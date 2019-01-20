Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund: Could Weak Bond Covenants Worsen The Next Debt Crisis?
by: Sankalp Soni
Summary
The DHY fund has faced increased price volatility amid the recent market turmoil due to a hawkish Fed and fears of an upcoming recession.
Certain market participants claim the lack of stricter bond covenant requirements reflects there are no genuine financial concerns.
The weakness in covenant quality itself could worsen future debt crisis, and could trigger a higher default rate, which would cause DHY to plunge.
The Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (DHY) is up 11.27% from its 52-week low on Dec. 24, 2018. However, it is still down 14.02% since October 2018, when the turmoil in financial