. The three-month and one-year returns are still negative. Rut-Row. Is this rally just a flash in the pan, or can it turn into something greater? Time will tell.

Chart 2. Distance from Key Markers

The next chart reinforces what we saw previously - a market that is rallying on a short-term basis but is still under water.

Chart 3 - Chart of the Week

The table below shows the returns of the main investment strategies we track. Note that there was only one strategy that had a negative return - the Smart Money Pairs. This isn't unusual for this strategy, and it often produces returns that beat the market by a wide margin.

Final Thoughts

We've had a nice rally in the market. But I'm not yet convinced that we will make a new high before we finally succumb to the next bear market.

I could be wrong, of course, but I follow my models, and they are showing increasing risk and diminishing prospects for a new high.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.