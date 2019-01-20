Inside Hibbett And City Gear: New Information Weakens Deal Rationale

Very rarely do relatively small deals result in pro forma financial information; however, Hibbett Sports (HIBB) was rather transparent about its acquisition of City Gear. A few days ago, the company filed a comprehensive financial review of the transaction. From the information gathered, we are able to assess this critical capital allocation decision. Based on the available information, I now believe the company made a mistake acquiring City Gear at a multiple far in excess of Hibbett’s current valuation. Let’s take a look at the new information, and why I think Hibbett overpaid, though shares continue to look relatively inexpensive.

Slowing Revenue Growth and Eroding Profitability

When the City Gear transaction was announced, Hibbett’s management team noted that City Gear had a track record of mid-single-digit comparable store sales growth for the past few years. This is fine, but it looks like City Gear was not earning above average margins like Foot Locker (FL), which generates EBIT in the 8-12% range. City Gear generated an EBIT margin of 4.9% in FY18 on $190 million in sales. On a pro forma basis, City Gear had a gross margin of only 28.6%, which would put it more historically in line with Finish Line than Hibbett or Foot Locker. My suspicion here is that Hibbett’s management team believes they can generate some synergies from procurement and possibly freight, but it will be difficult to quantify to what extent as an outsider. Additionally, Hibbett does not have a long history of integrating acquisitions to drive synergies, so this may be a litmus test of management’s competency in this department. I have been around M&A for many years, and I believe integration is harder than many inexperienced management teams may believe.

More troublesome than the margin profile is the earnings erosion that City Gear is experiencing. Adjusted for pro forma changes in accounting, the most impactful of which appears to be City Gear’s classification of rent expense as SG&A versus COGS at Hibbett, gross margin is a paltry 22.7% in FY19, down significantly from last year’s run rate. As a result, EBITDA is down over 66% YTD to $3.5 million. It’s challenging to know what the cause is, but I suspect slumping sales and markdowns are the primary culprit. In fact, sales YTD are up only 2.1% to $143 million.

You Paid How Much?

On a trailing twelve-month basis, City Gear has generated just $6.4 million in EBITDA and $2.5 million in free cash flow. This would imply Hibbett paid 14x EBITDA and 34x free cash flow for City Gear, which compares to Hibbett’s stock that currently trades at 3x EBITDA and 4.6x free cash flow. However, I will give Hibbett the benefit of interest savings and add it back to free cash flow with no tax adjustments, and Hibbett still paid 10x free cash flow.

In my view, unless there is some burning strategic rationale that I am not seeing, the multiples paid for City Gear look ridiculous. Perhaps there is some competitive intensity reduction that I am not able to quantify coupled with synergies that drive significant strategic value. On the surface, it appears Hibbett paid more than double the valuation of its own stock for an inferior business.

The key question becomes: is Hibbett empire building and buying sales, or is there a hidden strategic value that I am missing?

Transparent but Questionable Transaction

Overall, I greatly appreciate the transparency of Hibbett’s management team disclosing such fascinating detail about a transaction. However, some fairly basic analysis suggests that Hibbett paid way too much for City Gear. Based on what I know today, I have to question whether this was a good use of capital.

However, because the market has sold off so dramatically, Hibbett’s stock continues to look undervalued. I believe shares are worth $20-25, although my preferred buy price is under $30 per share.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.