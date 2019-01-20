Netflix: An Original Series

Even with these factors in mind, I believe the company will survive the market saturation and continue to be one of the world's largest content viewing services, but at a slightly lower growth rate.

As revenue growth slows, I project the company's share price has peaked for the time being as debt-related interest expense hurts EPS by as much as $1.00 in 2020.

International expansion is ramping up but so is competition. With 3 new services set to launch this year, it's hard to see where subscriber growth will be next year.

Netflix (NFLX) has enjoyed a pretty good run, doubling more or less each year since its inception back in 1997 as a DVD renting and online viewing company. It's currently the 10th largest technology company in the world by revenues after it pioneered (in good quality) monthly subscription services back in 1999. After the company's IPO in 2002, where it raised $82.5 million, it competed primarily with Blockbuster, which declined to acquire the company back in the day, which launched its online rental services in 2004.

In 2006, Amazon (AMZN) launched its video rental business, but the industry was shifting, and in 2007, Netflix started its streaming business and a month later its video-on-demand services. It grew its subscriber base quickly, after initially having only 1M in 2003, and in 2010 went international, starting off in Canada. In 2011, however, the company lost 800,0000 subscribers in a single push as a revolt to it being hacked, setting the stage for a possible rerun in the future (as I discuss later in the article). Even as its fiercest competitor being Amazon, the company moved over to the Amazon Web Services (AWS) in 2008, a move which was completed 8 years later in 2016.

As of 2017, the company passed total viewership of all cable news networks combined, estimated to be present in 73% of all US households. The company has used its popularity and original content to begin a series of price hikes from its original $9 a month in 2015, hiking it to $9.99 a month throughout 2018 and has recently announced a gradual 13% to 18% price hike.

Competition: An Original Growth Killer

In today's market, there are 2 main competitive threats for Netflix, not including new services that are coming out this year. Amazon's Prime direct-to-consumer streaming platform with its original content, existing films and TV show framework, and Alphabet's (GOOG) (GOOGL) YouTube with similar services with the recently launched YouTube Premium (previously YouTube Originals and YouTube Red).

In 2019, however, there are more services coming of age including Apple's (AAPL) original content network through its devices and iTunes, Disney's (DIS) own services, and AT&T's (T) DirectTv direct-to-consumer platform. Until recently, Netflix barely had to break a sweat to capture market share and consumers with its offerings in an easy to use platform, including its investment into children programs which played well with modern parenting.

I believe competition is the main story when it comes to Netflix, not debt. Besides the more-obvious, less-expected case in which the company messes up something morally or gets hacked and sees a minor exodus from their platform, the fact that competition is mounting around the globe by very well-established and well-funded companies is worrying for the company's growth prospects in 2020 and beyond. Netflix's previous advantage against competition is its pricing relative to its offerings, but how much can it truly keep gaining market share with continued pricing hikes is unknown.

Price inflation will be the key to success in 2020 and beyond. Currently, it's safe to assume that a large percentage of Netflix subscribers are also part of another service like Amazon Prime or Hulu (FOXA) (CMCSA), but when prices get high enough, as they surely will, it'll be up to all these companies to correctly manage their pricing and offerings to control margins and offer services at a cost effective price to capture market share and create competitive advantages. I do believe Netflix will remain one of the largest players, given their content focus and current market share, but it'll be a tough road ahead as it was for all cable news networks once these streaming services arrived.

Another thing unaccounted for is the 'next big thing' in the way we view content which could in theory leave Netflix and others well behind the curve, but that's thinking too far ahead for now.

Expectations: An Original Growth Story

Netflix has seen explosive revenue and EPS growth since 2015 due to its expansion of both its services and also its international market expansion. Revenues rose 29.4% in 2016 from $6.8 billion to $8.8 billion followed by a 33% rise to $11.7 billion in 2017. 2018 revenues broke records once again, rising 35% to $15.8 billion, but is expected to rise only 26% in 2019 to $19.9 billion and 22.6% in 2020 to $24.4 billion. These numbers do, however, have a wider margin of error projecting this far out given the company's market share and international market opportunities.

