Wall Street Blows Up Your Money, Here Are 7 Dividend Ideas To Not Blow Up Money

This article is going to focus on actionable ideas for the buy-and-hold investor.

Many REIT investors appreciate the high dividend yield and are looking for long-term investments. We cover both trading opportunities and long-term choices. Whether the investor's time frame is measured in months or decades, an attractive entry price boosts the total return. Therefore, we are going to focus on solid REITs with a strong consideration of the target entry prices. The dividend yields range from around 2% up to over 7%. Each of these picks will be an equity REIT. When investors are purchasing equity REITs, they should be very careful in dealing with shares carrying yields in excess of 10%.

Don't buy bad high yields

Many retail investors who are new to investing in REITs simply pick the stock with the highest dividend yield. That is one of the worst possible ways to pick an equity REIT. It completely ignores the fundamentals of the company. It ignores their success or weakness in signing new leases, and it ignores their leverage.

The REITs with the highest dividend yield often have the worst balance sheets. If the economy worsens, those are the REITs which tank the hardest. Picking strong REITs with moderately lower dividend yields gives the investors two advantages.

The first advantage is a much higher level of confidence that the REIT will be capable of growing and maintaining the dividend. The second advantage is the benefit of intelligent management developing new properties through retained cash flows.

Many investors completely ignore these benefits. They often argue that they need cash today rather than a growth rate in the future. Unfortunately, REITs with near zero cash remaining after their dividend payments are exposed to dividend cuts during recessions. That is precisely the opposite of what most investors want.

We will begin with some of the higher-yielding REITs. Here is the list of stocks we will be covering today (everything not covered in this article is blacked out):

We will also be covering one preferred share. We will be going over a preferred share to show Wall Street's poor strategy of investing and why we routinely run circles around them.

VEREIT

VEREIT (VER) carries a 7.25% dividend yield. VER is a triple-net lease REIT, and it trades at less than 11x expected 2019 normalized FFO. Unlike many other types of real estate, triple-net lease REITs require minimal cash flows from the landlord. The tenants are paying the taxes along with the maintenance and other operating expenses. This business model is most famous for Realty Income (O). O perfected the business model a few decades ago. Since then, O grew into a powerhouse among triple-net lease REITs. VER doesn't have the impeccable track record of Realty Income. However, VER does have a fairly similar portfolio of assets, and it trades at a much lower valuation.

Source: VER

VER is still slightly below our target buy price. We expect the dividend growth rate to run around 0% to 2% per year on average over the next decade. If inflation is higher than expected or if interest rates are lower over the next few years, it could drive that rate above the top end of the range. We would not expect the dividend growth rate to go negative at any point, but VER has some ongoing litigation. We expect the settlements will most likely total $700 million or less. If the settlement figure was higher, that would put more pressure on VER's ability to grow the dividend.

Spirit Realty

Spirit Realty (SRC) is another triple-net lease REIT. It is also comparable to VER and O. SRC had a much weaker portfolio of assets, but it spun the weaker assets off during summer 2018. The remaining portfolio is comparable to the other high-quality triple-net lease REITs.

Source: SRC

SRC has a dividend yield of about 6.8%, and we estimate a 1% to 3% growth rate moving forward. That is a projected average rate over the next decade or two.

Some investors will be terrified of SRC due to the decline in revenues and what looks like a dividend cut. It is critical that investors recognize that SRC spun off a substantial amount of its weaker assets. Shareholders of SRC received an interest in the second REIT, Spirit MTA REIT (SMTA). Those shareholders are receiving dividends from two REITs rather than one REIT.

We are bullish on SRC as it carries a solid portfolio of assets and trades at a very reasonable valuation. Management decided to perform a 1-for-5 reverse stock split, and we agree with that decision. Following the reverse split, shares are more directly comparable to Realty Income.

While analysts can easily handle the multiples, the similar assets and earnings of SRC to Realty Income should be more transparent following the reverse split.

Weingarten Realty Investors

We lowered our risk rating for Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) after its dispositions in 2018 reduced the leverage significantly.

