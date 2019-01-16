10 Things My Future Self Hopes I Already Know

Make decisions so others don’t have to.

Take steps now to be financially prepared for retirement.

By Jerry Ripperger, VP of Consulting, the Principal Financial Group, Principal Securities Registered Representative

My most recent blog reflected on ten things I wish I could have shared with my younger self. This blog is going to look at ten things my future self hopes I am focusing on now.

Take steps now to be financially prepared for retirement. Time is your best friend. Your kids are out of college. You are at your highest earning period. Use this time to save as much as possible to give yourself options going forward. Retirement is about a lot more than just financial security. Find your purpose and get engaged. You may think you are going to golf several times a week and travel extensively, but unforeseen plans may make a different decision for you. You spend almost 2,000 hours working each year. Make sure you have a plan to meaningfully fill those hours going forward. You still have your health. Hopefully. Maybe. Now is the time to get focused on fitness and health improvement. You have been saving for several decades for retirement, make sure you are taking steps to improve your health to enjoy it. If you haven’t had a comprehensive physical exam recently, get one scheduled. Listen to your doctor. Make necessary changes. Develop an income strategy. For the past 30+ years, you have had regular paychecks every two weeks. Facing a future without that certainty may cause concern. There are options, such as annuities, that can provide a similar cash flow for the rest of your life. Get professional financial help. Retirement brings choices, some of them complicated. Some of those choices are irrevocable. This may not be a time for a do-it-yourself approach. This is not a time to rely solely on the internet. A good financial advisor can help you put together a comprehensive plan to get you into and through retirement. Don’t get overly conservative with your savings. It might seem attractive to go into a fixed income portfolio to preserve capital, but don’t forget inflation. You will likely need to have some capital appreciation to meet your long-term retirement goals. You don’t want your absolute purchasing power to be eroded by inflation. Don’t be afraid to spend. You have saved. You should enjoy it. Many are hesitant to spend as they no longer have income from a regular paycheck. Your retirement plans are your new source of income. Don’t assume your tax rate will fall in retirement. Pre-tax savings can be a great way to accumulate funds for retirement (such as a 401(k) or an individual retirement account). But those funds will likely be taxable in retirement, and many will find that their tax rate is the same as when they were working. If your retirement plan assumes lower taxes, you may face a shortfall in income. Make decisions so others don’t have to. It is said that your world shrinks as you age. You will likely need help with daily living and functional tasks as you age. You may need to move out of your home and downsize your possessions. Make plans so that you control how and when this happens. Leave a legacy. Want to leave inheritance to your kids/grandkids? A gift to your church or university (Go Panthers!!!)? Plan for it now. Work with your financial advisor to develop an estate plan and funding strategy.

It will be interesting to see how closely this list aligns with my future self. What else would you add to it?