Week 4 Breakout Forecast 2019: Short-Term Picks To Give You An Edge

Total returns for the Breakout Stock selections since 2017 are 76.22% compared to 14.66% for the S&P 500 over the same trading period.

Continuing from 2017 now makes it 75 out of 89 trading weeks (84.27%), with at least one stock move 10% or greater within a four- or five-day trading.

Two Best of the Dow 30 for Week 4 mega-cap selections based on the short-term breakout model characteristics are 3M Company and UnitedHealth Group.

Two new Breakout Stocks for Week 4 with better than 10% short-term upside potential.

New Dow 30 Selections

Starting last week, I have added a new feature of two Best of the Dow 30 selections to provide a weekly mega-cap component using the breakout technical characteristics. While this model continues to be highly successful in outperforming the S&P 500 over the past two years, the vast majority of top breakout performance in the short-term comes from micro-cap stocks.

While I don't expect Dow stocks to outperform typical breakout stocks over the measured five-day breakout period, it should provide some strong additional basis for investors to judge future performance for mega-cap stocks in the short- to medium-term.

Breakout Stock Portfolio 2019 results YTD

Cumulative Weekly Max Gain YTD: +23.88%

Cumulative Gain by Friday of the Week: +0.20%

Selling the breakout stocks in four days or less is currently the most profitable strategy. A noticeable selloff is recurring on Fridays that is gaming returns. Week 4 will be a short trading week. Consider holding good performers for longer than four days.

The evidence is strong that you can outperform the fixed one-week, equal weighted measurement shown above in the 1 Week Close {blue line}. Selling many of the selections prior to Friday has resulted in +23.88% return YTD (green line) compared to the S&P 500 +6.90% for the same period.

So far the returns above represent a distinct pattern among traders in high momentum volatility breakout selections who are exiting positions ahead of the Friday close for the week. As the table shows below for the past eight selections for 2019, so far the best returns were achieved in fewer than four days with an average top gain of 8.05% per stock.

Momentum parameters have continued to improve from Week 3 Breakout Selections. For Week 4, the selections begin the week with Momentum values at 76 Positive and 8 Negative. These are some of the highest positive and lowest negative momentum levels we have seen on this gauge since early 2018.

Using the signals of the Momentum Gauge may significantly improve your returns in 2019. Two conditional signals that are very important to watch:

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is higher than the Positive momentum score.

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is above 70 on the gauge.

The Week 4 - 2019 Breakout Stocks for next week are:

The two Breakout Stocks to start Week 4 consist of one services and one basic material stock:

Daseke, Inc. (DSKE) - Services/Trucking Roan Resources, Inc. (ROAN) - Basic Materials/Independent Oil & Gas

Daseke, Inc. - Services / Trucking Price Target: 6.00 (Source: FinViz)

Daseke, Inc. provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The company transports heavy haul freight, defense and commercial arms, ammunition and explosives, radioactive cargo and hazardous materials, and commercial sheet glass, as well as offers 10-wheel drive-away services.

Roan Resources, Inc. - Basic Materials/Independent Oil & Gas Price Target: 16.00 (Source: FinViz)

Roan Resources, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

Top 2 Dow 30 Stocks to Watch for Week 4

Applying the same breakout model parameters without regard to market cap or the below-average volatility of mega-cap stocks may produce similar strong results relative to other Dow 30 stocks. The top two stocks based on the same published breakout parameters for Week 4 are:

3M Company (MMM)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc. (UNH)

Caution: These stocks are not necessarily recommended for long-term buy/hold unless you are comfortable with very large price swings. These are the most volatile selections I offer from among all the different Value & Momentum portfolios. Entry price points are highlighted in yellow as a general point of entry as market conditions allow in the next trading session.

All of these key weekly and monthly selections feed into the Premium Portfolio database selection model portfolio that is now up 15.33% YTD

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DSKE, ROAN, MMM, UNH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.