Fiserv: Creating A Payment Giant With The First Data Purchase

Despite uncertainty about the synergies, projected accretion to earnings is quite large, yet I have some questions regarding the synergies and pro-forma numbers, warranting some caution.

The deal creates a giant in the wider payment space as the rationale behind the deal is driven by optimistic synergy targets.

Fiserv (FISV) is a payment provider which is not that well known to the general public. The announcement of a mega deal warrants an update on the company and the combination being created in the very large deal which the business made with First Data Corp. (FDC).

Investors initially acted reserved to the deal, but the promise of large synergies make the deal worthwhile, although quite some confusion has arisen (in my eyes) with regards to those synergies. Given the full pro-forma valuation, >3 times leverages ratio, I am happy to pass on this current opportunity, looking for more guidance later this year.

The Deal

Fiserv and First Data Corp. have reached an agreement under which the former will acquire First Data in an all-stock deal. Following the terms of the deal, investors in First Data will be given 0.303 shares of Fiserv for every share which they currently own, implying an equity valuation of $22 billion.

The $22.74 per share deal valuation marks a 29% premium for the shares of Fiserv and results in its shareholders combined owning 42.5% of the shares of the pro-forma business.

The rationale is that of combining complementary businesses, greater market power and synergies. With the deal, both firms combine key functions, including account processing, digital banking solutions, card issuer processing, network services, integrated payments and points-of-sale-solution, among others.

Both the strategic benefits and financial considerations are key in this deal. Enhanced revenue potential is pegged at $500 million or more, but that is over a 5-year period following the deal announcement, implying little over a hundred million in additional revenues per year. The real kicker are the projected cost synergies of $900 million over a 5-year period, of course with higher synergies seen towards the end of this time range. In the deal presentation, it seems that these synergies are to be realised on an annual run rate, as cost synergies are seen on a per annum basis as well. Of course, the difference, whether these are cumulative on a five-year period or annual period, are key.

Management did say that Fiserv's earnings in the first year are seen up 20% (adjusted earnings). Following realisation of synergies, adjusted earnings are seen up by 40% once the full cost synergy run rate is being achieved.

Pro-Forma Numbers

The interesting part about this deal is that Fiserv is the smaller player of the two with $5.5 billion in revenues, although adjusted operating profits of $1.8 billion are very large, for margins equal to 33% of sales. First Data generates $8.6 billion in sales on which it reports adjusted operating profits of $2.4 billion, for margins of 28%.

Including the half a billion run rate in synergies, sales could rise to $14.6 billion as adjusted operating profits could jump to $5.3 billion. The $1.1 billion gain in pro-forma adjusted operating earnings is driven by $900 million in cost synergies, and half a billion in incremental revenues with incremental margins around 40%.

So what about the valuation and the pro-forma numbers? Fiserv ended 2018 with 405 million shares outstanding which at an unaffected price of $75 works down to a $30.4 billion equity valuation. Including a $4.6 billion net debt load, the enterprise valuation comes in at $35.0 billion. For the year, the company reported adjusted earnings of $1.28 billion, or $3.10-$3.11 per share, with GAAP earnings seen around $2.87-$2.88 per share.

First Data reported a share count of 965 million shares at the end of Q3 which are valued at $22.74, for indeed a $22.0 billion equity component, yet this excludes a $17.2 billion net debt component. That combined adds up to a $39 billion enterprise value, slightly larger than Fiserv's $35 billion enterprise valuation of course.

Knowing that Fiserv reports earnings around $3 per share, or $1.2 billion in actual dollar terms, and Fiserv's $1.40 per share earnings contribution, at nearly $1.4 billion, total earnings are seen at $2.6 billion. With First Data shareholders getting a total of 292 million shares, the combined share count comes in at 700 million.

Thus, pro-forma earnings are seen at at $3.70 per share, for the simple fact that First Data trades at a lower multiple, although earnings reported by First Data are very adjusted earnings. After adjusting for $250 million in annualised stock-based compensation in the case of First Data, that reduces earnings by $0.35 per share, for a pro-forma number of $3.35 per share. Even after making this adjustment, there is instant accretion to earnings. The $3.70 per share calculation for adjusted earnings confirms the 20% accretion predicted by the firm in the deal presentation.

The company furthermore indicated 40% accretion once revenue and costs synergies are fully accounted for, on top of the 20% immediate accretion. 20% accretion works down to roughly $0.60 per share, or $420 million in actual dollar terms after accounting for taxes of course. Including taxes, that suggests that synergies should add roughly $550 million to the operating earnings line once the full benefits of the deal are seen, while annual revenues are pegged at $1.1 billion.

Let's simply assume that the guidance is right and earnings are at least seen at $4.20 per share once the full benefits work out. That suggests that at $78, shares now trade at 22 times the adjusted $3.60 per share earnings number seen on a pro-forma basis, and at 19 times earnings once the full synergies are seen.

The combined $22 billion net debt load is sizeable with pro-forma operating income seen at $5.3 billion. If we include half a billion run rate in D&A charges from Fiserv and a billion in D&A at First Data, it is clear that EBITDA numbers run at $6-7 billion (as some amortisation charges are already adjusted for in the adjusted operating income number). At the midpoint, this suggests a roughly 3.5 times leverage ratio, manageable given the organic growth and predictability of the business.

Market Likes It, I Am Taking A Pause

The actual dollar premium for shares of First Data comes in around $5 per share, or about $5 billion. That number looks high, but synergies are quite high as well, although confusion remains based on the communication of how high these synergies actually are. Shares of Fiserv initially fell about $2.5 in response to the news, for a $1.5-$2.0 billion reduction in the value (including to be issued shares), but a favourable market and optimism about the deal allowed the shares to quickly recoup the losses, and some more.

If the company is really delivering on $1.1 billion in combined revenue and cost synergies per year, that is quite substantial, at roughly $1.60 on the bottom line. After all, the 40% expected earnings guidance, with half of accretion driven by buying a business at a lower multiple, suggests that synergies alone add to just $0.60 per share.

I am not a big fan of the business of First Data, but there are opportunities to make it run better, although it could weigh on Fiserv as well in case integration does not work out. Trading at a market multiple based on adjusted earnings (once all synergies are achieved) and given the higher leverage ratio, I find it easy to pass on Fiserv for now, but will watch further comments made by management through the course of this year with great interest.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.