Weingarten Realty Investors is a grocery-anchored retail REIT undergoing a transformation.

Source: WRI

The REIT offers investors exposure to grocery-anchored retail at a compelling valuation with a great balance sheet, history of growth, and a solid portfolio of properties.

Source: WRI

With a great portfolio of real estate and a very low share price, WRI is another great buy today.

Regency Centers

Why should investors like Regency Centers (REG)? Let's start with a brief overview before discussing valuation. For the overview, we'll use some slides from REG's Q3 presentation.

The risk rating of 1 (our lowest risk rating) goes along with a lower-than-average payout ratio and a solid level of dividend growth:

That declining payout ratio on AFFO compared to the increase in the ratio for peers is a very important distinction. A high payout ratio wouldn't go with a risk rating of 1.

It is also in a great position regarding Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ):

Notice that the company indicated the locations already had grocery-anchors producing average sales of $955 per square foot. That is exceptionally high. These are very desirable properties where REG would love to kick out the old anchors and redevelop. Rents would be dramatically higher than the current $8 per square foot.

Finally, it is running at a risk rating of 1 because it has exceptionally low Debt-to-EBITDAre at 5.4x:

UDR

UDR (UDR) is a hold. It is a solid REIT, and it has performed very well since our prior buy ratings.

We first covered UDR and immediately established a buy rating on 3/28/2018. We introduced UDR to The REIT Forum with a risk rating of 2 and a solid report card designed by The REIT Forum:

It continues to be a risk rating of 2, which is a good fit for B&H investors at the right valuation.

Using 3/28/2018 as the start date, UDR was the #1 performing apartment REIT:

Apartment REITs have generally outperformed the REIT indexes over long periods. The last six years have been a very clear victory, as demonstrated by UDR's performance:

After the outperformance, we think it makes more sense for investors to consider other housing REITs if they want to allocate new capital. Buy-and-hold investors who purchased UDR during the selloff in early 2018 made an excellent decision. The dividend is solidly covered, and we expect it to continue growing at a rate of 3% to 7% per year on average. However, if we were picking an apartment REIT today, we believe the valuation on AvalonBay (AVB) is more attractive.

AvalonBay

AVB carries a slightly higher yield and trades at a slightly lower multiple of FFO. We consider AvalonBay to be one of the best apartment REITs, and its valuation is currently just a hair over the top of our target buy range. Earlier this year, we were extremely bullish on AVB. However, its recent rally has put the company just within our hold range.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Our introduction to AVB and initial buy rating came out on The REIT Forum on 2/18/2018.

Why do we like apartment REITs?

Apartment REITs will be getting a little extra attention because of the favorable fundamentals for the sector.

Source: AVB

Several of them have solid balance sheets and steady growth. The demographics are also favorable for apartment REITs. It is ironic to see so many positive factors for a sector where some of the best players are trading at a discount to the rough estimated value of their assets.

Source: AVB

The apartment REIT fundamentals are supported by moderate growth in workers entering the 25- to 34-year-old age bracket.

Source: AVB

Those potential renters are generally doing well over the last couple of years in the labor market. The increase in the average age for first marriage and beginning motherhood is another positive factor for apartment REITs. It makes the apartment lifestyle more attractive for a longer period during which many of the expected renters should be seeing growth in their wages. This won't be true for every single individual, but on the broader level, it creates a positive tailwind for apartment REIT performance.

AGNCB

AGNCB (AGNCB) is a preferred share from AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC).

It's rare for income investors to get an opportunity to buy a preferred share with a risk rating of 1, a stripped yield over 7.7%, and yield to call over 7%. Investors generally have to bargain. A low risk rating and a huge stripped yield usually require investors to accept a weak yield to call. In many cases over the last year, we've witnessed negative yield to call on shares with a risk rating of 1 and stripped yields over 7.4%.

We would expect very strong demand to form for AGNCB right around $25.00. There are many retail investors who absolutely will not pay more than $25.00 for a preferred share, no matter what. If shares of AGNCB hit $24.99, they offer a dramatically better combination of low risk and high yield than most of those investors are used to seeing. Demand should be very strong.