EPS grew 54% in 2016 from $0.28 to $0.43 followed by a 190% surge to $1.25 in 2017. 2018 EPS grew another 114% to $2.68 and market analysts are expecting the company to report a 54% growth rate in 2019 to $4.12 and another 61% growth rate in 2020 to $6.63, on average.

Debt: A Not-So Original Story

Taking a look at these numbers alone can easily justify a price to earnings ratio of well over 60x next year's earnings, bringing the company's valuation to around $300 per share. However, we simply can't neglect the company's debt, which as been piling up in recent years, surging from $2.4 billion in 2015 to $10.4 billion in the past year. The fact that the company is choosing to take on all this debt to fund original content, especially now when interest rates are on the rise, is worrying given the dependency on this content to keep its customer base growing with intensifying competition.

I don't know how much this will actually effect the company's income given the surge expected in net income with improving margins with price hikes (take into account that the above expectations likely do not yet factor in the gradual 13% to 18% price hike management expects to be implemented throughout 2019), but I would expect interest expense to rise to almost $1 billion in 2020 from 2018's $420 million given higher rates and the amount of original programing the company expects to put out this year and next.

All in all, I think the rise in net income the company should experience from raising prices incrementally throughout 2019 would more or less be canceled out by the rise in interest they need to pay on their debt to keep that original content, not accounting for subscriber growth though. This can hurt the company's earnings by as much as $1.00 per share in 2020 based on ~435M shares outstanding.

Valuation: An Original Prediction

Netflix has a lot going for it, for years to come. However, I just can't continue to justify the 100x and over price to earnings ratio given the headwinds it faces heading into 2019 with the rise in competitive threats.

With EPS in 2019 expected at $4.12, a 60x multiple, given its sky-high growth rate, brings the company's value at $250.00 per share. A historic surprise rate of around 15% over the last 3 years should continue as they introduce new features and raise prices, giving them a surprise-EPS based fair value of around $285.00 per share.

For 2020, a slightly lower 50x price to earnings ratio brings the company's valuation to $380.00 per share, accounting for the same 15% earnings surprise and allowing for a nice price bounce from current prices.

Revenue estimates account for the same range, with a 5x to 6x annual sales given the high growth rate amounting to $138 billion market cap for 2019 ($300.00 per share) and $162 billion market cap for 2020 ($370.00 per share), including a 10% premium on annual revenue given historical surprises.

Conclusion: An Original Decision

Netflix is huge. It started as a DVD rental company and is now the 10th largest technology company in the world by revenue. The company is producing its own original content, taking on all the major film and TV studios and has passed all major cable news station views combined only 7 years after it began streaming and video-on-demand services.

After a combination of creating its own original content and international expansion took place, the company has been growing revenues and EPS at a high-double-digit rate, and even as that's expected to slow some, they remain a streaming powerhouse with a large percentage of the seasons' most-anticipated and most-watched TV shows and films, starting with the original House of Cards back in the day.

However, revenue growth is expected to decline starting this fiscal year as international expansion begins reaching some limitations and competition ramping up in 2019 will likely snatch away some portion of its subscriber base. The company's price hikes will undoubtedly play a role in some subscribers leaving the platform as well, as a large percentage of them are subscribed to another platform which they may enjoy more given the attraction to a specific TV show or movie.

Given these factors, I don't see the company continuing to double their share price in the years to come and believe their fair value lies around the $300.00 per share range throughout 2019, with a margin of error of as much as $75.00 per share given the uncertainty in viewer preferences and the timing of competition releasing their first featured content. I also believe the company's debt will pose some limitations on EPS growth in 2020 as they are likely to pay an additional $1.00 per share in interest expense in order to keep original content creation alive, even as they will have no trouble at all paying down the debt as it matures and handling interest expense.

All in all, I believe the company will be around for a long, long time. However, the competitive headwinds facing the company in the upcoming year have me taking profits on this truly remarkable growth story and shifting profits over to other technology companies which have promising futures ahead of them in both existing features and new and upcoming ones. Stay tuned in the coming weeks and months as I begin publishing research on my best technology picks.

A Pinxter Analytics Original Series.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NFLX, AMZN, T, SHORT AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: NFLX long is a long-term position which, as mentioned in the article, is being sold throughout the next few weeks.