3 Reasons To Buy Atlas Air

When it comes to aviation, airlines are often the first thing that comes to mind. Followed by crowded terminals, small seats, and long TSA lines. However, there is much more to both aviation and aviation investing. While not glamorous, air cargo is a profitable and growing business. Propelled by international trade, just-in-time manufacturing, and online sales, air cargo is more stable than ever. One company in particular is Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW), which has grown in recent years, having absorbed several of its competitors, including Polar Air Cargo and Southern Air Inc. Today, we will discuss three of the reasons that investors should consider buying Atlas: the Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) relationship, price-to-earnings ratio, and price-to-book ratio.

Prime Air Agreement

In 2016, Atlas entered into an agreement with Amazon.com, Inc. to provide aircraft and crews for Prime Air. Atlas now operates 20 Boeing 767-300 (in cargo configuration) under its Prime Air agreement. The initial agreement also included warrants for Amazon to acquire up to 7.5 million shares of Atlas Air stock at $37.50/share. The warrants (equal to 29% of outstanding shares) have fully vested but have not been exercised. Amazon may exercise them at any point up to May 4, 2021.

The agreement with Amazon provides not only a significant amount of new business but also stability. Amazon has expressed an interest in maintaining a long-term relationship, with an option to extend the agreement to 10 years. Over time, Amazon may take advantage of the stock warranty and acquire a portion of Atlas Air, both solidifying and expanding the relationship.

Price-to-Earnings Ratio (P/E)

Just like Amazon, individual investors also want to make sure they are getting in at the right price. Below is a chart showing the trailing P/E for several airlines and cargo companies. P/E can be calculated as forward P/E, based on estimates of future earnings, or trailing P/E, using past earnings. Given the recent volatility in the markets and global economy, earnings forecasts may be unreliable. Therefore, we have decided to use trailing P/E for this analysis.

The lower the number, the higher the company earnings in comparison to the current price of the stock. Of the companies shown, Atlas has the lowest P/E ratio, 8.3, suggesting a higher value to investors. Atlas is closely followed by Delta Air Lines (DAL), which also boasts the highest passenger ticket revenue per seat mile. One of Altas’s closest competitors is Air Transport Services Group (ATSG), which has a P/E of 13.78.

Price-to-Book

Atlas’s valuation leads in price to book. A price-to-book ratio of less than 1 suggests that the assets per share are worth more than the share price. A lower ratio is good for value investors who are interested in buying not just profitability but also a business with significant physical and financial assets. Of the companies displayed here, Atlas has the lowest price-to-book ratio. Companies with lower ratios are also better takeover targets because the purchasing company would be purchasing more tangible assets and paying less for goodwill.

Let’s take a look at what investors are buying. Of course, an air cargo company’s most significant asset will be aircraft. Notice that aircraft make up 80% of total assets, while other equipment makes up only 1%. Unlike passenger airlines, which operate repetitive routes, air cargo companies change routes and contracts often. Having minimal equipment allows Atlas to change routes as required, renting space and ground equipment as needed. Furthermore, many of Atlas’s customers have their own loading and ground handling equipment.

The company’s goodwill represents only 1% of assets as well. Many companies, including airlines, have large amounts of goodwill from various mergers. However, goodwill is hard to value and will eventually be written off. Limiting goodwill means that Atlas’s earnings will not be significantly affected by later write-downs.

The company’s cash and short-term investments position is 4.25%, which may seem low; however, this is typical of a company with significant capital investments. FedEx (FDX) has 4% cash/short-term investments as a percentage of total assets. The railroad industry is capital intensive too, investing in trains, tracks and equipment. CSX Corp. (CSX) has cash and short-term investments equal to 3.5% of its total assets.

Conclusion

While airlines struggle to grow market share, cargo companies are sailing ahead with increasing global trade. Atlas made the right move pairing with Amazon and will benefit not just from the additional business but also the stability that Amazon provides. The Amazon deal, combined with a reasonable P/E, low price-to-book, and excellent asset management, makes Atlas Air a value play in today’s volatile market.