Those investors have very rarely seen AGNCB in the "under $25" camp. Over the last year, Friday was the first day shares touched $25.00 in over a year:

When we zoom out to a five-year chart, we can see that AGNCB has been quite resistant to large declines. One large decline occurred towards the second half of 2015, but few investments held up this well during that time period:

One of our core investing philosophies is to constantly look for ways to reduce risk. Earning returns occurs naturally over time if investors focus first on not losing money (without just going to cash). AGNCB is a great example of this philosophy. When the market does turn south, it usually declines far less than comparable investments. If you need another example, consider that shares were about $26.00 over the summer. Since then, they fell to $25.00 (closed at $25.04), but they paid out $.968 in dividends during that time. The major indexes are down well into the double digits after dividends, but AGNCB is flat after dividends.

The single worst trade anyone made to purchase AGNCB in the last five years came in at $26.8685. It was materially higher than the prices around that time. It looks like an investor forgot to use a limit-order or typo-ed their limit-buy price. However, that was five dividends ago. While the price is down $1.8685, dividends of $2.42 more than offset it. While that doesn't sound like a great return, remember that the indexes are down and this is an investor who had TERRIBLE execution.

Our philosophy of reducing risk is precisely at odds with Wall Street. Most analysts are looking for ways to push returns slightly higher at every opportunity. Often they end up taking on significantly more risk for a very marginal increase in the upside. When that strategy backfires it can cost them years' worth of gains from a single bad choice.

There are a few risks to investing in AGNCB. The two most reasonable are:

Share prices could fall. Based on the history and our reading on the current environment, it seems extremely unlikely that prices would fall much further without the indexes having ANOTHER major decline (dropping 15% to 20%). In such a scenario, the steady dividend and smaller price decline would make us glad we had chosen AGNCB. AGNCB could be called. Investors would most likely end up with a yield to call around 7.1% or so. That's not a terrible downside. Investors who are scared of "only" earning a 7.1% yield to call are setting dangerously high targets.

Then there are two other "risk factors" which we consider completely absurd:

If we see hyperinflation, the fixed coupon-rate would be unattractive. We do not consider hyperinflation to be a realistic scenario here. AGNCB could suspend the dividend. We consider such a scenario to be extremely unlikely since it would require AGNC being destroyed. AGNC runs a very heavy level of hedging for its portfolio to reduce these risks. Much like hyperinflation, we consider this to be less than a 1% probability and thus not worth worrying over.

The benefits of investing in AGNCB:

Investors get a steady stripped yield over 7.7%. The share price will most likely stay between $24.85 and $25.70 for the vast majority of days (very low volatility). If investors get called, they earn a much better return than a savings account. If investors don't get called and the market tanks, AGNCB will continue to pay its dividend providing investors with a solid stream of cash flow. If the investor wants to continue holding, the cash flow continues. If they decide to reallocate, anything else they want to buy will most likely have fallen far more. AGNCB has excellent liquidity for a preferred share. The bid-ask spread is usually small, and the volume is reasonably high. An investor could move $100,000 in AGNCB with little risk of moving the market.

We've had months where there were painfully few opportunities for investors to grab a very solid dividend yield with a risk rating of 2 or below.

Final thoughts

VER is a triple-net lease REIT, and it trades at less than 11x expected 2019 FFO. Unlike many other types of real estate, triple-net lease REITs require minimal cash flows from the landlord. SRC had a much weaker portfolio of assets, but it spun the weaker assets off during summer 2018. The remaining portfolio is comparable to the other high-quality triple-net lease REITs. REG has a risk rating of 1, lower-than-average payout ratio, and a solid level of dividend growth. UDR is a hold. It is a solid REIT, and it has performed very well since our prior buy ratings. We consider AvalonBay to be one of the best apartment REITs, and its valuation is currently just a bit into the hold range.

Buy: VER, SRC, REG, AGNCB, WRI

Hold: UDR, AVB

