About five months ago we penned an article about InfraCap MLP ETF's (AMZA) second distribution cut.

We were looking at the second distribution cut more as a matter of "when" rather than "if". We had actually titled that piece "The Second Distribution Cut"; however, reader confusion based on a large percentage reading the title but not the article caused Seeking Alpha to rename it. Yesterday, the fund cut its distribution to 8 cents a month. In hindsight, we were too optimistic as we had speculated on a February cut.

Meet the new yield, same as the old yield

Ok, we know what you are thinking. The old yield was 22.3%. The new one is 16.2%. So the new yield is not the same as the old. Well, we take you back to the day the first distribution was paid after the first reduction from $0.52 a quarter to 11 cents a month.

Of course, AMZA has fallen since then, a lot, and hence the second cut has restored it to the level of the first yield. The irony is that it is at exactly the same level and new investors are gleefully embracing this as "sustainable".

Is this new one covered?

To know this, we need to know the yields of the existing holdings, the cost of leverage and the fund expenses. Below we can see the cost of steadily rising leverage for AMZA.

Source: AMZA annual report 2018

We also need the expense ratios to deduct to get to the net yield.

Source: AMZA annual report 2018

AMZA had a pretty awful year in 2018 with the fund trading everything from long bonds (TLT) to natural gas (UNG), none of it really well. So we decided to actually use a lower expense ratio to account for perhaps a less hyperactive fund in 2019. We combined this information to give a nice net yield, which represents what the underlying components (source: AMZA) generate. This is after including leverage but ignoring any options income. Hold your breath as you find out what portion of your new "16.2%" is covered.

Source: Author's calculations, yields from Yahoo Finance - Jan. 19, 2019

Sorry to break this out, but it appears the fund's baseline generation is only 7%. That may move around and perhaps a couple of distribution increases and weighting to higher yields will tilt this to 7.5%. But we don't see it moving much higher than that on current price. Our title of course was in jest. The distribution is secured the same way Tesla (TSLA) was going to be bought out at $420.

What about the rest?

Since the fund is distributing 16.2%, a full 9.2% needs to come from somewhere else. Option income has been cited as a source for this. The manager in a recent interview suggested 4-6% could be generated from covered call writing.

In the long run, we will target a distribution that reflects the cash from our portfolio plus 4-6% targeted from covered call writing proceeds.

Assuming you believe that, and we don't, the fund still falls short by at least 3.0% which will come from distributing your cash back to you. Of course, if the sector rallies, there will be some capital gains and over-distribution can be compensated for by the rising NAV.

How much option income can a fund generate?

The key question here is how do you define option income. We define it as income over and above total return of the underlying instruments. For example, if you sell a covered call for 10% of the total value of your stock and the stock rallies 40% during the time frame of the sold call, then you can claim you made 10%, but in reality, you lost out on 30% upside.

So the only way to assess option income, for us, is if AMZA outperforms its benchmark on a total return basis. AMZA has of course failed to do this on any time frame.

Source: Virtus

So for us, AMZA generates negative option income, in the range of 4-6% annually. But even assuming that managers could suddenly develop some superlative skills and start generating option income, what kind of numbers can we expect?

Well, CBOE looked at this exact question and found that option income is virtually impossible to generate in an uptrending market. We are again talking about our definition of option income, and they see it the same way as well. Over 18 years, option based funds outperformed the index in only 6 years.

Source: CBOE

The interesting part about that data is that option based funds outperformed in each and every down year! But they outperformed only in 2 out of the 14 up years.

One of those was 2009 and we suspect that happened due to it being a horrible start where the index was down 26% from January 1 till March 9. We would wager that a much smaller drawdown in that part of the year is what set up the outperformance. Anyway you cut it, option based funds struggle to outperform benchmarks in a rising market. In other words, writing calls costs the fund.

Conclusion

We have yet another distribution cut, and instead of taking the opportunity to distribute what is generated by the underlying holdings, AMZA has once again decided to over-distribute and by a large margin. In fact, the over-distribution currently is higher than what it was after the first distribution cut. Plus ça change, plus c'est la même chose.

If we have a large rally, AMZA could distribute this amount while keeping NAV flat, but we would expect it to struggle to outperform the index while selling calls. Paradoxically, AMZA failed to outperform its benchmark during the MLP bear market, a time frame where its options should have given it a big edge. So it remains to be seen whether it can outperform here.

One fact that AMZA has going for it is that it is leveraged and the index obviously is not. That might give it some tailwind in a rising market. We did see that from the 2016 bottom where AMZA briefly outpaced the index.

Of course, AMZA trailed most closed-end funds (which also use leverage) in that time frame. That is likely the result of option selling interfering with matching its leveraged counterparts.

AMZA Total Return Price data by YCharts

Still, if we have seen a bottom (finally) for the MLP sector, AMZA by use of its leverage could perhaps outperform the index. That said, we expect options to hinder, rather than help its performance.

