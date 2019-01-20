The Treasury Bond And Utilities ETFs Hold Value Levels While The Junk Bond ETF Approaches Its Risky Level

The high yield bond ETF is above my annual pivot at $34.20 and is nearing my quarterly risky level at $35.27.

The utilities sector ETF has been trading back and forth around my semiannual pivot at $52.38 and ended last week above it.

The Treasury bond ETF came within a whisker of testing its January value level of $119.31 last week.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond set an early-year low of 2.888% on Jan. 4 and rose to 3.109% on Jan. 18 as the Federal Reserve continues to unwind its balance sheet. My monthly value level is 3.119% with my semiannual pivot at 3.052%. On Jan. 16, the balance sheet was marked at $4.050 trillion, down $6 billion from a week ago. The total for January is now $8 billion accounting for the rise in yields. I believe that the Fed will continue to unwind between $30 and $50 billion per month. I still predict that the Federal Reserve will hike the federal funds rate in June and December to a neutral 2.75% to 3.00% at year-end.

The utilities stock ETF offers a solid dividend yield of 3.53% as a “flight to safety” core holding, but the buy level is the “reversion to the mean” at $49.55.

The junk bond ETF bottomed with stocks on Dec. 26, but the upside should be limited to its “reversion to the mean” at $36.22. This ETF has been below its 200-week simple moving average since the week of Nov. 14, 2014.

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT)

The U.S. Treasury bond ETF trades like a stock and is a basket of U.S. Treasury bonds with maturities of 20+ years to 30 years. As a stock-type investment it never matures and interest income is converted to periodic dividend payments.

The Treasury Bond ETF ($119.56 on Jan. 18) will have a negative weekly chart given a close this week below its five-week modified moving average of $119.27. The ETF remains below its 200-week simple moving average or “reversion to the mean” at $124.11. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading slipped to 77.48 last week, down from 78.73 on Jan. 11.

Investor Strategy: My monthly and semiannual pivots (or magnets) are $119.31 and $121.27, respectively. Reduce holdings on strength to the 200-week SMA at $124.11 and to my quarterly risky level at $125.62.

The Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLU)

The Utility Stock ETF ($53.14 on Jan. 18) has a negative weekly chart with the ETF below its 5-week modified moving average at $53.79 and above its 200-week simple moving average or “reversion to the mean” at $49.55. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading fell to 45.11 last week, down from 50.09 on Jan. 11.

Investor Strategy: Investors should buy weakness to the 200-week SMA at $49.55 and reduce holdings on strength to my monthly and quarterly risky levels at $54.44 and $55.87, respectively.

The SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

The Junk Bond ETF ($35.07 on Jan. 18) has a positive weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average at $34.52 but still well below its 200-week simple moving average or “reversion to the mean” at $36.20. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week rising to 40.20, up from 26.14 on Jan. 11.

Investor Strategy: My annual and monthly pivots are $34.20 and $34.39, respectively. Buy weakness to my semiannual value level of $32.74. Reduce holdings on strength to my quarterly level at $35.27 and to the 200-week SMA at $36.20.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.